Here are the 23 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII baseball championship

The 2019 NCAA DII baseball tournament is almost here. Conference tournaments are over, and the selection show is tonight.
Below, we kept track of automatic qualifiers for the tournament. Twenty-three teams have earned automatic bids to the 56-team field of the DII baseball championship tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty-one of those were decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — awarded their automatic bid to the regular season champion.
Here are the first #D2Baseball regional rankings: https://t.co/nHY4ymInsj. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/SdIiMaZKje— NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) April 24, 2019
The selection show is at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed right here on NCAA.com. You can get your first look at the brackets, see the schedule, and find out more on the selection process by clicking here.
2019 DII baseball automatic qualifier tracker
|CONFERENCE
|LOCATION
|CHAMPIONSHIP DATE
|WINNER
|CCAA
|Stockton, CA
|May 11
|Cal Poly Pomona
|CACC
|Waterbury, CT
|May 11
|Wilmington (DE)
|Conference Carolinas
|Tigerville, SC
|April 28
|North Greenville
|ECC
|Glen Head, NY
|May 11
|LIU Post
|GAC
|Enid, OK
|May 7
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GLIAC
|Traverse City, MI
|May 12
|Ashland
|GLVC
|Ozark, MO
|May 12
|Bellarmine
|G-MAC
|Mason, OH
|May 11
|Tiffin
|GNAC
|Portland, OR
|May 10
|Montana State Billings
|GSC
|Oxford, AL
|May 7
|Delta State
|Heartland Conference
|Cleburne, TX
|May 11
|Rogers State
|LSC
|Canyon, TX
|May 12
|West Texas A&M
|MIAA
|Pittsburg, KS
|May 12
|Central Missouri
|MEC
|Beckley, WV
|May 12
|Charleston (WV)
|NE10
|TBD
|May 11
|Franklin Pierce
|NSIC
|St. Cloud, MN
|May 12
|Augustana (SD)
|PacWest
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Azusa Pacific
|PBC
|St. Augustine, FL.
|May 12
|Young Harris
|PSAC
|Johnstown, PA
|May 12
|Bloomsburg *
|RMAC
|TBD (No. 1 seed)
|May 11
|Colorado Mesa
|SAC
|Kodak, TN
|April 29
|Catawba
|SIAC
|Albany, GA
|May 5
|Spring Hill
|SSC
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Eckerd
* — The PSAC championship was canceled due to rain. Bloomsburg was named champion having already clinched a spot in the title game.