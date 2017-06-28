How do national seeds perform in the College World Series?

In 1999, 52 years after the first NCAA baseball tournament, a field that started in 1947 with just eight teams and two rounds expanded to 64 teams. And with that expansion came the addition of labeling the eight national seeds.

In the 2022 season, the 23rd of the modern NCAA baseball tournament, those eight seeds were:

Tennessee Stanford Oregon State Virginia Tech Texas A&M Miami (Fla.) Oklahoma State East Carolina

But only two of those teams — Stanford and Texas A&M — would see the College World Series that season and neither was able to bring home the national title.

The rest of the top eight seeds were eliminated from the tournament in front of their home fans. Miami (Fla.) and Oklahoma State suffered the added shame of failing to even make a Super Regional, falling in at the first stage of the tournament.

While certainly eye-raising, this isn’t exactly shocking in one of the most unpredictable sports there is. 2022 saw top-seeded Tennessee become the sole team of the 293 DI baseball squads to have single-digit losses, and they dropped two games in Knoxville to Notre Dame, failing to make it to Omaha.

But exactly how common is it for national seeds to lose before Omaha? And, if they do make it to the College World Series, how do they fare?

To answer that, we looked back at the performance of each national seed for the past 24 years (since they were introduced in 1999):

Lost in regionals Lost in super regionals Lost in CWS 1st round Lost in CWS 2nd round Lost in CWS semis Lost in CWS finals Won CWS Total 41 (22.3%) 42 (22.8%) 23 (12.5%) 23 (12.5%) 27 (14.7%) 17 (9.2%) 11 (6.0%) 1 seeds 3 (13.0%) 7 (30.4%) 3 (13.0%) 3 (13.0%) 4 (17.4%) 2 (9.7%) 1 (4.4%) 2 seeds 3 (13.0%) 4 (17.4%) 3 (13.0%) 2 (9.7%) 6 (26.1%) 2 (9.7%) 3 (13.0%) 3 seeds 4 (17.4%) 4 (17.4%) 3 (13.0%) 5 (21.7%) 2 (9.7%) 2 (9.7%) 3 (13.0%) 4 seeds 5 (21.7%) 7 (30.4%) 3 (13.0%) 2 (9.7%) 2 (9.7%) 3 (13.0%) 1 (4.4%) 5 seeds 3 (13.0%) 7 (30.4%) 2 (9.7%) 4 (17.4%) 4 (17.4%) 1 (4.4%) 2 (9.7%) 6 seeds 7 (30.4%) 5 (21.7%) 2 (9.7%) 2 (9.7%) 4 (17.4%) 3 (13.0%) 0 (0.0%) 7 seeds 9 (39.1%) 3 (13.0%) 3 (13.0%) 3 (13.0%) 3 (13.0%) 1 (4.4%) 1 (4.4%) 8 seeds 7 (30.4%) 5 (21.7%) 4 (17.4%) 2 (9.7%) 2 (9.7%) 3 (13.0%) 0 (0.0%)

According to the data, 2022's regionals (where Miami (Fla.) and Oklahoma State bowed out) were about as upset-happy as usual. Since 1999, national seeds have lost in the regional 22.3 percent of the time. In other words, approximately 1.7 national seeds fall in the opening weekend each year.

On average, another 1.8 national seeds (22.8 percent) fail to make it out of the super regionals. That leaves 4.5 national seeds (54.9 percent) making it to Omaha for the eight-team College World Series in a standard year, though we saw only two survive this year.

Once they get to Omaha, those numbers naturally slim. In the history of the modern NCAA baseball tournament, 28 national seeds (15.2 percent) have made it to the CWS finals — about 1.2 per tournament. Including Mississippi State in 2021, just 11 have ever won the title (6.0 percent), or approximately one every 2.2 years.

That number had been trending down quite a bit, though. When the national seeds were first introduced, one of the eight ranked teams won the national championship over another ranked team in five straight years (from 1999-2003). From 2004 until Florida broke the drought in 2017, only two national seeds had won the title — 3-seed LSU in 2009 and 4-seed South Carolina in 2011. The Gators' win was the first in a streak of four straight national seeds winning it all — 3-seed Oregon State in 2018, 2-seed Vanderbilt in 2019 and 7-seed Mississippi State in 2021.

That first year of the national seed was actually the only time a No. 1 seed has ever won the tournament, when Miami (Fla.) took home the crown in 1999. In fact, No. 2 seeds have performed better than the No. 1 seed throughout history. Ten top seeds have failed to make the CWS, compared to just seven No. 2 seeds (Tennessee in 2022), more No. 2 seeds have made the CWS semifinals than No. 1 seeds (11 to seven) , and No. 2 seeds have captured three titles.

So, how does all that compare to another popular 64-team tournament? Say, March Madness?

We looked at the performance of the top eight seeds in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament (all No. 1 and No. 2 seeds) since that tournament expanded to its current state in 1985. Though the two tournaments’ formats differ drastically (basketball is single elimination while baseball is a resetting double elimination), for argument’s sake, we compared two tournaments starting at the point at which each has only eight teams left — baseball’s College World Series and basketball’s Elite Eight:

Spots held by top eight seeds in modern NCAA tournament history College World Series/Elite Eight Championship Game Champion Baseball 54.9% 39.1% 47.8% Basketball 57.1% 67.6% 78.4%

For as crazy as March is known to be, the top eight teams in basketball tend to perform much better than their baseball counterparts.

June Madness doesn't work as a nickname... June Jamboree? It's a work in progress.