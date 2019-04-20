Arkansas uses big innings to take series from No. 2 Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The 10th-ranked Arkansas baseball team jumped on 2nd-ranked Mississippi State early and never looked back Friday night, winning 12-5 to claim the series and move into sole possession of second place in the SEC Western Division.

The win is the Razorbacks’ (29-10, 11-6 SEC) fourth in a row and third in conference play as they used a four-run second inning and five-run seventh innings to pull away from the Bulldogs for the seven-run victory. It’s the sixth-straight home series win over Mississippi State dating back to 2007.

Four different Razorback hitters recorded multi-hit games led by catcher Casey Opitz, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, all from a bases-clearing single in the seventh that was misplayed by the Bulldogs’ right fielder. Over the last three games, Opitz has had the hot bat going 7-for-12 (.583) at the plate with six RBIs and one home run.

SERIES WIN!



An EMPHATIC win for the Hogs as they take care of business for their 11th SEC win of the year! pic.twitter.com/qwrqfp7Exr — Razorback Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 20, 2019

Sophomore infielder Casey Martin turned in another strong line, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. His big swing came in the second inning when he took Peyton Plumlee deep to centerfield for a grand slam, his first of his career. It was the third grand slam hit by a Razorback this season and the eighth home run of the year by Martin.

Dominic Fletcher and Christian Franklin also had two-hit games. Neither drove in a run in the ballgame, but it’s the second-straight two-hit game for Franklin and fourth-straight multi-hit game for Fletcher.

Wicklander Steadies Pitching Staff In Early Innings



Freshman Patrick Wicklander, making his first career conference start at home, did a good job holding a good Mississippi State offense in check, allowing only two runs on three hits in four innings. He struck out six and walked only three on 81 pitches. He’s thrown three or more innings in his last four outings and has struck out five or more batters six times, including four of his last six appearances.

The Hogs have blown this one WIDE open!



After two bases-loaded walks, Casey Opitz rips a liner to right and the RF'er misplays it.



Baum Stadium is !



Bottom 7th

- 5

- 12 pic.twitter.com/nB0VKhh9Jm — Razorback Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 20, 2019

Kopps Stops Bulldog Momentum In Late Innings



Mississippi State showed some signs of life after scoring two runs off Wicklander in the third and then three off of Kole Ramage in the fifth to cut Arkansas’ lead to 7-5. Head coach Dave Van Horn went to the bullpen at the start of the sixth inning and brought in redshirt junior Kevin Kopps, who was practically untouchable for the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Kopps gave up just one walk in what was his longest outing of the year and struck out three on 47 pitches. He did hit the first batter he faced, but went on to retire nine of the next 10 batters.

Hogs Use Walks To Advantage



Arkansas drew 16 walks against Mississippi State Friday night, its most walks against an opponent this year and third of 10 or more. The Hogs reached their leadoff batter in the first eight innings of the game, four by walks. The 16 free passes is the most since they set the school record for 19 against Alabama A&M in 2013.