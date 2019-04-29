The complete list of every perfect game in DII baseball history

Watch Jeffrey Chandler leap over the wall to make the DII baseball catch of the year

There is no more exclusive membership than entry into the DII baseball perfect game club. Just 25 pitchers in the history of DII baseball have thrown a perfect game.

The perfect game is arguably the hardest to pull off in all of baseball, maybe next to the cycle. For most pitchers, it means facing 27 batters and retiring every single one of them without reaching base. In DII baseball, 14 of the perfect games have gone seven innings, while one went six and another just five.

Missouri Southern's Will Bausinger became the most recent member of the club, firing a perfect game on February 13, 2019. Bausinger was remarkable that day, striking out 17 while only three outs were through the air. Tom McMillan of Jacksonville was the inaugural member of the club, firing the first perfect game on record for DII baseball on June 1, 1963.

Here's a complete list of all the perfect games thrown in DII baseball per the official record books on NCAA.org.

Pitcher Team Opponent date Innings Will Bausinger Missouri Southern Washburn Feb. 13, 2019 9 Mitchell Powers Southern New Hampshire Saint Michael’s May 1, 2018 9 Dan Wirchansky Pace Dominican (NY) March 4, 2018 9 Cam Fuller Notre Dame (OH) Fairmont State April 17, 2016 7 Robbie Gordon Maryville (MO) Hillsdale March 13, 2016 7 Ray Santiago Benedict Morris April 2, 2015 7 Chris Murphy Millersville Clarion March 15, 2013 7 Matt Giusti Stonehill Assumption March 13, 2009 7 Danny Richard Grand Valley State Ky. Wesleyan March 3, 2009 7 Stuart Sutherland Dallas Baptist Palm Beach Atl. May 22, 2004 7 David Wilson Lander North Greenville April 26, 2003 7 Kyle Ruwe Nova Southeastern Eckerd March 16, 2003 6 John Connally-Barnett Florida Southern Florida Tech April 7, 2001 9 Bryan Larson North Dakota Minot St. March 30, 2000 7 Ryan Evans Hawaii Pacific Christian Bros. March 8, 1999 7 Sean Holden Bloomsburg Southern N.H. March 4, 1999 7 Dave Sparks Troy Georgia St. April 24, 1992 9 Mike Fetscher Southern Ind. Oakland City March 31, 1992 5 Rosario Viens Sacred Heart American Int’l April 23, 1977 9 Chuck Burns UNI South Dakota April 14, 1973 9 Bob Nugent Saint Michael’s Plattsburgh St. April 18, 1972 7 Jerry Wujcik Cleveland St. Slippery Rock May 5, 1970 7 Dennis Kessel Carthage North Central (IL) April 25, 1970 9 Larry Gonsalves Fresno St. Cal Poly May 19, 1967 9 Tom McMillan Jacksonville Florida June 1, 1963 7

