The Road to Omaha is underway. Conference tournaments are nearing, which will help to shed some light on how the field of 64 will unfold in the 2019 college baseball tournament. Stay here to track the conference tournaments and see how they are going.

Of the 64 teams that battle for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, 31 will earn an automatic bid via winning their respective conferences. Twenty-nine conference tournaments will decide who gets an automatic spot in the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament while two of those bids — the Big West Conference and the Pac-12 — earn their spot by winning the regular season title.

2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

CONFERENCE (BRACKET) LOCATION DATES CHAMPION America East Vestal, NY May 22-26 TBD American Athletic Clearwater, FL May 21-26 TBD ACC Durham, NC May 21-26 TBD Atlantic Sun DeLand, FL May 22-25 TBD Atlantic 10 Bronx, NY May 22-25 TBD Big East Mason, OH May 23-36 TBD Big South Fayetteville, NC May 21-25 TBD Big Ten Omaha, NE May 22-26 TBD Big 12 Oklahoma City May 22-26 TBD Big West No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner Colonial Harrisonburg, VA May 22-25 TBD Conference USA Biloxi, MS May 22-26 TBD Horizon TBD (at No. 1 seed) May 22-25 TBD Ivy TBD (at best record) May 18-19 TBD Metro Atlantic Staten Island, NY May 22-25 TBD Mid-American Avon, OH May 22-26 TBD Mid-Eastern Daytona Beach, FL May 15-18 TBD Missouri Valley Normal, IL May 21-25 TBD Mountain West Reno, Nev. May 23-26 TBD Northeast Norwich, CT May 23-26 TBD Ohio Valley Marion, IL May 21-26 TBD Pac-12 No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner Patriot TBD May 11-12; 17-19 TBD SEC Hoover, AL May 21-26 TBD Southern Greenville, SC May 21-26 TBD Southland Sugar Land, TX May 22-25 TBD SWAC New Orleans, LA May 15-19 TBD Summit Tulsa, OK May 22-25 TBD Sun Belt Conway, SC May 21-26 TBD West Coast Stockton, CA May 23-25 TBD WAC Mesa, AZ May 22-25 TBD

NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule:

DATE EVENT TENTATIVE TIME (CT UNLESS NOTED) HOW TO WATCH May 27 Selection show 12:00 p.m. ET ESPNU May 31-June 3 Regional tournaments TBD TBD June 7-10 Super Regional Tournaments TBD TBD June 15 College World Series begins June 15 Game 1, 2 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN June 16 Game 3, 4 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 June 17 Game 5, 6 1.pm., 6 p.m. ESPN June 18 Game 7,8 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 June 19 Game 9 6 p.m. ESPN June 20 Game 10 7 p.m. ESPNU June 21 Game 11, 12 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN June 22 If necessary games 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 June 24-26 CWS Finals 6 p.m. ESPN

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.

*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.

