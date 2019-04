All-time College World Series finals matchups, results, champions

Check out the top plays from the 2018 College World Series

The College World Series has been around in varying formats since 1947.

The first two years of the tournament had the championship decided by a best-of-three series, but from 1949 to 2002, the CWS crowned its champion through a double-elimination format. Then, in 2003, the finals returned to a best-of-three series, which it has continued as ever since.

Here are the champions and results for every championship game in College World Series history:

2018 — Oregon State

Game 1: Arkansas 4, Oregon State 1

Game 2: Oregon State 5, Arkansas 3

Game 3: Oregon State 5, Arkansas 0

2017 — Florida

Game 1: Florida 4, LSU 3

Game 2: Florida 6, LSU 1

2016 — Coastal Carolina

Game 1: Coastal Carolina 5, Arizona 4

Game 2: Coastal Carolina 4, Arizona 3

2015 — Virginia

Game 1: Virginia 3, Vanderbilt 0

Game 2: Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2

2014 — Vanderbilt

Game 1: Vanderbilt 9, Virginia 8

Game 2: Virginia 7, Vanderbilt 2

Game 3: Vanderbilt 3, Virginia 2

2013 — UCLA

Game 1: UCLA 3, Mississippi State 1

Game 2: UCLA 8, Mississippi State 0

2012 — Arizona

Game 1: Arizona 5, South Carolina 1

Game 2: Arizona 4, South Carolina 1

2011 — South Carolina

Game 1: South Carolina 2, Florida 1 (11 innings)

Game 2: South Carolina 5, Florida 2

2010 — South Carolina

Game 1: South Carolina 7, UCLA 1

Game 2: South Carolina 2, UCLA 1

2009 — LSU

Game 1: LSU 7, Texas 6

Game 2: Texas 5, LSU 1

Game 3: LSU 11, Texas 4

2008 — Fresno State

Game 1: Georgia 7, Fresno State 6

Game 2: Fresno State 19, Georgia 10

Game 3: Fresno State 6, Georgia 1

2007 — Oregon State

Game 1: Oregon State 11, North Carolina 4

Game 2: Oregon State 9, North Carolina 3

2006 — Oregon State

Game 1: North Carolina 4, Oregon State 3

Game 2: Oregon State 11, North Carolina 7

Game 3: Oregon State 3, North Carolina 2

2005 — Texas

Game 1: Texas 4, Florida 2

Game 2: Texas 6, Florida 2

2004 — CSU Fullerton

Game 1: CSU Fullerton 6, Texas 4

Game 2: CSU Fullerton 3, Texas 2=

2003 — Rice

Game 1: Rice 4, Stanford 3

Game 2: Stanford 8, Rice 3

Game 3: Rice 14, Stanford 2

2002 — Texas

Final: Texas 12, South Carolina 6

2001 — Miami

Final: Miami 12, Stanford 1

2000 — LSU

Final: LSU 6, Stanford 5

1999 — Miami

Final: Miami 6, Florida State 5

1998 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 21, Arizona State 14

1997 — LSU

Final: LSU 13, Alabama 6

1996 — LSU

Final: LSU 9, Miami 8

1995 — Cal St. Fullerton

Final: Cal St. Fullerton 11, Southern California 5

1994 — Oklahoma

Final: Oklahoma 13, Georgia Tech 5

1993 — LSU

Final: LSU 8, Wichita State 0

1992 — Pepperdine

Final: Pepperdine 3, Cal St. Fullerton 2

1991 — LSU

Final: LSU 6, Wichita State 3

1990 — Georgia

Final: Georgia 2, Oklahoma State 1

1989 — Wichita State

Final: Wichita State 5, Texas 3

1988 — Stanford

Final: Stanford 9, Arizona State 4

1987 — Stanford

Final: Stanford 9, Oklahoma State 5

1986 — Arizona

Final: Arizona 10, Florida State 2

1985 — Miami

Final: Miami 10, Texas 6

1984 — Cal St. Fullerton

Final: Cal St. Fullerton 3, Texas 1

1983 — Texas

Final: Texas 4, Alabama 3

1982 — Miami

Final: Miami 9, Wichita State 3

1981 — Arizona State

Final: Arizona State 7, Oklahoma State 4

1980 — Arizona

Final: Arizona 5, Hawaii 3

1979 — Cal St. Fullerton

Final: Cal St. Fullerton 2, Arkansas 1

1978 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 10, Arizona State 3

1977 — Arizona State

Final: Arizona State 2, South Carolina 1

1976 — Arizona

Final: Arizona 7, Eastern Michigan 1

1975 — Texas

Final: Texas 5, South Carolina 1

1974 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 7, Miami 3

1973 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 4, Arizona State 3

1972 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 1, Arizona State 0

1971 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 5, Southern Illinois 2

1970 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 2, Florida State 1 (15 inn.)

1969 — Arizona State

Final: Arizona State 10, Tulsa 1

1968 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 4, Southern Illinois 3

1967 — Arizona State

Final: Arizona State 11, Houston 0

1966 — Ohio State

Final: Ohio State 8, Oklahoma State 2

1965 — Arizona State

Final: Arizona State 2, Ohio State 0

1964 — Minnesota

Final: Minnesota 5, Missouri 1

1963 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 5, Arizona 2

1962 — Michigan

Final: Michigan 5, Santa Clara 4 (15 inn.)

1961 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 1, Oklahoma State 0

1960 — Minnesota

Final: Minnesota 2, Southern California 1 (10 inn.)

1959 — Oklahoma State

Final: Oklahoma State 5, Arizona 0

1958 — Southern California

Final: Southern California 8, Missouri 7 (12 inn.)

1957 — California

Final: California 1, Penn State 0

1956 — Minnesota

Final: Minnesota 12, Arizona 1

1955 — Wake Forest

Final: Wake Forest 7, Western Michigan 6

1954 — Missouri

Final: Missouri 4, Rollins 1

1953 — Michigan

Final: Michigan 7, Texas 5

1952 — Holy Cross

Final: Holy Cross 8, Missouri 4

1951 — Oklahoma

Final: Oklahoma 3, Tennessee 2

1950 — Texas

Final: Texas 3, Washington State 0

1949 — Texas

Final: Texas 10, Wake Forest 3

1948 — Southern California

Game 1: Southern California 3, Yale 1

Game 2: Yale 8, Southern California 3

Game 3: Southern California 9, Yale 2

1947 — California

Game 1: California 17, Yale 4

Game 2: California 8, Yale 7