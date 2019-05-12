DIII baseball selection show: Time, date, how to watch the 2019 bracket reveal

The 2019 NCAA Division III baseball championship selections will be announced Monday, May 13 at noon ET. NCAA.com will web stream the full bracket reveal.
Fifty-eight teams will be placed in 16 regionals as part of the 2019 field. The regional bracket includes 13 four-team regionals (double elimination) and three two-team regionals (best-of-five). Regional competition runs from May 17-19.
The 16 advancing teams will then play in eight best-of-three super regionals from May 24-25. Eight teams will advance to the 2019 championship, hosted May 31-June 4/5 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The national champion will be crowned June 4 or 5 in the best-of-three final series.
Regional selections are separated into three pools. Forty schools will earn automatic berths via conference championships (Pool A). The committee will then determine two Pool B selections followed by 16 Pool C selections.
Pool B includes independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Pool C selections are reserved for schools from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not their conference champions, and the remaining teams in Pool B.
Below are the 40 DIII baseball conferences that are granted automatic qualification through conference championships:
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|New England Collegiate Conference
|American Rivers Conference
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|American Southwest Conference
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|Capital Athletic Conference
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Centennial Conference
|North Atlantic Conference
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Empire 8
|Northwest Conference
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Landmark Conference
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Liberty League
|Skyline Conference
|Little East Conference
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Southern Athletic Association
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|Midwest Conference
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
Texas-Tyler won the 2018 national championship with a two-game sweep against Texas Lutheran in the final series. It marked UT Tyler's first-ever DIII baseball title. Below is the complete national championship history since 1976:
NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|UT Tyler (40-18)
|Brent Porche
|9-6
|Texas Lutheran
|Appleton, Wis.
|2017
|Cal Lutheran (43-12)
|Marty Slimak
|7-3
|Washington & Jefferson
|Appleton, Wis.
|2016
|Trinity (Texas) (44-7)
|Tim Scannell
|10-7
|Keystone
|Appleton, Wis.
|2015
|SUNY Cortland (44-4)
|Joe Brown
|6-2
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Appleton, Wis.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7)
|John Vodenlich
|7-0
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2013
|Linfield (42-8)
|Scott Brosius
|4-1
|Southern Maine
|Appleton, Wis.
|2012
|Marietta (47-8)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2011
|Marietta (47-4)
|Brian Brewer
|18-5
|Chapman
|Appleton, Wis.
|2010
|Illinois Wesleyan (31-21)
|Dennis Martel
|17-5
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2009
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13)
|Dennis Denning
|3-2 (12)
|Wooster
|Appleton, Wis.
|2008
|Trinity (Conn.) (45-1)
|Bill Decker
|5-4
|Johns Hopkins
|Appleton, Wis.
|2007
|Kean (43-8)
|Neil Ioviero
|5-4 (10)
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2006
|Marietta (43-11)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7)
|John Vodenlich
|11-4
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2004
|George Fox (40-10)
|Pat Bailey
|5-3
|Eastern Conn. St.
|Appleton, Wis.
|2003
|Chapman (39-12)
|Tom Tereschuk
|15-7
|Chris. Newport
|Appleton, Wis.
|2002
|Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-0
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2001
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10)
|Dennis Denning
|8-4
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2000
|Montclair State (42-6-1)
|Norm Schoenig
|6-2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|1999
|North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9)
|Charlie Long
|1-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11)
|Bill Holowaty
|16-1
|Montclair State
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Southern Maine (39-9)
|Ed Flaherty
|15-1
|Wooster
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|William Paterson (39-5-1)
|Jeff Albies
|6-5
|Cal Lutheran
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|La Verne (39-9)
|Owen Wright
|5-3
|Methodist
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4)
|Tom Lechnir
|6-2
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1993
|Montclair State (37-11)
|Norm Schoenig
|3-1
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1992
|William Paterson (36-7)
|Jeff Albies
|3-1
|Cal Lutheran
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1991
|Southern Maine (38-6)
|Ed Flaherty
|9-0
|TCNJ
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1990
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-1
|Aurora
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1989
|North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1)
|Mike Fox
|8-7 (13)
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Bristol, Conn.
|1988
|Ithaca (36-4-1)
|George Valesente
|7-5
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Bristol, Conn.
|1987
|Montclair State (34-14-1)
|Kevin Cooney
|13-12 (10)
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Marietta, Ohio
|1986
|Marietta (48-13-2)
|Don Schaly
|11-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1985
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3)
|Russ Tiedemann
|11-6
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1984
|Ramapo (35-11)
|Mickey Ennis
|5-4
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1983
|Marietta (49-9)
|Don Schaly
|36-8
|Otterbein
|Marietta, Ohio
|1982
|Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|11-6
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1981
|Marietta (59-5)
|Don Schaly
|14-12 (12)
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1980
|Ithaca (33-4)
|George Valesente
|12-5
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1979
|Rowan (29-5)
|Michael Briglia
|3-0
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1978
|Rowan (29-11)
|Michael Briglia
|5-3
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1977
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1)
|Jim Bowen
|8-5
|Brandeis
|Marietta, Ohio
|1976
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2)
|Jim Bowen
|13-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio