NCAA.com | May 12, 2019

2019 NCAA Division II baseball championship selections

DII Baseball: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 56 teams that will participate in the 2019 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship. 

PRINTABLE BRACKET: 2019 DII baseball regional brackets

The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three teams and eight regional sites hosting four teams, for a total of 16 regional sites.  All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 16-18.  Regional winners will advance to the best-of-three super-regional competition May 24-25. Super Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 1-8 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.  The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina.

2019 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Bracket, schedules, streaming info and FAQs

Twenty-three conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2019 championship.  Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
California Collegiate Athletic Association California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Wilmington University (Delaware)
Conference Carolinas North Greenville University
East Coast Conference Long Island University/LIU Post
Great American Conference Oklahoma Baptist University
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ashland University
Great Lakes Valley Conference Bellarmine University
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tiffin University
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Montana State University Billings
Gulf South Conference Delta State University
Heartland Conference Rogers State University
Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M University
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association University of Central Missouri
Mountain East Conference University of Charleston (West Virginia)
Northeast-10 Conference Franklin Pierce University
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Augustana University (South Dakota)
Pacific West Conference Azusa Pacific University
Peach Belt Conference Young Harris College
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Mesa University
South Atlantic Conference Catawba College
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring Hill College
Sunshine State Conference Eckerd College

HISTORY: Programs with the most DII baseball titles

In the 2018 championship, Augustana University South Dakota captured its first national championship title in school history with a 3-2 victory over Columbus State University.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com.

COMPLETE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

Here's a list of the 23 automatic bids to the 2019 DII baseball championship.
