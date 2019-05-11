2019 NCAA Division II baseball championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 56 teams that will participate in the 2019 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship.

The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three teams and eight regional sites hosting four teams, for a total of 16 regional sites. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 16-18. Regional winners will advance to the best-of-three super-regional competition May 24-25. Super Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 1-8 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina.

Twenty-three conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2019 championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL California Collegiate Athletic Association California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Wilmington University (Delaware) Conference Carolinas North Greenville University East Coast Conference Long Island University/LIU Post Great American Conference Oklahoma Baptist University Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ashland University Great Lakes Valley Conference Bellarmine University Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tiffin University Great Northwest Athletic Conference Montana State University Billings Gulf South Conference Delta State University Heartland Conference Rogers State University Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M University Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association University of Central Missouri Mountain East Conference University of Charleston (West Virginia) Northeast-10 Conference Franklin Pierce University Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Augustana University (South Dakota) Pacific West Conference Azusa Pacific University Peach Belt Conference Young Harris College Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Mesa University South Atlantic Conference Catawba College Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring Hill College Sunshine State Conference Eckerd College

In the 2018 championship, Augustana University South Dakota captured its first national championship title in school history with a 3-2 victory over Columbus State University.

