This year's World Series matchup is set: the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox. Both teams have numerous players who attended an NCAA school, Division I through Division III, before starting their professional careers.
Here is a breakdown of NCAA colleges players for the Dodgers and Red Sox attended:
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers have 27 players who attended college at an NCAA institution, including four players on the DL. Twenty-five of those players played for a Division I school, and six of them competed at SEC schools. Conference-USA boasts four former players while the Pac-12 has the third largest representation with three former athletes. One Dodger attended a DII school, Sonoma State, and another attended a DIII school, Ithaca.
|
Name
|
Position
|
School
|
Scott Alexander
|
P
|
Sonoma State, CA
|
John Axford
|
P
|
Canisius
|
Walker Buehler
|
P
|
Vanderbilt
|
JT Chargois
|
P
|
Rice
|
Tony Cingrani
|
P
|
Rice
|
Josh Fields
|
P
|
Georgia
|
Dylan Floro
|
P
|
Cal State Fullerton
|
Erik Goeddel*
|
P
|
UCLA
|
Rich Hill
|
P
|
Michigan
|
Daniel Hudson*
|
P
|
Old Dominion
|
Tom Koehler*
|
P
|
SUNY Stony Brook
|
Brock Stewart*
|
P
|
Illinois State
|
Ross Stripling
|
P
|
Texas A&M
|
Pat Venditte
|
P
|
Creighton
|
Alex Wood
|
P
|
Georgia
|
Austin Barnes
|
C
|
Arizona State
|
Kyle Farmer
|
C
|
Georgia
|
Rocky Gale
|
C
|
Portland
|
Yasmani Grandal
|
C
|
Miami (FL)
|
Brian Dozier
|
2B
|
Southern Mississippi
|
David Freese
|
3B
|
South Alabama
|
Max Muncy
|
1B
|
Baylor
|
Chris Taylor
|
SS
|
Virginia
|
Justin Turner
|
3B
|
Cal State Fullerton
|
Chase Utley
|
2B
|
UCLA
|
Tim Locastro
|
CF
|
Ithaca
|
Andrew Toles
|
LF
|
Tennessee
Boston Red Sox
Twenty-six players on the 40-man Boston roster attended college, and 25 of those players competed on a Division I team. The SEC yielded the most 2018 Red Sox of any athletic conference in the country with 11 players, and Florida produced three of those 11 athletes. J.D. Martinez, the lone DII representative, played collegiately at Nova Southeastern.
|
Name
|
Position
|
School
|
Matt Barnes
|
P
|
Connecticut
|
Justin Haley
|
P
|
Fresno State
|
Heath Hembree
|
P
|
College of Charleston
|
Brian Johnson
|
P
|
Florida
|
Joe Kelly
|
P
|
UC Riverside
|
Austin Maddox*
|
P
|
Florida
|
Drew Pomeranz
|
P
|
Mississippi
|
Bobby Poyner
|
P
|
Florida
|
David Price
|
P
|
Vanderbilt
|
Chris Sale
|
P
|
Florida Gulf Coast
|
Robby Scott
|
P
|
Florida State
|
Chandler Shepherd
|
P
|
Kentucky
|
Carson Smith*
|
P
|
Texas State
|
Tyler Thornburg
|
P
|
Charleston Southern
|
Brandon Workman
|
P
|
Texas
|
Steven Wright
|
P
|
Hawaii
|
Brock Holt
|
2B
|
Rice
|
Ian Kinsler
|
2B
|
Missouri
|
Mitch Moreland
|
1B
|
Mississippi State
|
Steve Pearce
|
1B
|
South Carolina
|
Dustin Pedroia*
|
2B
|
Arizona State
|
Tony Renda
|
2B
|
California
|
Sam Travis
|
1B
|
Indiana
|
Andrew Benintendi
|
LF
|
Arkansas
|
Jackie Bradley Jr.
|
CF
|
South Carolina
|
J.D. Martinez
|
RF/LF
|
Nova Southeastern University
* = 60-day DL