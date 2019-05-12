Here are the 23 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII baseball championship

Watch Jeffrey Chandler leap over the wall to make the DII baseball catch of the year

Watch Jeffrey Chandler leap over the wall to make the DII baseball catch of the year

The 2019 NCAA DII baseball tournament is almost here. Conference tournaments are over, and the selection show is tonight.

8 FOR CARY: Eight contenders for the DII baseball championship

Below, we kept track of automatic qualifiers for the tournament. Twenty-three teams have earned automatic bids to the 56-team field of the DII baseball championship tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty-one of those were decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — awarded their automatic bid to the regular season champion.

The selection show is at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed right here on NCAA.com. You can get your first look at the brackets, see the schedule, and find out more on the selection process by clicking here.

2019 DII baseball automatic qualifier tracker

CONFERENCE LOCATION CHAMPIONSHIP DATE WINNER CCAA Stockton, CA May 11 Cal Poly Pomona CACC Waterbury, CT May 11 Wilmington (DE) Conference Carolinas Tigerville, SC April 28 North Greenville ECC Glen Head, NY May 11 LIU Post GAC Enid, OK May 7 Oklahoma Baptist GLIAC Traverse City, MI May 12 Ashland GLVC Ozark, MO May 12 Bellarmine G-MAC Mason, OH May 11 Tiffin GNAC Portland, OR May 10 Montana State Billings GSC Oxford, AL May 7 Delta State Heartland Conference Cleburne, TX May 11 Rogers State LSC Canyon, TX May 12 West Texas A&M MIAA Pittsburg, KS May 12 Central Missouri MEC Beckley, WV May 12 Charleston (WV) NE10 TBD May 11 Franklin Pierce NSIC St. Cloud, MN May 12 Augustana (SD) PacWest No Tournament N/A Azusa Pacific PBC St. Augustine, FL. May 12 Young Harris PSAC Johnstown, PA May 12 Bloomsburg * RMAC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 11 Colorado Mesa SAC Kodak, TN April 29 Catawba SIAC Albany, GA May 5 Spring Hill SSC No Tournament N/A Eckerd

* — The PSAC championship was canceled due to rain. Bloomsburg was named champion having already clinched a spot in the title game.