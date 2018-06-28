These teams lost their first game of the College World Series and still won the national championship

Twelve teams in College World Series history have gone on to win the national championship after dropping their first game in Omaha. Texas Tech, Arkansas, Louisville and Auburn look to join this small club after losing Saturday and Sunday's opening games of the 2019 College World Series.
This is the 73rd NCAA Division I Baseball Championships held since the tournament started in 1947, and the 72nd to be played in double elimination format. The group of 12 to escape the losers' bracket after Game 1 account for less than 17 percent of national champions.
Here's the full list of national champions that lost their first game at the College World Series.
|Year
|School
|First Game of College World Series
|2018
|Oregon State
|L, North Carolina 8-6
|2010
|South Carolina
|L, Oklahoma 4-3
|2006
|Oregon State
|L, Miami (FL) 11-1
|1998
|Southern California
|L, LSU 12-10
|1980
|Arizona
|L, St. John's 6-1
|1979
|Cal State Fullerton
|L, Mississippi State 6-1
|1976
|Arizona
|L, Arizona State 7-6
|1970
|Southern California
|L, Ohio 4-1
|1969
|Arizona State
|L, Texas 4-0
|1963
|Southern California
|L, Texas 8-3
|1958
|Southern California
|L, Holy Cross 3-0
|1950
|Texas
|L, Rutgers, 4-2
Oregon State joined this list just last year, becoming first champion to do so since South Carolina in 2010.
The 2018 Beavers capped off an impressive run at the 2018 College World Series with a 5-0 win in Game 3 of the championship series against Arkansas. It was Oregon State's sixth straight victory when facing elimination in Omaha after it dropped its CWS opener to North Carolina.
Here was Oregon State's path to the national championship in 2018:
Oregon State:
- Lost to North Carolina 8-6
- Beat Washington 14-5
- Beat North Carolina 11-6
- Beat Mississippi State
- Beat Mississippi State
- Won the best-of-three College World Series finals against Arkansas in 3 games