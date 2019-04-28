Mississippi State's Jake Mangum becomes the SEC baseball all-time hit king

It wasn't Jake Mangum's hardest hit ball, but it was certainly his most memorable. In a top 10 showdown against No. 4 Georgia on Saturday, April 27, Mangum picked up his 353rd career hit, setting the all-time SEC mark.

Mangum, who returned for his senior season after being a key cog on the 2018 College World Series team, is enjoying yet another fine season with the Diamond Dawgs. Entering Saturday's action, the centerfielder was already hitting .390 with 76 hits. He led off Mississippi State's half of the first with his SEC-tying 352nd career hit before coming to bat in the second with runners on first and second. Mangum got under it and lofted it into no man's land between the first baseman, second baseman, and right fielder, blooping in for the record-setting base hit.

Mangum broke LSU's Eddy Furniss' record of 352 hits. Furniss was also a four-year player for the Tigers, playing from 1995-98. He joins Mississippi State alum Jeffrey Rea, Richard Lee, and Travis Chapman in the SEC all-time top 10.

Here are the top 10 all-time hit leaders in SEC baseball history, as of April 27, 2019.

Hits Player School At-Bats Years 354* Jake Mangum Mississippi State 972* 2016-19 352 Eddy Furniss LSU 948 1995-98 341 Preston Tucker Florida 1,035 2009-12 341 Jay Waggoner Auburn 998 1992-95 335 Jeffrey Rea Mississippi State 998 2004-07 334 Taylor Dugas Alabama 927 2009-12 332 Blake Dean LSU 989 2007-10 328 Richard Lee Mississippi State 967 1995-98 327 Travis Chapman Mississippi State 919 1997-00 327 Jason Williams LSU 1,019 1993-96

* active

