Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | October 22, 2018

World Series 2018: Here's where the Dodgers and Red Sox played their college baseball

USA Today Sports Images Vanderbilt Baseball The Dodgers' Walker Buehler pitched for Vanderbilt's 2014 national title team.

This year's World Series matchup is set: the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox. Both teams have numerous players who attended an NCAA school, Division I through Division III, before starting their professional careers.

Here is a breakdown of NCAA colleges players for the Dodgers and Red Sox attended:

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have 27 players who attended college at an NCAA institution, including four players on the DL. Twenty-five of those players played for a Division I school, and six of them competed at SEC schools. Conference-USA boasts four former players while the Pac-12 has the third largest representation with three former athletes. One Dodger attended a DII school, Sonoma State, and another attended a DIII school, Ithaca. 

Name

Position

School

Scott Alexander

P

Sonoma State, CA

John Axford

P

Canisius

Walker Buehler

P

Vanderbilt

JT Chargois

P

Rice

Tony Cingrani

P

Rice

Josh Fields

P

Georgia

Dylan Floro

P

Cal State Fullerton

Erik Goeddel*

P

UCLA

Rich Hill

P

Michigan

Daniel Hudson*

P

Old Dominion

Tom Koehler*

P

SUNY Stony Brook

Brock Stewart*

P

Illinois State

Ross Stripling

P

Texas A&M

Pat Venditte

P

Creighton

Alex Wood

P

Georgia

Austin Barnes

C

Arizona State

Kyle Farmer

C

Georgia

Rocky Gale

C

Portland

Yasmani Grandal

C

Miami (FL)

Brian Dozier

2B

Southern Mississippi

David Freese

3B

South Alabama

Max Muncy

1B

 Baylor

Chris Taylor

SS

Virginia

Justin Turner

3B

Cal State Fullerton

Chase Utley

2B

UCLA

Tim Locastro

CF

Ithaca

Andrew Toles

LF

Tennessee

Boston Red Sox

Twenty-six players on the 40-man Boston roster attended college, and 25 of those players competed on a Division I team. The SEC yielded the most 2018 Red Sox of any athletic conference in the country with 11 players, and Florida produced three of those 11 athletes. J.D. Martinez, the lone DII representative, played collegiately at Nova Southeastern. 

Name

Position

School

Matt Barnes

P

Connecticut

Justin Haley

P

Fresno State

Heath Hembree

P

College of Charleston

Brian Johnson

P

Florida

Joe Kelly

P

UC Riverside

Austin Maddox*

P

Florida

Drew Pomeranz

P

Mississippi

Bobby Poyner

P

Florida

David Price

P

Vanderbilt

Chris Sale

P

Florida Gulf Coast

Robby Scott

P

Florida State

Chandler Shepherd

P

Kentucky

Carson Smith*

P

Texas State

Tyler Thornburg

P

Charleston Southern

Brandon Workman

P

Texas

Steven Wright

P

Hawaii

Brock Holt

2B

Rice

Ian Kinsler

2B

Missouri

Mitch Moreland

1B

Mississippi State

Steve Pearce

1B

South Carolina

Dustin Pedroia*

2B

Arizona State

Tony Renda

2B

California

Sam Travis

1B

Indiana

Andrew Benintendi

LF

Arkansas

Jackie Bradley Jr.

CF

South Carolina

J.D. Martinez

RF/LF

Nova Southeastern University

* = 60-day DL