The Road to Omaha is underway. Conference tournaments are nearing, which will help to shed some light on how the field of 64 will unfold in the 2019 college baseball tournament. Stay here to track the conference tournaments and see how they are going.
Of the 64 teams that battle for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, 31 will earn an automatic bid via winning their respective conferences. Twenty-nine conference tournaments will decide who gets an automatic spot in the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament while two of those bids — the Big West Conference and the Pac-12 — earn their spot by winning the regular season title.
2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers
|CONFERENCE (BRACKET)
|LOCATION
|DATES
|CHAMPION
|America East
|Vestal, NY
|May 22-26
|TBD
|American Athletic
|Clearwater, FL
|May 21-26
|TBD
|ACC
|Durham, NC
|May 21-26
|TBD
|Atlantic Sun
|DeLand, FL
|May 22-25
|TBD
|Atlantic 10
|Bronx, NY
|May 22-25
|TBD
|Big East
|Mason, OH
|May 23-36
|TBD
|Big South
|Fayetteville, NC
|May 21-25
|TBD
|Big Ten
|Omaha, NE
|May 22-26
|TBD
|Big 12
|Oklahoma City
|May 22-26
|TBD
|Big West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
|Colonial
|Harrisonburg, VA
|May 22-25
|TBD
|Conference USA
|Biloxi, MS
|May 22-26
|TBD
|Horizon
|TBD (at No. 1 seed)
|May 22-25
|TBD
|Ivy
|TBD (at best record)
|May 18-19
|TBD
|Metro Atlantic
|Staten Island, NY
|May 22-25
|TBD
|Mid-American
|Avon, OH
|May 22-26
|TBD
|Mid-Eastern
|Daytona Beach, FL
|May 15-18
|TBD
|Missouri Valley
|Normal, IL
|May 21-25
|TBD
|Mountain West
|Reno, Nev.
|May 23-26
|TBD
|Northeast
|Norwich, CT
|May 23-26
|TBD
|Ohio Valley
|Marion, IL
|May 21-26
|TBD
|Pac-12
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
|Patriot
|TBD
|May 11-12; 17-19
|TBD
|SEC
|Hoover, AL
|May 21-26
|TBD
|Southern
|Greenville, SC
|May 21-26
|TBD
|Southland
|Sugar Land, TX
|May 22-25
|TBD
|SWAC
|New Orleans, LA
|May 15-19
|TBD
|Summit
|Tulsa, OK
|May 22-25
|TBD
|Sun Belt
|Conway, SC
|May 21-26
|TBD
|West Coast
|Stockton, CA
|May 23-25
|TBD
|WAC
|Mesa, AZ
|May 22-25
|TBD
NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule:
|DATE
|EVENT
|TENTATIVE TIME (CT UNLESS NOTED)
|HOW TO WATCH
|May 27
|Selection show
|12:00 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|May 31-June 3
|Regional tournaments
|TBD
|TBD
|June 7-10
|Super Regional Tournaments
|TBD
|TBD
|June 15 College World Series begins
|June 15
|Game 1, 2
|1 p.m., 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 16
|Game 3, 4
|1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN2
|June 17
|Game 5, 6
|1.pm., 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 18
|Game 7,8
|1 p.m., 6 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2
|June 19
|Game 9
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 20
|Game 10
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|June 21
|Game 11, 12
|1 p.m., 6 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN
|June 22
|If necessary games
|1 p.m., 6 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2
|June 24-26
|CWS Finals
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
NCAA Baseball: Champions, College World Series winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O'Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O'Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquess
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquess
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John "Hi" Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.
