The renovation looks to include private club seating and much more.

UCF Athletics announced on Monday that after a $1.5 million donation from Vice Chair of the UCF Foundation John Euliano, the Knights plan to renovate the UCF Baseball Complex.

"When the young men we're recruiting see the renderings, they're going to be even more excited to come play baseball at UCF," head coach Greg Lovelady said to UCF Athletics. "Great facilities, great support and great fans all played a part in my desire to coach at UCF.”

According to UCF Athletics, the donation, which is one of the largest individual commitments in the history of the UCF Athletic Department, allows construction to begin right after the 2017 season and should be completed before the opening of the 2018 season, pending the approval of the UCF President and Board of Trustees.

“When John Euliano Park opens, we'll have a state-of-the-art facility for our baseball program that will provide great benefits to our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans,” said UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Danny White. “We can't thank John and his family enough."

The total cost of the renovation is estimated to be about $3 million, and it will include a new home-plate tower, shaded bleacher seating, expanded concessions building, patron spaces, enhancements to the clubhouse, an improved audio system, general aesthetic upgrades and a 300-seat premium club section. The club section is slated to include both private indoor and outdoor seating with an air conditioned lounge, food and beverage service, private restrooms and a special entrance.