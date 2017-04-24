Oregon State remained No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the sixth consecutive week after going on the road and winning two of three games against UCLA. The Beavers (32-3) have yet to lose a weekend series through 10 weeks of play.

ACC powers Louisville, Clemson and North Carolina held steady at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively, after winning their conference series this weekend. TCU returned to the top five following a home series win against Baylor.

SEC East leader Kentucky jumped up four spots to No. 6 after winning a home series against LSU, which fell four spots to No. 13. Fellow SEC upstart Auburn also climbed four spots to No. 7 after taking two of three from Arkansas, knocking the Razorbacks out of first place in the SEC West. Arkansas slipped just one spot to No. 15 after a 3-2 week overall.

Two more SEC teams moved into the top 10. Florida climbed three spots to No. 9 after a dramatic home series win against South Carolina, which fell out of the rankings for the first time this year. And Mississippi State leapt five spots to No. 10 after sweeping Alabama and taking over sole possession of first place in the SEC’s overall standings.

Other big climbers this week were Long Beach State (up six places to No. 11), Virginia (up five to No. 14) and St. John’s (up four to No. 18). The week’s biggest fallers were Cal State Fullerton (down eight spots to No. 16 after a 1-3 week) and Southern Miss (down nine spots to No. 25 after going 2-3).

Three teams joined the rankings. Stanford (No. 20), Maryland (No. 22) and UL Lafayette (No. 24) all returned to the Top 25 after strong weeks. They replaced West Virginia, South Carolina and San Diego, all of whom lost their weekend series.