College baseball rankings: Vanderbilt holds at No. 1 after 2-1 opening weekend

Preseason No. 1 Vanderbilt remained atop the D1Baseball Top 25, powered by Louisville Slugger, following a 2-1 weekend at the MLB4 Tournament in Arizona. The tournament featured a loaded field and served as one of the highlights of college baseball’s opening weekend. The Commodores beat Virginia and No. 25 Cal State Fullerton before losing to then-No. 19 TCU on Sunday.

Twenty-three of the preseason Top 25 teams posted winning weekends, and just one had a losing weekend, so no teams entered or left the rankings.

No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Texas Tech maintained their positions after posting winning weekends. Louisville slid from No. 4 to No. 8 after dropping two of three to Connecticut in Florida. That allowed UCLA, Florida, North Carolina and Oregon State to move up one spot apiece to Nos. 4, 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

There was no movement from No. 9 through No. 17, as all of those teams took care of business in season-opening action, going a combined 27-1. TCU climbed one spot to No. 18 after a 2-1 weekend that included wins over Fullerton and the top-ranked Commodores. Oklahoma State dropped one spot to No. 19 following a 2-1 weekend against Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Teams 20-25 all held their ground with winning weekends.

