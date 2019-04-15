College baseball rankings: UCLA leaves upheaval in its wake

For the fifth straight week, UCLA lands at No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, powered by Louisville Slugger. The Bruins won their third series against a team ranked in the top 10 this season, sweeping then-No. 8 East Carolina, one week after taking two of three on the road at then-No. 2 Stanford.

ALL-TIME STARTING NINES: Stanford | USC | UCLA | Virginia | Michigan St.

Behind UCLA, however, the rankings saw major upheaval, with just two other teams (Arkansas at No. 12 and TCU at No. 19) remaining at the same spot in the poll as last week.

Louisville made one of the the biggest leaps of the week, vaulting 12 spots to No. 8 after sweeping NC State on the road in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack falls from No. 2 to No. 9. UC Santa Barbara also made a huge move and catapults 13 spots to No. 10 after sweeping then-No. 18 UC Irvine. The Anteaters fall out of the Top 25.

No. 1 UCLA won both ends of its doubleheader against No. 8 ECU on Saturday in divergent fashion, taking the opener on a Michael Toglia walk-off HR before Ryan Garcia led a 3-0 shutout in the nightcap.



RECAP | https://t.co/tn0uhsNDzp#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/JKwMWfQTmw — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) April 14, 2019

Oregon State climbs two spots to No. 2 after taking two of three on the road at Arizona State, which drops from No. 13 to No. 16 after losing its second straight series. Mississippi State, which leads the nation with 31 wins, jumps three spots to No. 3. Stanford moves up one spot to No. 4 after sweeping Washington. And Georgia falls to No. 5 after losing two of three on the road at Tennessee. Vanderbilt and Texas A&M move up three spots apiece after winning SEC series against ranked opponents. Vandy beat Arkansas and lands at No. 6, while A&M beat Auburn to move to No. 7.

Most of the teams ranked in the teens stumbled, so Georgia Tech moves up six places to No. 11 after a 2-2 week that included an ACC series win against Boston College. Arkansas holds at No. 12 after salvaging the series finale at Vanderbilt to go 2-2 on the week. North Carolina and Baylor move up to 17 and 18, respectively, after strong weeks.

CWS HISTORY: Coaches with most wins | Most titles | Most appearances

Four teams enter the Top 25 this week. West Virginia jumps in at No. 20 after taking two of three from Texas Tech, on the heels of series wins vs. Oklahoma and at Oklahoma State. Missouri comes in at No. 21 after taking two of three from LSU; Mizzou also has a series win over Ole Miss and a 1-1-1 weekend at Texas A&M in the last month. Miami enters at No. 23 after sweeping Virginia on the road, one week after taking a series from Florida State. And Tennessee checks back in at No. 25 after shutting out Georgia twice in a big series win.

Texas, UC Irvine, Auburn and Coastal Carolina fell out of the Top 25.

D1Baseball editors Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of April 14.