College baseball: Wake Forest upsets No. 8 NC State, 7-3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Colin Peluse recorded his best start of the season, leading Wake Forest to a 7-3 victory over No. 8 NC State at David F. Couch Ballpark on Thursday night.



Peluse tossed 6.0 innings of three-hit ball, allowing one run while matching his career high with seven strikeouts, earning the win to improve to 3-5.

The Demon Deacons (23-16, 10-9 ACC) out-hit the Wolfpack (30-9, 12-7 ACC), 11-7, also drawing nine walks.



After Wake Forest had potential rallies thwarted by double plays the first two innings, the Deacs mounted a two-out rally in the third.



Chris Lanzilli (2-for-3, 2 walks) started it off with a solo homer, his 10th of the year to tie for the team lead. Three-straight singles from Bobby Seymour (2-for-4, 2 RBIs, walk), Brendan Tinsman and Michael Ludowig (3-for-3, double, walk) and an NC State error brought in two runs, making the score 3-0.

A sac fly cut NC State's deficit to 3-1 in the fifth, but the Deacs answered right back with a Tinsman RBI groundout to push the lead back to 4-1.



Seymour, the ACC's RBI leader, collected his 54th and 55th runs batted in of the season with a two-run single in the sixth to increase the advantage to 6-1.

Bruce Steel knocked in Ludowig in the seventh for Wake Forest's final run, before NC State's Luca Tresh closed out the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth.



William Fleming closed out the victory with 1.2 shutout frames, while Antonio Menendez also had a scoreless outing out of the pen.

One more look at the final out.



Deacs are heading into the weekend with an 8-2 record to start the month of April. pic.twitter.com/fuVJKd9xbN — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) April 19, 2019

Game two of the series is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. Stay tuned to GoDeacs.com in the morning for potential updates due to inclement weather.