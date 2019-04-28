College baseball: No. 9 Mississippi State closes out series sweep of No. 4 Georgia

STARKVILLE – Senior Peyton Plumlee fired 6 1/3 scoreless innings to start the game for the No. 9 Mississippi State baseball program and the offense pushed out to an early lead in a 6-5 victory over No. 4 Georgia on Sunday (April 28) to earn a series sweep at Dudy Noble Field.

Mississippi State (36-9, 13-8 SEC) got a run in the second inning, two in the fifth and one in the seventh inning to push out to an early 4-0 lead. After Georgia (33-12, 13-8 SEC) plated one run in the eighth, State added two in the bottom of the inning to make it a 6-1 game.

Junior Colby White came on in relief for MSU, and Austin Biggar greeted him with a solo home run to left field. After a single and a walk, White got the first out via strikeout before LJ Talley hit a three-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to one, 6-5. The right hander got a flyout and a strikeout to end it and close out the sweep.

Plumlee (3-3) allowed just one hit in his 6 1/3 innings to earn his third win of the year. He walked two batters and struck out five in his second start of the week. The senior also started the Governor's Cup victory against No. 19 Ole Miss on Tuesday and threw four innings.

At the plate, MSU used eight hits, seven walks and one hit-by-pitch to put runners on base in seven of its eight offensive innings. The sophomore trio of Tanner Allen, Rowdey Jordan and Jordan Westburg each pushed their reached base streaks to 13 games.

Senior Jake Mangum reached base three times in the game, walking twice and posting a seventh-inning base hit. Mangum's 355th career hit pushed him onto the NCAA's all-time hits list. It moved him into a tie for No. 12 with Sonny Meade (The Citadel; 2006-09) and Chris Campbell (College of Charleston; 2004-07).

"It was awesome, just the whole week…From last weekend at Arkansas, bouncing back from that tough start and giving us a great one Tuesday night [against Ole Miss] and another great start today. I am really happy for Peyton. He was really good today…When he has that slider going it is a good pitch."