STARKVILLE, Miss. — Dudy Noble Field, Mississippi State's baseball field, will now become home to the largest video board in college baseball in time for the upcoming 2017 season.

The project is the first step in Mississippi State’s $55 million Dudy Noble Field/Polk-DeMent Stadium renovation that is set to begin once the 2017 home schedule, including potential postseason, is complete. This initial project also includes relocating utilities for the construction to follow, which will allow the project to move more quickly following the 2017 season.

“The new video board is an exciting first step in our ambitious baseball stadium project,” MSU Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin said. “Completing it in time for the 2017 season gets that part of the renovation in place and will allow workers to move quickly on substantial construction once the upcoming season is complete.”

Measuring 43.2 feet tall and 60 feet wide, the new board will span a total of 2,592 square feet, which is 260 percent larger than the existing board. The current board at Dudy Noble is 20 feet tall and 36 feet wide, covering a total of 720 square feet.

Provided by Daktronics, the upgrade will give the Diamond Dawgs a digital space that is larger than that of three Major League Baseball clubs (Baltimore, Colorado and Tampa Bay). The new board is also 45 percent larger than the one at Arkansas’ Baum Field, home to the current largest video board in college baseball.

The project will continue to elevate the on-going campaign to maintain the outstanding reputation of Dudy Noble.

“I am extremely excited for this project and what it will do to continue to elevate the Dudy Noble Field experience,” MSU head baseball coach John Cohen said. “This is the first part of a project that will set our facility apart from the rest of the country, and I can’t wait to see the progress on it moving forward.”