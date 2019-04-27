North Greenville's Jeffrey Chandler flies over the wall to make the DII baseball catch of the year

Watch Jeffrey Chandler leap over the wall to make the DII baseball catch of the year

It was just another night at the office for the North Greenville Crusaders, who defeated Emmanuel College 13-4 to advance to the Conference Carolinas tournament finals.

For Jeffrey Chandler, it was one he'll never forget.

"I can't believe what I just saw, folks."

That was what the Crusaders' play-by-play man said after Chandler chased down a Trevor Wood foul ball to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Chandler gave chase as the ball drifted from fair territory to foul territory to what was seemingly out of play.

In a leap of Superman proportions, Chandler cleared the wall and held on to the baseball to somehow record the out. Chandler, the right-fielder, and second baseman Jeremy Whitehead — who crashed into the wall with Chandler — gave the Crusaders a brief scare, both slow to get up, hobbling a bit once they did.

Those fears were quickly erased. Whitehead finished the day 3-for-6, while Chandler was the offensive hero as well, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.

You can watch the catch below.