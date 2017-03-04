EUGENE, Ore. — David Peterson dominated Mississippi State on Friday night, striking out a career-high 17 in a 1-0 non-conference win at PK Park.

How it happened: Peterson's 17 strikeouts were the most in a single game at Oregon since the program returned in 2009, besting the previous record of 14 set by Tyler Anderson in 2011. He scattered three hits over his eight innings of work and did not walk a batter. Peterson also fanned a batter in every inning of work and did not allow a runner to reach third base from the second inning on.

VIDEO | Here's a look at all of David Peterson's career-high 17 strikeouts in the Ducks' 1-0 win. #GoDucks https://t.co/iJmaOQgFUS — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 4, 2017

Kyle Kasser hit a solo home run to right with two outs in the fifth inning, the first of his career, to put Oregon (5-3) up for good and give Peterson all the run support he would need.

The Bulldogs (6-4) threatened in the ninth, with a single and a double to put runners at second and third with two outs, but Kenyon Yovan worked his way out of trouble with a strikeout to end the game and pick up his third save in as many outings.

Box score notes: Kasser recorded three of the team's five hits, going 3-for-4, tying his career-high … Freshman Matthew Dyer also had a productive night offensively, reaching base in three of his four plate appearances, including two walks and a hit.

David Peterson's 17Ks and Kyle Kasser's first career HR lead the Ducks to a 1-0 win over Mississippi St. Next game tomorrow at 2pm. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/JCg1DD616m — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 4, 2017

Notable: Peterson's 17 strikeouts set a new program record for the modern era (since 2009) … Peterson moved into 10th on the all-time strikeouts list with 168 in his career … Jake Bennett extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the first inning.