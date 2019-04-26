The complete list of Division I college baseball perfect games since 1959

It's one of the most exclusive clubs in all of baseball: Pitchers with a perfect game under their belts.
A perfect game is the ultimate single-game achievement for a pitcher, requiring them to retire all batters without a single one reaching base. That means no hits, walks, hit batsmen, or errors. Twenty-seven up, 27 down.
CWS 101: How the College World Series works
Since 1959, there have been just 30 perfect games pitched in Division I college baseball, though 12 of those came in seven-inning games, and one came in a five-inning game.
The first perfect game was recorded in 1959, when Maryland's Dick Reitz blanked Johns Hopkins in a 10-0 win. The most recent came in 2019, from East Carolina's Jake Kuchmaner, who struck out eight as the Pirates downed Maryland 3-0.
Here is the list of all perfect games in college baseball history since the NCAA started keeping track in 1957:
|Date
|Pitcher
|Team
|Opponent
|March 17, 2019
|Jake Kuchmaner
|East Carolina
|Maryland
|Feb. 24, 2018
|Joe DeMers
|Washington
|UC Riverside
|March 25, 2017
|Cory Abbott
|Loyola Marymount
|BYU
|April 15, 2016
|Shane McCarthy
|Seton Hall
|LIU Brooklyn
|March 11, 2016
|Jesse Scholtens
|Wright State
|Dayton
|March 21, 2015
|Drew Rasmussen
|Oregon State
|Washington State
|March 4, 2014
|Javi Salas
|Miami (Fla.)
|Villanova
|March 29, 2011
|Will Roberts
|Virginia
|George Washington
|April 9, 2003
|Greg Prenger*
|Ohio State
|Oakland
|March 2, 2002
|Eric Brandon
|Auburn
|Murray State
|April 29, 2000
|Chad Blackwell*
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|April 26, 1997
|John Stewart*
|Western Mich.
|Akron
|April 13, 1996
|Chris McConnell*
|St. Francis (NY)
|Marist
|April 30, 1991
|Jason Johnson*
|Auburn
|LaGrange
|May 3, 1987
|Mark Bowlan
|Memphis
|Louisville
|March 14, 1987
|Kevin Sheary
|Miami (Fla.)
|Southern Illinois
|May 3, 1980
|Cliff Faust*
|Nebraska
|Kansas
|April 19, 1980
|Joe Housey*
|New Orleans
|Southeastern La.
|March 10, 1973
|Joe McIntosh*
|Washington St.
|Whitworth
|March 20, 1972
|Jim Jacobsen†
|Oklahoma St.
|Houston
|April 17, 1971
|Bill Balfoort*
|Buffalo
|Rochester (NY)
|March 26, 1971
|Larry Angell*
|Washington St.
|Eastern Wash.
|March 22, 1968
|Rick Austin*
|Washington St.
|Gonzaga
|May 5, 1967
|Bruce Baudier*
|LSU
|Alabama
|1967
|Larry Gonsalves
|Fresno St.
|Cal Poly
|April 20, 1965
|Bob Schauenberg
|Iowa
|Central (Iowa)
|April 20, 1965
|George Dugan
|Murray St.
|Austin Peay
|May 3, 1963
|Don Woeltjen
|Georgia
|Georgia Tech
|April 18, 1961
|Bobby Noel*
|BYU
|Montana
|April 10, 1959
|Dick Reitz
|Maryland
|Johns Hopkins
* = 7-inning game
† = 5-inning game