NCAA.com | November 20, 2018

2018 Division I baseball conference tournaments, automatic qualifiers

The Division I Baseball Committee will unveil its selections for the 2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on Monday, May 28 at noon Eastern on ESPNU. Of the 64 teams, 31 teams will receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 33 teams selected on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Sixteen teams will be seeded and each of the seeded teams will be placed at one of the regional sites.

Here is the schedule of conference tournaments:

Conference Location Dates 2018 Champion

America East
(6 teams)

 Orono, ME
(Maine)		 May 23-26 Hartford
American Athletic
(8 teams)		 Clearwater, FL
(neutral)		 May 22-26 East Carolina
Atlantic Coast
(12 teams)		 Durham, NC
(neutral)		 May 22-27 Florida State
Atlantic Sun
(6 teams)		 Jacksonville, FL
(North Florida)		 May 23-26 Stetson
Atlantic 10
(7 teams)		 Arlington, VA
(George Washington)		 May 23-26 Saint Louis
Big East
(4 teams)		 Mason, OH
(neutral)		 May 24-27 St. John's
Big South
(8 teams)		 Lynchburg, VA
(Liberty)		 May 22-26 Campbell
Big Ten
(8 teams)

Omaha, NE
(neutral)

 May 23-27 Minnesota
Big 12
(8 teams)		 Oklahoma City, OK
(neutral)		 May 23-27 Baylor
Big West No Tournament N/A Cal State Fullerton
Colonial
(6 teams)		 Harrisonburg, VA
(James Madison)		 May 23-26 UNC-Wilmington
Conference USA
(8 teams)		 Biloxi, MS
(neutral)		 May 23-27 Southern Miss
Horizon
(6 teams)		 Higher seed May 23-26 Wright State
Ivy
(2 teams, best of 3)		 Higher seed May 19-20 Columbia
Metro Atlantic
(6 teams)		 Staten Island, NY
(neutral)		 May 23-26 Canisius
Mid-American
(6 teams)		 Avon, OH
(neutral)		 May 23-26 Kent State
Mid-Eastern
(6 teams)		 Daytona Beach, FL
(Bethune-Cookman)		 May 16-19 N.C. A&T
Missouri Valley
(8 teams)		 Dallas, TX
(DBU)		 May 23-26 Missouri State
Mountain West
(7 teams)		 San Diego, CA
(San Diego St.)		 May 24-27 San Diego State
Northeast
(4 teams)		 Norwich, CT
(neutral)		 May 24-26 LIU Brooklyn
Ohio Valley
(8 teams)		 Oxford, AL
(neutral)		 May 22-27 Morehead State
Pacific-12 No Tournament N/A Stanford
Patriot
(4 teams, best of 3)		 Higher seeds for each series May 12-13, 18-20 Army West Point
Southeastern
(12 teams)		 Hoover, AL
(neutral)		 May 22-27 Ole Miss
Southern
(9 teams)		 Greenville, SC
(neutral)		 May 22-27 Samford
Southland
(8 teams)		 Sugar Land, TX
(neutral)		 May 23-26 Northwestern State
Southwestern
(8 teams)		 New Orleans, LA
(neutral)		 May 16-20 Texas Southern
Summit
(4 teams)		 Tulsa, OK
(Oral Roberts)		 May 23-26 Oral Roberts
Sun Belt
(10 teams)		 Lafayette, LA
(Louisiana)		 May 22-27 Coastal Carolina
West Coast
(4 teams)		 Stockton, CA
(neutral)		 May 24-26 Gonzaga
Western Athletic
(6 teams)		 Mesa, AZ
(neutral)		 May 23-27 New Mexico State