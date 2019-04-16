NCAA DII bracket 2019: Printable DII baseball tournament bracket .PDF

The Road to Cary is almost complete as the NCAA DII baseball championship is quickly approaching. Eight teams hope to head to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina to play for the DII baseball national championship. Here's your first look at the 2019 NCAA Division II baseball championship bracket. You can print your bracket by clicking here.

NCAA.org

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 DII baseball championship.

2019 important dates

How the selection process works

The 2019 DII baseball tournament will follow a new format this year, but we'll get to that in just a bit. First, we need to know how the teams get selected into the tournament.

TOURNAMENT WATCH: Top sluggers | Pitchers | Freshmen to watch

The DII baseball selection committee will release its first of three weekly regional rankings beginning Wednesday, April 24. These will reveal the top teams in each of the eight regions. This gives us an idea of who may be heading to the tournament come May, but nothing is final until the last at bat of the conference tournaments.

Of the 56 teams, the 23 conference tournament champions will receive an automatic bid to the tournament. That leaves the selection committee the unenviable task of picking the remaining 33 teams to fill out the bracket. How do they make these selections? First off, to earn a bid, the team must have a .500 record or better and have played at least 24 games. If the program meets that criteria, the committee takes a look at a wide array of aspects, including, but not limited to:

In-Region winning percentage

DII winning percentage

DII strength of schedule

DII head-to-head competition

Results versus common DII opponents

Results against teams with a .500 record or better

Results against ranked DII opponents

Road record

Come the selection show, the field is set. And that's when the fun begins.

How the tournament works

The 2019 DII baseball championship will look a lot more like the Division I tournament and College World Series than in years past. There is now the added Super Regional round to add more excitement on the Road to Cary. Once the 56 teams are selected, teams will participate in double-elimination regional tournaments at 16 different sites played at one host institution. These regional tournaments will be broken down into two mini-brackets of three or four teams, depending on the region. Here's a look at how each of the regional tournaments will be broken down:

REGION REGIONAL BIDS Atlantic 6 (two, 3-team regional sites) South Central 6 (two, 3-team regional sites) Southeast 6 (two, 3-team regional sites) West 6 (two, 3-team regional sites) Central 8 (two, 4-team regional sites) East 8 (two, 4-team regional sites) Midwest 8 (two, 4-team regional sites) South 8 (two, 4-team regional sites)

If you're curious about how the three and four-team brackets will look, you can click below, and even print it up.

New to the 2019 DII baseball championship is the Super Regional round. Once the 16 teams advance, they will move on to eight Super Regionals, where two teams will battle in a best-of-three series at one host site.

The eight winners will head to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina for the DII baseball championship finals. There, the eight remaining teams will earn a seed and be split into two, four-team brackets. A double elimination tournament begins, in which the final two teams standing will play on June 8 for the national championship. If both teams enter undefeated, we get extra baseball and play until one team has two losses. You can take a look at and print that finals bracket by clicking here.

NCAA.org

History

Augustana (SD) is your reigning national champion, claiming its first title in program history over Columbus State last year. Last season the championship returned to Cary after a one-year hiatus in Grand Prairie, Texas where West Chester won its second title in six years. This will be the 10th national championship decided in Cary.

ALL-TIME WINNERS: Here's a list of the DII programs with the most titles

Here's a look at the complete championship history of the DII baseball tournament:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 *Augustana (SD) (52-9) Tim Huber 3-2 Columbus State Cary, N.C. 2017 *West Chester (44-11) Jad Prachniak 5-2 UC San Diego Grand Prairie, Texas 2016 *Nova Southeastern (44-16) Greg Brown 8-6 Millersville Cary, N.C. 2015 Tampa (43-13) Joe Urso 3-1 Catawba Cary, N.C. 2014 Southern Indiana (49-13) Tracy Archuleta 3-2 (12) Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2013 Tampa (47-12) Joe Urso 8-2 Minn. St.-Mankato Cary, N.C. 2012 West Chester (46-10) Jad Prachniak 9-0 Delta State Cary, N.C. 2011 West Florida (52-9) Mike Jeffcoat 12-2 Winona State Cary, N.C. 2010 Southern Indiana (52-14) Tracy Archuleta 6-4 UC San Diego Cary, N.C. 2009 Lynn (46-16) Rudy Garbalosa 2-1 Emporia State Cary, N.C. 2008 *Mount Olive (58-6) Carl Lancaster 6-2 Ouachita Baptist Sauget, Ill. 2007 *Tampa (53-10) Joe Urso 7-2 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 2006 *Tampa (54-6) Joe Urso 3-2 (12) Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2005 Florida Southern (51-11) Pete Meyer 12-9 North Florida Montgomery, Ala. 2004 Delta State (54-11) Mike Kinnison 12-8 Grand Valley State Montgomery, Ala. 2003 Central Missouri (51-7 Brad Hill 11-4 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 2002 Columbus State (48-15) Greg Appleton 5-3 Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2001 St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13) Charlie Migl 11-3 Central Missouri Montgomery, Ala. 2000 *Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12) Mike Metheny 7-2 Fort Hays State Montgomery, Ala. 1999 Chico State (50-17) Lindsay Meggs 11-5 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1998 *Tampa (46-14) Terry Rupp 6-1 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1997 *Chico State (52-11) Lindsay Meggs 13-12 Central Oklahoma Montgomery, Ala. 1996 *Kennesaw State (48-17) Mike Sansing 4-0 St. Joseph's (Ind.) Montgomery, Ala. 1995 *Florida Southern (51-10) Chuck Anderson 15-0 Georiga College Montgomery, Ala. 1994 Central Missouri (51-11) Dave Van Horn 14-9 Florida Southern Montgomery, Ala. 1993 *Tampa (43-21) Lelo Prado 7-5 #Cal Poly Montgomery, Ala. 1992 Tampa (42-19) Lelo Prado 11-8 Mansfield Montgomery, Ala. 1991 Jacksonville State (41-12) Rudy Abbott 20-4 Missouri Southern State Montgomery, Ala. 1990 Jacksonville State (43-9) Rudy Abbott 12-8 Cal State Northridge Montgomery, Ala. 1989 #Cal Poly (38-25) Steve McFarland 9-5 New Haven Montgomery, Ala. 1988 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 5-4 (10) Cal State Sacramento Montgomery, Ala. 1987 *Troy (38-10-1) Chase Riddle 7-5 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 1986 Troy (46-8) Chase Riddle 5-0 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 1985 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 15-5 Cal Poly Pomona Montgomery, Ala. 1984 Cal State Northridge (46-21-1) Bib Hiegert 10-5 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1983 *Cal Poly Pomona (41-22) John Scolinos 9-7 Jacksonville State Riverside, Calif. 1982 *UC Riverside (36-23) Jack Smitheran 10-1 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1981 *Florida Southern (55-8) Joe Arnold 9-0 Eastern Illinois Riverside, Calif. 1980 *Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1) John Scolinos 13-6 New Haven Riverside, Calif. 1979 Valdosta State (47-14) Tommy Thomas 3-2 Florida Southern Springfield, Ill. 1978 Florida Southern (41-8) Joe Arnold 7-2 Delta State Springfield, Ill. 1977 UC Riverside (43-19) Jack Smitheran 4-1 Eckerd Springfield, Ill. 1976 Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1) John Scolinos 17-3 SIU-Edwardsville Springfield, Ill. 1975 Florida Southern (35-10) Hal Smeltzly 10-7 Marietta Springfield, Ill. 1974 UC Irvine (48-8) Gary Adams 14-1 New Orleans Springfield, Ill. 1973 *UC Irvine (44-12) Gary Adams 9-6 Ithaca Springfield, Ill. 1972 Florida Southern (31-6) Hal Smeltzly 5-1 Cal State Northridge Springfield, Ill. 1971 Florida Southern (34-4) Hal Smeltzly 4-0 Central Michigan Springfield, Mo. 1970 Cal State Northridge (41-21) Bob Hiegert 2-1 Nicholls State Springfield, Mo. 1969 *Illinois State (33-5) Duffy Bass 12-0 Missouri State Springfield, Mo. 1968 *Chapman (35-18) Paul Deese 11-0 Delta State Springfield, Mo.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series

#Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions

DII BASEBALL NEWS: Top stories | Rankings