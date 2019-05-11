DII baseball selection show: Time, date, how to watch the 2019 bracket reveal

The 2019 DII baseball championship is upon us. The Division II Baseball Selection Committee will announce the 56 schools who will play for a chance to be among the final eight at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina for the national championship beginning June 1. You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com Sunday, May 12 at 10 p.m. ET.
Of the 56 teams heading to the NCAA DII baseball tournament, 23 will earn automatic bids from winning their respective conferences. We've been tracking all 23 conference tournaments, and you can find the winners listed below.
The tournament will have a new feel in 2019. It will begin with the eight regions split into two, 3- or 4-team tournaments. Much like the Division I baseball tournament, the DII baseball championship will have an added Super Regional round, where the winners of each regional tournament will meet in a best-of-three series to decide who moves on to Cary to play for the national championship. From there, a double-elimination tournament will begin to crown the 2019 champion.
Augustana (SD) is the reigning national champions, winning their first title over Columbus State last season. You can see the complete history of the final series below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Augustana (SD) (52-9)
|Tim Huber
|3-2
|Columbus State
|Cary, N.C.
|2017
|*West Chester (44-11)
|Jad Prachniak
|5-2
|UC San Diego
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|2016
|*Nova Southeastern (44-16)
|Greg Brown
|8-6
|Millersville
|Cary, N.C.
|2015
|Tampa (43-13)
|Joe Urso
|3-1
|Catawba
|Cary, N.C.
|2014
|Southern Indiana (49-13)
|Tracy Archuleta
|3-2 (12)
|Colorado Mesa
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Tampa (47-12)
|Joe Urso
|8-2
|Minn. St.-Mankato
|Cary, N.C.
|2012
|West Chester (46-10)
|Jad Prachniak
|9-0
|Delta State
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|West Florida (52-9)
|Mike Jeffcoat
|12-2
|Winona State
|Cary, N.C.
|2010
|Southern Indiana (52-14)
|Tracy Archuleta
|6-4
|UC San Diego
|Cary, N.C.
|2009
|Lynn (46-16)
|Rudy Garbalosa
|2-1
|Emporia State
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|*Mount Olive (58-6)
|Carl Lancaster
|6-2
|Ouachita Baptist
|Sauget, Ill.
|2007
|*Tampa (53-10)
|Joe Urso
|7-2
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2006
|*Tampa (54-6)
|Joe Urso
|3-2 (12)
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2005
|Florida Southern (51-11)
|Pete Meyer
|12-9
|North Florida
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2004
|Delta State (54-11)
|Mike Kinnison
|12-8
|Grand Valley State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2003
|Central Missouri (51-7
|Brad Hill
|11-4
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2002
|Columbus State (48-15)
|Greg Appleton
|5-3
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2001
|St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13)
|Charlie Migl
|11-3
|Central Missouri
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2000
|*Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12)
|Mike Metheny
|7-2
|Fort Hays State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1999
|Chico State (50-17)
|Lindsay Meggs
|11-5
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1998
|*Tampa (46-14)
|Terry Rupp
|6-1
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1997
|*Chico State (52-11)
|Lindsay Meggs
|13-12
|Central Oklahoma
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1996
|*Kennesaw State (48-17)
|Mike Sansing
|4-0
|St. Joseph's (Ind.)
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1995
|*Florida Southern (51-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-0
|Georiga College
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1994
|Central Missouri (51-11)
|Dave Van Horn
|14-9
|Florida Southern
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1993
|*Tampa (43-21)
|Lelo Prado
|7-5
|#Cal Poly
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1992
|Tampa (42-19)
|Lelo Prado
|11-8
|Mansfield
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1991
|Jacksonville State (41-12)
|Rudy Abbott
|20-4
|Missouri Southern State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1990
|Jacksonville State (43-9)
|Rudy Abbott
|12-8
|Cal State Northridge
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1989
|#Cal Poly (38-25)
|Steve McFarland
|9-5
|New Haven
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1988
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|5-4 (10)
|Cal State Sacramento
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1987
|*Troy (38-10-1)
|Chase Riddle
|7-5
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1986
|Troy (46-8)
|Chase Riddle
|5-0
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1985
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-5
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1984
|Cal State Northridge (46-21-1)
|Bib Hiegert
|10-5
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1983
|*Cal Poly Pomona (41-22)
|John Scolinos
|9-7
|Jacksonville State
|Riverside, Calif.
|1982
|*UC Riverside (36-23)
|Jack Smitheran
|10-1
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1981
|*Florida Southern (55-8)
|Joe Arnold
|9-0
|Eastern Illinois
|Riverside, Calif.
|1980
|*Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1)
|John Scolinos
|13-6
|New Haven
|Riverside, Calif.
|1979
|Valdosta State (47-14)
|Tommy Thomas
|3-2
|Florida Southern
|Springfield, Ill.
|1978
|Florida Southern (41-8)
|Joe Arnold
|7-2
|Delta State
|Springfield, Ill.
|1977
|UC Riverside (43-19)
|Jack Smitheran
|4-1
|Eckerd
|Springfield, Ill.
|1976
|Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1)
|John Scolinos
|17-3
|SIU-Edwardsville
|Springfield, Ill.
|1975
|Florida Southern (35-10)
|Hal Smeltzly
|10-7
|Marietta
|Springfield, Ill.
|1974
|UC Irvine (48-8)
|Gary Adams
|14-1
|New Orleans
|Springfield, Ill.
|1973
|*UC Irvine (44-12)
|Gary Adams
|9-6
|Ithaca
|Springfield, Ill.
|1972
|Florida Southern (31-6)
|Hal Smeltzly
|5-1
|Cal State Northridge
|Springfield, Ill.
|1971
|Florida Southern (34-4)
|Hal Smeltzly
|4-0
|Central Michigan
|Springfield, Mo.
|1970
|Cal State Northridge (41-21)
|Bob Hiegert
|2-1
|Nicholls State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1969
|*Illinois State (33-5)
|Duffy Bass
|12-0
|Missouri State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1968
|*Chapman (35-18)
|Paul Deese
|11-0
|Delta State
|Springfield, Mo.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series
#Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions