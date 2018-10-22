This year's World Series matchup is set: the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox. Both teams have numerous players who attended an NCAA school, Division I through Division III, before starting their professional careers.

Here is a breakdown of NCAA colleges players for the Dodgers and Red Sox attended:

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have 27 players who attended college at an NCAA institution, including four players on the DL. Twenty-five of those players played for a Division I school, and six of them competed at SEC schools. Conference-USA boasts four former players while the Pac-12 has the third largest representation with three former athletes. One Dodger attended a DII school, Sonoma State, and another attended a DIII school, Ithaca.

Name Position School Scott Alexander P Sonoma State, CA John Axford P Canisius Walker Buehler P Vanderbilt JT Chargois P Rice Tony Cingrani P Rice Josh Fields P Georgia Dylan Floro P Cal State Fullerton Erik Goeddel* P UCLA Rich Hill P Michigan Daniel Hudson* P Old Dominion Tom Koehler* P SUNY Stony Brook Brock Stewart* P Illinois State Ross Stripling P Texas A&M Pat Venditte P Creighton Alex Wood P Georgia Austin Barnes C Arizona State Kyle Farmer C Georgia Rocky Gale C Portland Yasmani Grandal C Miami (FL) Brian Dozier 2B Southern Mississippi David Freese 3B South Alabama Max Muncy 1B Baylor Chris Taylor SS Virginia Justin Turner 3B Cal State Fullerton Chase Utley 2B UCLA Tim Locastro CF Ithaca Andrew Toles LF Tennessee

Boston Red Sox

Twenty-six players on the 40-man Boston roster attended college, and 25 of those players competed on a Division I team. The SEC yielded the most 2018 Red Sox of any athletic conference in the country with 11 players, and Florida produced three of those 11 athletes. J.D. Martinez, the lone DII representative, played collegiately at Nova Southeastern.

Name Position School Matt Barnes P Connecticut Justin Haley P Fresno State Heath Hembree P College of Charleston Brian Johnson P Florida Joe Kelly P UC Riverside Austin Maddox* P Florida Drew Pomeranz P Mississippi Bobby Poyner P Florida David Price P Vanderbilt Chris Sale P Florida Gulf Coast Robby Scott P Florida State Chandler Shepherd P Kentucky Carson Smith* P Texas State Tyler Thornburg P Charleston Southern Brandon Workman P Texas Steven Wright P Hawaii Brock Holt 2B Rice Ian Kinsler 2B Missouri Mitch Moreland 1B Mississippi State Steve Pearce 1B South Carolina Dustin Pedroia* 2B Arizona State Tony Renda 2B California Sam Travis 1B Indiana Andrew Benintendi LF Arkansas Jackie Bradley Jr. CF South Carolina J.D. Martinez RF/LF Nova Southeastern University

* = 60-day DL