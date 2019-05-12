2019 NCAA Division III baseball championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 58 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.
Four teams will compete at thirteen regional sites and two teams will compete at three regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty conference champions qualified automatically.
DIII BASEBALL CHAMP: Final site bracket | Championship history | Season stats | Latest news
Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 24-25. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, May 31-June 4/5, 2019.
You can view the entire regional bracket here.
DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS:
Friday–Sunday, May 17-19
Adrian, Michigan Region Hosted by Adrian
1.Denison
2.Heidelberg
3.Adrian
4.La Roche
Baltimore, Maryland Region Hosted by Johns Hopkins
1.The College of New Jersey
2.Johns Hopkins
3.Farmingdale State
4.Susquehanna
Birmingham, Alabama Region Hosted by Birmingham Southern
1.Birmingham-Southern
2.LaGrange
Boston, Massachusetts Region Hosted Massachusetts Boston
1.Massachusetts Boston
2.Wheaton (Massachusetts)
3.Saint Joseph’s (Maine)
4.Baruch
Chicago, Illinois Region Hosted by Concordia Chicago
1.Concordia Chicago
2.Baldwin Wallace
3.Saint John’s (Minnesota)
4.Buena Vista
Cortland, New York Region Hosted by SUNY Cortland
1.SUNY Cortland
2.Penn State Harrisburg
3.Tufts
4.Alvernia
Gorham, Maine Region Hosted by Southern Maine
1.Southern Maine
2.Oswego State
3.MIT
4.New England College
Newport News, Virginia Region Hosted by Christopher Newport
1.Christopher Newport
2.Misericordia
Orange, California Region Hosted by Chapman
1.Chapman
2.Whitman
St. Louis, Missouri Region Hosted by Washington University in St. Louis
1.WashU
2.Coe
3.Aurora
4.Cornell College
Salisbury, Maryland Region Hosted by Salisbury
1.Rowan
2.Salisbury
3.Washington and Jefferson
4.Penn. State-Abington
Seguin, Texas Region Hosted by Texas Lutheran
1.Trinity (Texas)
2.Texas Lutheran
3.Concordia University Texas
4.Franklin
Trinity, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity (Connecticut)
1.Babson
2.Trinity (Connecticut)
3.Salve Regina
4.Keystone
Union, New Jersey Region Hosted by Kean
1.Ithaca
2.Kean
3.Shenandoah
4.Westfield State
Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater
1.Webster
2.Wisconsin-Whitewater
3.North Central (Illinois)
4.Bethany Lutheran
Wooster, Ohio Region Hosted by Wooster
1.Wooster
2.Case Western Reserve
3.Otterbein
4.Rochester (New York)
Teams are bracketed to have a predetermined super regional pod match-up. Super regional hosts will be determined by the Division III Baseball Committee following the regional round. Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.
Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:
|
Conference
|
Automatic-Qualifier Team
|
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|
La Roche
|
American Rivers Conference
|
Buena Vista
|
American Southwest Conference
|
Concordia University Texas
|
Capital Athletic Conference
|
Christopher Newport
|
Centennial Conference
|
Johns Hopkins
|
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|
North Central
|
Colonial States Athletic Conference
|
Keystone College
|
Commonwealth Coast Conference
|
Salve Regina
|
Empire 8 Conference
|
Ithaca
|
Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|
Saint Joseph’s
|
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|
Franklin
|
Landmark Conference
|
Susquehanna
|
Liberty League
|
Rochester
|
Little East Conference
|
Massachusetts Boston
|
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference
|
Westfield State
|
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|
Adrian
|
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|
Alvernia
|
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|
Misericordia
|
Midwest Conference
|
Cornell College
|
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Saint John’s
|
New England Collegiate Conference
|
New England College
|
New England Small College Athletic Conference
|
Tufts
|
New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference
|
MIT
|
New Jersey Athletic Conference
|
The College of New Jersey
|
North Atlantic Conference
|
Baruch
|
North Coast Athletic Conference
|
Denison
|
North Eastern Athletic Conference
|
Penn. State-Abington
|
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|
Aurora
|
Northwest Conference
|
Whitman
|
Ohio Athletic Conference
|
Otterbein
|
Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|
Shenandoah
|
President’s Athletic Conference
|
Washington and Jefferson
|
Skyline Conference
|
Farmingdale State
|
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Webster
|
Southern Athletic Association
|
Birmingham-Southern
|
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Chapman
|
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|
Trinity (Texas)
|
State University of New York Athletic Conference
|
Oswego State
|
USA South Athletic Conference
|
LaGrange
|
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|
Bethany Lutheran
|
Pool B
|
|
Case Western Reserve
|
|
WashU
|
|
Pool C
|
|
Babson
|
Salisbury
|
Baldwin Wallace
|
Southern Maine
|
Coe
|
SUNY Cortland
|
Concordia Chicago
|
Texas Lutheran
|
Heidelberg
|
Trinity (Connecticut)
|
Kean
|
Wheaton
|
Penn State Harrisburg
|
Wisconsin-Whitewater
|
Rowan
|
Wooster
In the 2018 Division III championship series, Texas Tyler completed the sweep of Texas Lutheran, winning game two 9-6 to capture the first NCAA Division III baseball title in school history.
NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|UT Tyler (40-18)
|Brent Porche
|9-6
|Texas Lutheran
|Appleton, Wis.
|2017
|Cal Lutheran (43-12)
|Marty Slimak
|7-3
|Washington & Jefferson
|Appleton, Wis.
|2016
|Trinity (Texas) (44-7)
|Tim Scannell
|10-7
|Keystone
|Appleton, Wis.
|2015
|SUNY Cortland (44-4)
|Joe Brown
|6-2
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Appleton, Wis.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7)
|John Vodenlich
|7-0
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2013
|Linfield (42-8)
|Scott Brosius
|4-1
|Southern Maine
|Appleton, Wis.
|2012
|Marietta (47-8)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2011
|Marietta (47-4)
|Brian Brewer
|18-5
|Chapman
|Appleton, Wis.
|2010
|Illinois Wesleyan (31-21)
|Dennis Martel
|17-5
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2009
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13)
|Dennis Denning
|3-2 (12)
|Wooster
|Appleton, Wis.
|2008
|Trinity (Conn.) (45-1)
|Bill Decker
|5-4
|Johns Hopkins
|Appleton, Wis.
|2007
|Kean (43-8)
|Neil Ioviero
|5-4 (10)
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2006
|Marietta (43-11)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7)
|John Vodenlich
|11-4
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2004
|George Fox (40-10)
|Pat Bailey
|5-3
|Eastern Conn. St.
|Appleton, Wis.
|2003
|Chapman (39-12)
|Tom Tereschuk
|15-7
|Chris. Newport
|Appleton, Wis.
|2002
|Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-0
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2001
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10)
|Dennis Denning
|8-4
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2000
|Montclair State (42-6-1)
|Norm Schoenig
|6-2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|1999
|North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9)
|Charlie Long
|1-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11)
|Bill Holowaty
|16-1
|Montclair State
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Southern Maine (39-9)
|Ed Flaherty
|15-1
|Wooster
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|William Paterson (39-5-1)
|Jeff Albies
|6-5
|Cal Lutheran
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|La Verne (39-9)
|Owen Wright
|5-3
|Methodist
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4)
|Tom Lechnir
|6-2
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1993
|Montclair State (37-11)
|Norm Schoenig
|3-1
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1992
|William Paterson (36-7)
|Jeff Albies
|3-1
|Cal Lutheran
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1991
|Southern Maine (38-6)
|Ed Flaherty
|9-0
|TCNJ
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1990
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-1
|Aurora
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1989
|North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1)
|Mike Fox
|8-7 (13)
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Bristol, Conn.
|1988
|Ithaca (36-4-1)
|George Valesente
|7-5
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Bristol, Conn.
|1987
|Montclair State (34-14-1)
|Kevin Cooney
|13-12 (10)
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Marietta, Ohio
|1986
|Marietta (48-13-2)
|Don Schaly
|11-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1985
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3)
|Russ Tiedemann
|11-6
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1984
|Ramapo (35-11)
|Mickey Ennis
|5-4
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1983
|Marietta (49-9)
|Don Schaly
|36-8
|Otterbein
|Marietta, Ohio
|1982
|Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|11-6
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1981
|Marietta (59-5)
|Don Schaly
|14-12 (12)
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1980
|Ithaca (33-4)
|George Valesente
|12-5
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1979
|Rowan (29-5)
|Michael Briglia
|3-0
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1978
|Rowan (29-11)
|Michael Briglia
|5-3
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1977
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1)
|Jim Bowen
|8-5
|Brandeis
|Marietta, Ohio
|1976
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2)
|Jim Bowen
|13-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio