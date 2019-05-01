College baseball: No. 11 Texas Tech erases 9-run deficit, scores 19 straight to win big against UTRGV

A triple play rounds out the best of this week's baseball

Anyone sitting in Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, Texas on Wednesday might’ve counted the Texas Tech Red Raiders out in the second inning, when they trailed by nine runs to UT Rio Grande Valley.

But the Texas Tech players never folded.

In a wild game that featured 30 runs — and two innings that saw nine runs scored by a single team — the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders came out on top. They didn’t just come back to beat UTRGV, the Red Raiders stomped them 19-11.

Here’s a few crazy stats from the contest:

From the third inning through the sixth inning, Texas Tech crossed home plate 19 times.

Seven Red Raiders had multiple hits. Gabe Holt led the way, going 4-for-6 at the plate with five RBIs and four runs scored. Josh Jung reached base five times, notching three hits and walking twice.

Jung, Cameron Warren and Kurt Wilson each homered for the Red Raiders.

The entire game featured one stolen base, courtesy of Texas Tech’s Dylan Neuse.

By no means was this a pitcher’s duel, but the game featured several different arms. Each team used six pitchers, and all 12 of them combined for just 10 strikeouts.

Each UTRGV batter got at least one hit, but no batter got more than two hits. Anthony Gomez and Jacob Flores each had three RBIs. No UTRGV batter put one over the fence.

After UTRGV built its seemingly insurmountable 9-0 lead behind a nine-run second inning, Texas Tech slowly started chipping away in the third inning, getting a pair of runs from Brian Klein’s double and Jung’s dinger. The Red Raiders tied it up with a seven-run fourth inning, highlighted by Holt’s base-clearing triple.

Texas Tech grabbed the lead in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly, then padded its advantage in the sixth inning, scoring nine runs. Warren and Wilson both went yard.

For Texas Tech, the win means it splits the series with UTRGV. Next up is a three-game road swing against Oklahoma in Norman.

As the Big 12 championships get closer — getting underway on May 22 — Texas Tech is in the driver’s seat of the conference with a 10-7 record. They’re the highest ranked Big 12 team in the D1Baseball.com poll, and now the Red Raiders know they can bounce back from a big deficit, if necessary.