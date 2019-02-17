College baseball: No. 19 TCU topples No. 1 Vanderbilt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs scored early and often en route to a 10-2 victory over No. 1 Vanderbilt Sunday in the Frogs' final game of the MLB4 Tournament. Jake Eissler pitched 5 1/3 shutdown innings while Austin Henry and Jake Guenther combined to drive in six runs.

The Rundown

Porter Brown beat out an infield single in the bottom of the first, setting the tone for an offensive onslaught. Josh Watson lined a double to left, giving the Frogs a 1-0 lead. With runners on the corners, Jake Guenther grounded out to make it a 2-0 contests. Alex Isola capped the three-run inning with a base hit to left.

BALLGAME!! TCU knocks off No. 1 Vanderbilt to finish 2-1 in the potent MLB4 Tournament. Austin Henry (3-for-5, 3 RBI); Jake Guenther (3 RBI) and Jake Eissler with 5 2/3 solid innings! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/OzE1WrTen7 — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) February 17, 2019

Vanderbilt used back-to-back one-out doubles in the second to close within two, 3-1, but the Frogs responded with another two spot in the bottom of the frame. Austin Henry's second hit of the game drove in Hunter Wolfe and Brown scored on a Guenther sac fly.



Johnny Rizer's lead-off double in the third turned into the sixth run of the game as he scored on a Bobby Goodloe base hit.

Brandon Williamson, in his first career TCU start, was solid through 3 2/3 innings. He limited Vanderbilt to a run on four hits, walked just one and struck out seven. Jake Eissler (1-0) came on to end the fourth and finished the game. The junior gave up just a solo run on three hits. He walked one and struck out three. He retired the final nine batters he faced.



The Frogs kept pouring on the offense, striking for three runs in the sixth and a solo run in the seventh. A two-out, two-run double from Henry pushed the lead to 8-2. Guenther's base hit drove in Henry to make it 9-2.

Congrats to @TCUSchloss on TCU career win No. 650! Not a bad way to get it. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/J2kMW2dlSj — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) February 17, 2019

TCU's final run of the afternoon of the afternoon scored on a Wolfe sacrifice fly.



Stat of the Game

650 – Head coach Jim Schlossnagle recorded his 650th career win at TCU.

