2018 Division I baseball conference tournaments, automatic qualifiers

The Division I Baseball Committee will unveil its selections for the 2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on Monday, May 28 at noon Eastern on ESPNU. Of the 64 teams, 31 teams will receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 33 teams selected on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Sixteen teams will be seeded and each of the seeded teams will be placed at one of the regional sites.

Here is the schedule of conference tournaments: