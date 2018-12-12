When does college baseball season start?

The 2018 college baseball season ended in thrilling fashion in Omaha. Pat Casey and his Oregon State Beavers took the College World Series in high drama, surviving six elimination games in the tournament before one of the more memorable CWS finals in recent memory. Down to their last out, trailing one game to none, the Beavers rallied in the ninth forcing a Game 3 and winning their third national title in a dominant 5-0 performance.

Freshman pitcher Kevin Abel became a star while his battery mate Adley Rutschman turned into the early favorite for 2019 player of the year with an outstanding run through Omaha. But that was the past. Fall ball is behind us, and now all eyes are on opening weekend.

Perfect Game has Adley Rutschman as No. 1 in the college ranks for the 2019 MLB Draft.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/fCpgV8wZgP — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) December 3, 2018

The reigning champs open at Surprise Stadium in Sunrise, Arizona for the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic facing New Mexico at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 15, 2019, for first pitch. They’ll face off against Gonzaga and Minnesota also that weekend.

The bulk of the college baseball season begins that opening weekend starting Feb. 15. Here are some more matchups that we are excited to watch during the rest of opening weekend.

Feb. 15-17

The non-conference schedule has arrived!



Vanderbilt is set to host 19 games, take part in the MLB Collegiate Baseball Tournament among other highlights.



📆 https://t.co/C9rGeTH7wJ#VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/O2pIaBhEoZ — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBaseball) October 8, 2018

The national runners-up Arkansas host Eastern Illinois.

Florid a hosts Long Beach State in a three-game opening series.

Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, Virginia and TCU square off in the MLB Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Talking Stick, Arizona.

Stanford opens in Tempe, Arizona at the Angels College Classic against Ball State, Wichita State, and Pepperdine.

Ole Miss hosts Wright State in a battle of 2018 tournament teams.

Southern Miss and Purdue is also an opening weekend matchup of two tourney teams.

UCLA and St. John’s go to war at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Coastal Carolina opens at home with the Brittain Resorts Invitational against Campbell, VCU, and Maryland.

UConn and Louisville open at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida for three.

LSU opens at "The Box" for Military Appreciation Weekend, facing an Army team on Saturday, Feb. 16 that made the tournament last season.

Illinois-Chicago opens at the Atlanta Challenge, playing three different Georgia teams in three days including an interesting Georgia Tech team on Opening Day.

