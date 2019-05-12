TRENDING:

Softball: Region-by-region preview

DI MTEN championship

DII baseball regionals

DI Men's Golf champ participants

baseball-d3 flag

NCAA.com | May 15, 2019

2019 NCAA Division III baseball championship selections

DIII Baseball: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 58 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Four teams will compete at thirteen regional sites and two teams will compete at three regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty conference champions qualified automatically.

DIII BASEBALL CHAMP: Final site bracket Championship history | Season stats | Latest news 

Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 24-25. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, May 31-June 4/5, 2019.

You can view the entire regional bracket here.

DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS:

Friday–Sunday, May 17-19

Adrian, Michigan Region Hosted by Adrian

1.Denison

2.Heidelberg

3.Adrian

4.La Roche

Baltimore, Maryland Region Hosted by Johns Hopkins

1.The College of New Jersey

2.Johns Hopkins

3.Farmingdale State

4.Susquehanna

Birmingham, Alabama Region Hosted by Birmingham Southern

1.Birmingham-Southern

2.LaGrange

Boston, Massachusetts Region Hosted Massachusetts Boston

1.Massachusetts Boston

2.Wheaton (Massachusetts)

3.Saint Joseph’s (Maine)

4.Baruch

Chicago, Illinois Region Hosted by Concordia Chicago

1.Concordia Chicago

2.Baldwin Wallace

3.Saint John’s (Minnesota)

4.Buena Vista

Cortland, New York Region Hosted by SUNY Cortland

1.SUNY Cortland

2.Penn State Harrisburg

3.Tufts

4.Alvernia

Gorham, Maine Region Hosted by Southern Maine

1.Southern Maine

2.Oswego State

3.MIT

4.New England College

Newport News, Virginia Region Hosted by Christopher Newport

1.Christopher Newport

2.Misericordia

Orange, California Region Hosted by Chapman

1.Chapman

2.Whitman

St. Louis, Missouri Region Hosted by Washington University in St. Louis

1.WashU

2.Coe

3.Aurora

4.Cornell College

Salisbury, Maryland Region Hosted by Salisbury

1.Rowan

2.Salisbury

3.Washington and Jefferson

4.Penn. State-Abington

Seguin, Texas Region Hosted by Texas Lutheran

1.Trinity (Texas)

2.Texas Lutheran

3.Concordia University Texas

4.Franklin

Trinity, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity (Connecticut)

1.Babson

2.Trinity (Connecticut)

3.Salve Regina

4.Keystone

Union, New Jersey Region Hosted by Kean

1.Ithaca

2.Kean

3.Shenandoah

4.Westfield State

Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater

1.Webster

2.Wisconsin-Whitewater

3.North Central (Illinois)

4.Bethany Lutheran

Wooster, Ohio Region Hosted by Wooster

1.Wooster

2.Case Western Reserve

3.Otterbein

4.Rochester (New York)

Teams are bracketed to have a predetermined super regional pod match-up. Super regional hosts will be determined by the Division III Baseball Committee following the regional round. Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference

Automatic-Qualifier Team

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference

La Roche

American Rivers Conference

Buena Vista

American Southwest Conference

Concordia University Texas

Capital Athletic Conference

Christopher Newport

Centennial Conference

Johns Hopkins

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin

North Central

Colonial States Athletic Conference

Keystone College

Commonwealth Coast Conference

Salve Regina

Empire 8 Conference

Ithaca

Great Northeast Athletic Conference

Saint Joseph’s

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference

Franklin

Landmark Conference

Susquehanna

Liberty League

Rochester

Little East Conference

Massachusetts Boston

Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference

Westfield State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Adrian

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth

Alvernia

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom

Misericordia

Midwest Conference

Cornell College

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Saint John’s

New England Collegiate Conference

New England College

New England Small College Athletic Conference

Tufts

New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference

MIT

New Jersey Athletic Conference

The College of New Jersey

North Atlantic Conference

Baruch

North Coast Athletic Conference

Denison

North Eastern Athletic Conference

Penn. State-Abington

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference

Aurora

Northwest Conference

Whitman

Ohio Athletic Conference

Otterbein

Old Dominion Athletic Conference

Shenandoah

President’s Athletic Conference

Washington and Jefferson

Skyline Conference

Farmingdale State

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Webster

Southern Athletic Association

Birmingham-Southern

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Chapman

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

Trinity (Texas)

State University of New York Athletic Conference

Oswego State

USA South Athletic Conference

LaGrange

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

Bethany Lutheran

Pool B

 

Case Western Reserve

 

WashU

 

Pool C

 

Babson

Salisbury

Baldwin Wallace

Southern Maine

Coe

SUNY Cortland

Concordia Chicago

Texas Lutheran

Heidelberg

Trinity (Connecticut)

Kean

Wheaton

Penn State Harrisburg

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Rowan

Wooster

In the 2018 Division III championship series, Texas Tyler completed the sweep of Texas Lutheran, winning game two 9-6 to capture the first NCAA Division III baseball title in school history.

NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis.
2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis.
2016 Trinity (Texas) (44-7) Tim Scannell 10-7 Keystone Appleton, Wis.
2015 SUNY Cortland (44-4) Joe Brown 6-2 Wisconsin-La Crosse Appleton, Wis.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7) John Vodenlich 7-0 Emory Appleton, Wis.
2013 Linfield (42-8) Scott Brosius 4-1 Southern Maine Appleton, Wis.
2012 Marietta (47-8) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2011 Marietta (47-4) Brian Brewer 18-5 Chapman Appleton, Wis.
2010 Illinois Wesleyan (31-21) Dennis Martel 17-5 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2009 St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13) Dennis Denning 3-2 (12) Wooster Appleton, Wis.
2008 Trinity (Conn.) (45-1) Bill Decker 5-4 Johns Hopkins Appleton, Wis.
2007 Kean (43-8) Neil Ioviero 5-4 (10) Emory Appleton, Wis.
2006 Marietta (43-11) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis.
2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis.
2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis.
1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va.
1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va.
1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va.
1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va.
1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich.
1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich.
1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich.
1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich.
1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich.
1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn.
1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn.
1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio
1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio
1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio
1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio

