Mississippi State's Jake Mangum becomes the SEC baseball all-time hit king

It wasn't Jake Mangum's hardest hit ball, but it was certainly his most memorable. In a top 10 showdown against No. 4 Georgia on Saturday, April 27, Mangum picked up his 353rd career hit, setting the all-time SEC mark.
#H15TORY
Jake Mangum is the SEC career hits KING! 👑
Mangum, who returned for his senior season after being a key cog on the 2018 College World Series team, is enjoying yet another fine season with the Diamond Dawgs. Entering Saturday's action, the centerfielder was already hitting .390 with 76 hits. He led off Mississippi State's half of the first with his SEC-tying 352nd career hit before coming to bat in the second with runners on first and second. Mangum got under it and lofted it into no man's land between the first baseman, second baseman, and right fielder, blooping in for the record-setting base hit.
What a moment.
Mangum broke LSU's Eddy Furniss' record of 352 hits. Furniss was also a four-year player for the Tigers, playing from 1995-98. He joins Mississippi State alum Jeffrey Rea, Richard Lee, and Travis Chapman in the SEC all-time top 10.
Here are the top 10 all-time hit leaders in SEC baseball history, as of April 27, 2019.
|Hits
|Player
|School
|At-Bats
|Years
|354*
|Jake Mangum
|Mississippi State
|972*
|2016-19
|352
|Eddy Furniss
|LSU
|948
|1995-98
|341
|Preston Tucker
|Florida
|1,035
|2009-12
|341
|Jay Waggoner
|Auburn
|998
|1992-95
|335
|Jeffrey Rea
|Mississippi State
|998
|2004-07
|334
|Taylor Dugas
|Alabama
|927
|2009-12
|332
|Blake Dean
|LSU
|989
|2007-10
|328
|Richard Lee
|Mississippi State
|967
|1995-98
|327
|Travis Chapman
|Mississippi State
|919
|1997-00
|327
|Jason Williams
|LSU
|1,019
|1993-96
* active
