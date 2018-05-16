2018 Division I baseball conference tournaments, automatic qualifiers

The Division I Baseball Committee will unveil its selections for the 2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on Monday, May 28 at noon Eastern on ESPNU. Of the 64 teams, 31 teams will receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 33 teams selected on an at-large basis by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Sixteen teams will be seeded and each of the seeded teams will be placed at one of the regional sites.
Here is the schedule of conference tournaments:
|Conference
|Location
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|
America East
|Orono, ME
(Maine)
|May 23-26
|Hartford
|American Athletic
(8 teams)
|Clearwater, FL
(neutral)
|May 22-26
|East Carolina
|Atlantic Coast
(12 teams)
|Durham, NC
(neutral)
|May 22-27
|Florida State
|Atlantic Sun
(6 teams)
|Jacksonville, FL
(North Florida)
|May 23-26
|Stetson
|Atlantic 10
(7 teams)
|Arlington, VA
(George Washington)
|May 23-26
|Saint Louis
|Big East
(4 teams)
|Mason, OH
(neutral)
|May 24-27
|St. John's
|Big South
(8 teams)
|Lynchburg, VA
(Liberty)
|May 22-26
|Campbell
|Big Ten
(8 teams)
|
Omaha, NE
|May 23-27
|Minnesota
|Big 12
(8 teams)
|Oklahoma City, OK
(neutral)
|May 23-27
|Baylor
|Big West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Cal State Fullerton
|Colonial
(6 teams)
|Harrisonburg, VA
(James Madison)
|May 23-26
|UNC-Wilmington
|Conference USA
(8 teams)
|Biloxi, MS
(neutral)
|May 23-27
|Southern Miss
|Horizon
(6 teams)
|Higher seed
|May 23-26
|Wright State
|Ivy
(2 teams, best of 3)
|Higher seed
|May 19-20
|Columbia
|Metro Atlantic
(6 teams)
|Staten Island, NY
(neutral)
|May 23-26
|Canisius
|Mid-American
(6 teams)
|Avon, OH
(neutral)
|May 23-26
|Kent State
|Mid-Eastern
(6 teams)
|Daytona Beach, FL
(Bethune-Cookman)
|May 16-19
|N.C. A&T
|Missouri Valley
(8 teams)
|Dallas, TX
(DBU)
|May 23-26
|Missouri State
|Mountain West
(7 teams)
|San Diego, CA
(San Diego St.)
|May 24-27
|San Diego State
|Northeast
(4 teams)
|Norwich, CT
(neutral)
|May 24-26
|LIU Brooklyn
|Ohio Valley
(8 teams)
|Oxford, AL
(neutral)
|May 22-27
|Morehead State
|Pacific-12
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Stanford
|Patriot
(4 teams, best of 3)
|Higher seeds for each series
|May 12-13, 18-20
|Army West Point
|Southeastern
(12 teams)
|Hoover, AL
(neutral)
|May 22-27
|Ole Miss
|Southern
(9 teams)
|Greenville, SC
(neutral)
|May 22-27
|Samford
|Southland
(8 teams)
|Sugar Land, TX
(neutral)
|May 23-26
|Northwestern State
|Southwestern
(8 teams)
|New Orleans, LA
(neutral)
|May 16-20
|Texas Southern
|Summit
(4 teams)
|Tulsa, OK
(Oral Roberts)
|May 23-26
|Oral Roberts
|Sun Belt
(10 teams)
|Lafayette, LA
(Louisiana)
|May 22-27
|Coastal Carolina
|West Coast
(4 teams)
|Stockton, CA
(neutral)
|May 24-26
|Gonzaga
|Western Athletic
(6 teams)
|Mesa, AZ
(neutral)
|May 23-27
|New Mexico State