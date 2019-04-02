CHAMPS:

baseball-d1 flag

d1baseball.com staff | April 2, 2019

College baseball rankings: UCLA remains No. 1 as the Pac-12 takes over the top 10

Check out the best of baseball from week 4

UCLA remains No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, powered by Louisville Slugger. The Bruins won a road series at crosstown rival Southern California to improve to 20-5 overall. Fellow Pac-12 power Stanford moves up to No. 2 after sweeping Washington State, setting up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown this weekend at Sunken Diamond.

The Pac-12 occupies four of the top seven spots in the rankings, after Oregon State swept Washington and climbed one spot to No. 6, while Arizona State swept rival Arizona to move up two places to No. 7.

ALL-TIME NINES, WILD WEST: Arizona StateArizonaStanford | USC | UCLA

NC State climbs two spots to No. 3 after taking two of three from Virginia to improve to 27-2 on the season. Georgia remains No. 4 after winning a road series at Kentucky, and Vanderbilt returns to the top five with a series win against in-state rival Tennessee.

Mississippi State falls six spots to No. 8 after dropping a home series to LSU, which jumps four places to No. 13. Texas A&M and Louisville round out the top 10.

East Carolina ran its winning streak to nine games and jumps three spots to No. 11. The other big upward mover is Ole Miss, which jumps six places to No. 18 after winning a big road series at Arkansas. The Hogs slid six spots to No. 14.

Three teams enter the rankings this week. Connecticut made its season debut at No. 22 after winning a road series at UCF. Clemson returns to the rankings at No. 23, while Oklahoma State rejoins the rankings at No. 24 after taking two of three at TCU, which falls six spots to No. 25.

Rank School Record Previous
1 UCLA 20-5 1
2 Stanford 18-3 3
3 NC State 27-2 5
4 Georgia 23-5 4
5 Vanderbilt 22-6 6
6 Oregon State 19-5-1 7
7 Arizona State 25-1 9
8 Mississippi State 24-5 2
9 Texas A&M 23-6-1 10
10 Louisville 22-6 11
11 East Carolina 21-6 14
12 Texas 20-11 13
13 LSU 19-9 17
14 Arkansas 22-6 8
15 Auburn 22-6 15
16 North Carolina 22-7 16
17 Texas Tech 18-7 18
18 Ole Miss 20-9 24
19 Coastal Carolina 20-8-1 12
20 UC Irvine 18-5 21
21 Florida 20-10 23
22 Connecticut 17-9 NR
23 Clemson 22-6 NR
24 Oklahoma State 18-8 NR
25 TCU 17-9 19