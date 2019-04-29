CHAMPS:

DI MTEN team bracket

DI WTEN team bracket

Women's water polo bracket

DII WGOLF qualifiers

NC beach volleyball bracket

baseball-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | April 29, 2019

We're tracking the 23 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII baseball championship

Watch Jeffrey Chandler leap over the wall to make the DII baseball catch of the year

The DII baseball regular season is reaching its final weeks. For some, conference tournaments have begun, while others are priming for the final stretch in which 23 teams will lock up their bid to the 2019 DII baseball tournament. 

8 FOR CARY: Eight contenders for the DII baseball championship

Below, we're keeping track of automatic qualifiers for the tournament. Twenty-three teams will earn an automatic bid to the 56-team field of the DII baseball championship tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty-one of those will be decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — decide its winners based on the regular season champion.

The selection show is May 12 at 10 p.m. and can be streamed right here on NCAA.com. You can get your first look at the brackets, see the schedule, and find out more on the selection process by clicking here.

2019 DII baseball automatic qualifier tracker

CONFERENCE LOCATION CHAMPIONSHIP DATE WINNER
CCAA Stockton, CA May 12 TBD
CACC Waterbury, CT May 11 TBD
Conference Carolinas Tigerville, SC April 28 North Greenville
ECC Glen Head, NY May 11 TBD
GAC Enid, OK May 7 TBD
GLIAC Traverse City, MI May 12 TBD
GLVC Ozark, MO May 12 TBD
G-MAC Mason, OH May 11 TBD
GNAC Portland, OR May 10 TBD
GSC Oxford, AL May 7 TBD (No. 1 seed)
Heartland Conference Cleburne, TX May 11 TBD
LSC TBD  May 11 TBD
MIAA Pittsburg, KS May 12 TBD
MEC Beckley, WV May 12 TBD
NE10 TBD  May 11 TBD
NSIC St. Cloud, MN May 11 TBD
PacWest No Tournament N/A Azusa Pacific
PBC St. Augustine, FL. May 12 TBD
PSAC Johnstown, PA May 11 TBD
RMAC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 11 TBD
SAC Kodak, TN April 29 Catawba
SIAC Albany, GA May 5 TBD
SSC No Tournament N/A Regular season winner

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships