We're tracking the 23 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII baseball championship

Watch Jeffrey Chandler leap over the wall to make the DII baseball catch of the year

The DII baseball regular season is reaching its final weeks. For some, conference tournaments have begun, while others are priming for the final stretch in which 23 teams will lock up their bid to the 2019 DII baseball tournament.

Below, we're keeping track of automatic qualifiers for the tournament. Twenty-three teams will earn an automatic bid to the 56-team field of the DII baseball championship tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty-one of those will be decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — decide its winners based on the regular season champion.

The selection show is May 12 at 10 p.m. and can be streamed right here on NCAA.com. You can get your first look at the brackets, see the schedule, and find out more on the selection process by clicking here.

2019 DII baseball automatic qualifier tracker