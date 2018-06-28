COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | June 17, 2019

These teams lost their first game of the College World Series and still won the national championship

Oregon State wins the College World Series

Twelve teams in College World Series history have gone on to win the national championship after dropping their first game in Omaha. Texas Tech, Arkansas, Louisville and Auburn look to join this small club after losing Saturday and Sunday's opening games of the 2019 College World Series.

This is the 73rd NCAA Division I Baseball Championships held since the tournament started in 1947, and the 72nd to be played in double elimination format. The group of 12 to escape the losers' bracket after Game 1 account for less than 17 percent of national champions.

CWS 2019: Full tournament bracket | Printable CWS bracket | CWS info & tickets | Shop latest CWS gear

Here's the full list of national champions that lost their first game at the College World Series.

Year School First Game of College World Series
2018 Oregon State L, North Carolina 8-6
2010 South Carolina L, Oklahoma 4-3
2006 Oregon State L, Miami (FL) 11-1
1998 Southern California L, LSU 12-10
1980 Arizona L, St. John's 6-1
1979 Cal State Fullerton L, Mississippi State 6-1
1976 Arizona L, Arizona State 7-6
1970 Southern California L, Ohio 4-1
1969 Arizona State L, Texas 4-0
1963 Southern California L, Texas 8-3
1958 Southern California L, Holy Cross 3-0
1950 Texas L, Rutgers, 4-2

UNDEFEATED CHAMPS: The 25 national champions to go undefeated in their College World Series runs

Oregon State joined this list just last year, becoming first champion to do so since South Carolina in 2010.

The 2018 Beavers capped off an impressive run at the 2018 College World Series with a 5-0 win in Game 3 of the championship series against Arkansas. It was Oregon State's sixth straight victory when facing elimination in Omaha after it dropped its CWS opener to North Carolina.

Here was Oregon State's path to the national championship in 2018:

Oregon State:

 

