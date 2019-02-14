The loaded MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament field, previewed

Opening weekend of the college baseball season is here. The first pitch is Friday across the nation and little time is wasted getting right into intense action with the inaugural MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Talking Stick, Arizona.

TCU and Cal State Fullerton will start things off, followed by a rematch of the 2014 and ’15 College World Series championship with Vanderbilt taking on Virginia. Just how stacked is the field? That’s three nationally-ranked teams and six combined national championships.

Amongst just four teams.

Let’s take a closer look at what to watch from Salt River Fields.

This Commodores team is loaded. The starting lineup has eight returning starters from last season’s Super Regional run. Junior outfielder JJ Bleday is the big name to watch. Despite missing time with an injury, Bleday broke out in a huge way last season, slashing .368/.494/.511 and playing particularly well on the big stage of the Nashville Super Regional. He enters this season on a ten-game hitting streak and a member of the preseason Golden Spikes watchlist.

Where are our desert Dores?



Catch you in AZ 🌵



— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) January 27, 2019

The pitching is what makes this team even scarier. Although definitely right-handed heavy, the projected weekend rotation returns three starters that combined for 31 starts last season. Patrick Raby is the senior veteran presence with a career 22-10 record and 2.95 ERA, but expectations are high for Drake Fellows to build on his impressive 2018 sophomore campaign as the Friday night starter. Mason Hickman was a Freshman All-American last season on the Sunday spot and should only be better this year.

Of course, righty Kumar Rocker is one of the most anticipated freshmen to watch in the entire nation. And perhaps that is the most frightening aspect of Tim Corbin’s roster. For every veteran presence, it seems like there is a freshman or sophomore waiting to challenge them. This team is deep and will be fun to watch in 2019.

A new look TCU will have some question marks in 2019

The Horned Frogs went 29-28 in 2013. Then, in 2014, they began a four-year run that saw them average 49.75 wins per year with each season ending in the College World Series. The remarkable run came to an end last season, and with it, a lot of familiar faces from the offense are gone.

— TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) February 10, 2019

The starting lineup lost five everyday players and may have up to six new faces in it. To put that in perspective, the projected returners to the lineup hit a combined .241 with 18 home runs and 123 RBI last year. Names like Luken Baker and A.J. Balta will be tough to replace, but Josh Watson (.305 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 2018) returns to anchor a lineup that has quite a few interesting transfers amongst it, most notable first baseman Jake Guenther and second baseman Austin Henry who were conference players of the year on the JUCO circuit.

Where TCU should be just fine is on the bump. Many expect this to be Nick Lodolo’s breakout campaign. The big 6’6 righty is one of the best strikeout artists in the conference and along with Jared Janczak, the two should provide a dominant presence on Friday and Saturday every weekend.