PASADENA, Calif. –– Redshirt junior outfielder Chad Bible of the San Diego State baseball team will be one of 10 cancer survivors or patients to ride on the City of Hope on Jan. 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. The 129th Tournament of Roses Parade starts at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on New Year’s Day.

This marks the 46th year that City of Hope will participate in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. Bible is joined by nine other City of Hope patients or former patients, all hoping to raise awareness to cancer.

Bible was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in January 2017 and despite the diagnosis, the Valencia, California native played in seven games and hit .318 in his 22 at-bats during the 2017 season. In August, Bible found out he is completely cancer-free, and he recently completed fall practices at SDSU. He is expected to be a focal point of the SDSU lineup come the start of the 2018 season.

“Even if I was told I only had a five-percent chance of living, I was confident I would survive,” said Bible to City of Hope concerning his initial reaction to the diagnosis. “The cancer diagnosis was more of a heartbreak for baseball. I worked really hard in the fall, had a starting position in the outfield and then was told I was not going to be able to play that year. It wasn’t until later on that it kind of set in that I was about to go through something pretty difficult.”

CANCER FREE!!!! Let's go!! So excited and beyond grateful for everything life has given me. Thank you all for the love and support! #YES! — CHAD BIBLE (@chawbeeblay) August 8, 2017

SDSU, winners of four of the last five Mountain West tournament championships, will open its 2018 campaign on Feb. 16 at home against UC Santa Barbara.

You can read more about Bible and his involvement with City of Hope here.