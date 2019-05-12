TRENDING:

NCAA.com | May 12, 2019

DIII baseball selection show: Time, date, how to watch the 2019 bracket reveal

Texas-Tyler wins the 2018 DIII National Championship

The 2019 NCAA Division III baseball championship selections will be announced Monday, May 13 at noon ET. NCAA.com will web stream the full bracket reveal.

Fifty-eight teams will be placed in 16 regionals as part of the 2019 field. The regional bracket includes 13 four-team regionals (double elimination) and three two-team regionals (best-of-five). Regional competition runs from May 17-19.

DIII BASEBALL CHAMP: Final site bracket | Championship history | Season statsLatest news 

The 16 advancing teams will then play in eight best-of-three super regionals from May 24-25. Eight teams will advance to the 2019 championship, hosted May 31-June 4/5 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The national champion will be crowned June 4 or 5 in the best-of-three final series.

Regional selections are separated into three pools. Forty schools will earn automatic berths via conference championships (Pool A). The committee will then determine two Pool B selections followed by 16 Pool C selections. 

Pool B includes independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Pool C selections are reserved for schools from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not their conference champions, and the remaining teams in Pool B.

Below are the 40 DIII baseball conferences that are granted automatic qualification through conference championships:

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference New England Collegiate Conference
American Rivers Conference New England Small College Athletic Conference
American Southwest Conference New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
Capital Athletic Conference New Jersey Athletic Conference
Centennial Conference North Atlantic Conference
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Coast Athletic Conference
Colonial States Athletic Conference North Eastern Athletic Conference
Commonwealth Coast Conference Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
Empire 8 Northwest Conference
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Ohio Athletic Conference
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Old Dominion Athletic Conference
Landmark Conference Presidents’ Athletic Conference
Liberty League Skyline Conference
Little East Conference St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Southern Athletic Association
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom State University of New York Athletic Conference
Midwest Conference USA South Athletic Conference
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

Texas-Tyler won the 2018 national championship with a two-game sweep against Texas Lutheran in the final series. It marked UT Tyler's first-ever DIII baseball title. Below is the complete national championship history since 1976:

NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis.
2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis.
2016 Trinity (Texas) (44-7) Tim Scannell 10-7 Keystone Appleton, Wis.
2015 SUNY Cortland (44-4) Joe Brown 6-2 Wisconsin-La Crosse Appleton, Wis.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7) John Vodenlich 7-0 Emory Appleton, Wis.
2013 Linfield (42-8) Scott Brosius 4-1 Southern Maine Appleton, Wis.
2012 Marietta (47-8) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2011 Marietta (47-4) Brian Brewer 18-5 Chapman Appleton, Wis.
2010 Illinois Wesleyan (31-21) Dennis Martel 17-5 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2009 St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13) Dennis Denning 3-2 (12) Wooster Appleton, Wis.
2008 Trinity (Conn.) (45-1) Bill Decker 5-4 Johns Hopkins Appleton, Wis.
2007 Kean (43-8) Neil Ioviero 5-4 (10) Emory Appleton, Wis.
2006 Marietta (43-11) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis.
2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis.
2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis.
1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va.
1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va.
1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va.
1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va.
1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich.
1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich.
1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich.
1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich.
1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich.
1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn.
1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn.
1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio
1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio
1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio
1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio

