2019 DII baseball tournament: Regional brackets, schedules, and scores

The 2019 NCAA DII baseball tournament begins with regionals on Thursday, May 16. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule, and live scoring updates for the 56-team field.

Eight regions will be broken down into 16 double-elimination tournaments. The winners of each bracket will move onto the Super Regionals with a chance to head to USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina for the DII baseball championship finals.

Defending champion Augustana (SD) returns to the field as a No. 1 seed in the Central Region. It begins its quest to become the first repeat champion since Tampa in 2006 and 2007 against Oklahoma Baptist.

2019 DII Baseball Championship: Schedule

(* = if necessary games)

ATLANTIC REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Millersville 1 May 16, 1 p.m. No. 4 Bloomsburg vs. No. 5 Mercyhurst Live stats 2 May 17, 11 a.m. No. 1 Millersville vs. Loser of Game 1 Live stats 3 May 17, 2:30 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 18, 11 a.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats 5 May 18, 2:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats CHAMPION

ATLANTIC REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: West Chester 1 May 16, 2 p.m. No. 3 Gannon vs. No. 6 Charleston (WV) Live stats 2 May 17, 11 a.m. No. 2 West Chester vs. Loser of Game 1 Live stats 3 May 17, 2:30 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 18, 11 a.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats 5 May 18, 2:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats CHAMPION

CENTRAL REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Augustana (SD) 1 May 16, 4:30 p.m. No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist Live stats 2 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 4 Minnesota State vs. No. 5 Arkansas-Monticello Live stats 3 May 17, 1 p.m Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 17, 4:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 17, 8 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 18, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 18, 4:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats CHAMPION

CENTRAL REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Central Missouri 1 May 16, 4:30 p.m. No. 2 Central Missouri vs. No. 7 Missouri Southern Live stats 2 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 3 St. Cloud State vs. No. 6 Central Oklahoma Live stats 3 May 17, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 17, 4:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 17, 8 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 18, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 18, 4:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats CHAMPION

EAST REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Adelphi 1 May 16, noon No. 1 Adelphi vs. No. 8 Franklin Pierce Live stats 2 May 17, 3 p.m. No. 4 Wilmington (DE) vs. No. 5 NYIT Live stats 3 May 17, 9 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 17, noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 18, 3 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 18, noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 18, 3:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats CHAMPION

EAST REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Wilmington (DE) 1 May 16, 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 7 Assumption Live stats 2 May 16, 7 p.m. No. 3 LIU Post vs. No. 6 Felician Live stats 3 May 17, noon Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 17, 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 17, 7 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 18, noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 18, 3:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats CHAMPION

MIDWEST REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Ashland (at Kent State) 1 May 16, 3:30 p.m. No. 1 Ashland vs. No. 8 Tiffin Live stats 2 May 16, 7 p.m. No. 4 Northwood vs. No. 5 Bellarmine Live stats 3 May 17, noon Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 17, 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 17, 7 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 18, noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 18, 3:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats CHAMPION

MIDWEST REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Illinois-Springfield 1 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 2 Illinois-Springfield vs. No. 7 Drury Live stats 2 May 16, 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Wayne State (MI) vs. No. 6 Quincy Live stats 3 May 17, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 17, 4:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 17, 8 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 18, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 18, 4:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats CHAMPION

SOUTH REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Tampa 1 May 16, 1 p.m. No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 8 Spring Hill Live stats 2 May 16, 4 p.m. No. 4 West Florida vs. No. 5 Nova Southeastern Live stats 3 May 17, noon Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 17, 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 17, 7 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 18, TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 18, TBD* Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats CHAMPION

SOUTH REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Tampa 1 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 2 Delta State vs. No. 7 Embry-Riddle Live stats 2 May 16, 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Eckerd vs. No. 6 Valdosta State Live stats 3 May 17, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 17, 4:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 17, 8 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 18, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 18, 4:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats CHAMPION

SOutheast REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: North Greenville 1 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 4 Mount Olive vs. No. 5 Lincoln Memorial Live stats 2 May 17, 4 p.m. No. 1 North Greenville vs. Loser of Game 1 Live stats 3 May 17, 8 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 18, 4 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats 5 May 18, 8 p.m.* Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats CHAMPION

SOutheast REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Newberry 1 May 16, 7 p.m. No. 3 Catawba vs. No. 6 Young Harris Live stats 2 May 17, 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Newberry vs. Loser of Game 1 Live stats 3 May 17, 7 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 18, 3:30 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats 5 May 18, 7 p.m.* Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats CHAMPION

SOUTH Central REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Colorado Mesa 1 May 16, 9 p.m. No. 4 Colorado School of Mines vs. No. 5 West Texas A&M Live stats 2 May 17, 2 p.m. No. 1 Colorado Mesa vs. Loser of Game 1 Live stats 3 May 17, 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 18, 2 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats 5 May 18, 9 p.m.* Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats CHAMPION

SOUTH Central REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Angelo State 1 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 3 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 6 Rogers State Live stats 2 May 17, 4:30 p.m. No. 2 Angelo State vs. Loser of Game 1 Live stats 3 May 17, 8 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 18, 4:30 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats 5 May 18, 8 p.m.* Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats CHAMPION

West REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Azusa Pacific 1 May 16, 4 p.m. No. 4 Cal State Monterey Bay vs. No. 5 Cal Poly Pomona Live stats 2 May 17, 3 p.m. No. 1 Azusa Pacific vs. Loser of Game 1 Live stats 3 May 17, 6:30 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 18, 3 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats 5 May 18, 6:30 p.m.* Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats CHAMPION

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: UC San Diego 1 May 16, 7 p.m. No. 3 Point Loma vs. No. 6 Montana State Billings Live stats 2 May 17, 3:30 p.m. No. 2 UC San Diego vs. Loser of Game 1 Live stats 3 May 17, 7 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 18, 3:30 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats 5 May 18, 7 p.m.* Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 Live stats Champion

The DII Baseball Championship field

Of the 56 teams that were selected for regional play, 23 earned their way into the NCAA DII tournament by winning their respective conference. Eckerd (Sunshine State Conference) and Azusa Pacific (Pacific West) earned the bids by winning the regular season without conference tournaments. The other 21 teams fought through conference tournaments over the past two weekends to guarantee a chance at the 2019 DII baseball national championship.

CONFERENCE LOCATION CHAMPIONSHIP DATE WINNER CCAA Stockton, CA May 11 Cal Poly Pomona CACC Waterbury, CT May 11 Wilmington (DE) Conference Carolinas Tigerville, SC April 28 North Greenville ECC Glen Head, NY May 11 LIU Post GAC Enid, OK May 7 Oklahoma Baptist GLIAC Traverse City, MI May 12 Ashland GLVC Ozark, MO May 12 Bellarmine G-MAC Mason, OH May 11 Tiffin GNAC Portland, OR May 10 Montana State Billings GSC Oxford, AL May 7 Delta State Heartland Conference Cleburne, TX May 11 Rogers State LSC Canyon, TX May 12 West Texas A&M MIAA Pittsburg, KS May 12 Central Missouri MEC Beckley, WV May 12 Charleston (WV) NE10 TBD May 11 Franklin Pierce NSIC St. Cloud, MN May 12 Augustana (SD) PacWest No Tournament N/A Azusa Pacific PBC St. Augustine, FL. May 12 Young Harris PSAC Johnstown, PA May 12 Bloomsburg * RMAC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 11 Colorado Mesa SAC Kodak, TN April 29 Catawba SIAC Albany, GA May 5 Spring Hill SSC No Tournament N/A Eckerd

The DII baseball championship history

Augustana begins its quest to repeat in hopes of being the first DII baseball program to do so since the Tampa Spartans. Those same Spartans are looking to win their eighth title and inch one national championship closer to Florida Southern, who has the most with nine.

The complete history of the DII baseball championship is listed below.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 *Augustana (SD) (52-9) Tim Huber 3-2 Columbus State Cary, N.C. 2017 *West Chester (44-11) Jad Prachniak 5-2 UC San Diego Grand Prairie, Texas 2016 *Nova Southeastern (44-16) Greg Brown 8-6 Millersville Cary, N.C. 2015 Tampa (43-13) Joe Urso 3-1 Catawba Cary, N.C. 2014 Southern Indiana (49-13) Tracy Archuleta 3-2 (12) Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2013 Tampa (47-12) Joe Urso 8-2 Minn. St.-Mankato Cary, N.C. 2012 West Chester (46-10) Jad Prachniak 9-0 Delta State Cary, N.C. 2011 West Florida (52-9) Mike Jeffcoat 12-2 Winona State Cary, N.C. 2010 Southern Indiana (52-14) Tracy Archuleta 6-4 UC San Diego Cary, N.C. 2009 Lynn (46-16) Rudy Garbalosa 2-1 Emporia State Cary, N.C. 2008 *Mount Olive (58-6) Carl Lancaster 6-2 Ouachita Baptist Sauget, Ill. 2007 *Tampa (53-10) Joe Urso 7-2 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 2006 *Tampa (54-6) Joe Urso 3-2 (12) Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2005 Florida Southern (51-11) Pete Meyer 12-9 North Florida Montgomery, Ala. 2004 Delta State (54-11) Mike Kinnison 12-8 Grand Valley State Montgomery, Ala. 2003 Central Missouri (51-7 Brad Hill 11-4 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 2002 Columbus State (48-15) Greg Appleton 5-3 Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2001 St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13) Charlie Migl 11-3 Central Missouri Montgomery, Ala. 2000 *Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12) Mike Metheny 7-2 Fort Hays State Montgomery, Ala. 1999 Chico State (50-17) Lindsay Meggs 11-5 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1998 *Tampa (46-14) Terry Rupp 6-1 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1997 *Chico State (52-11) Lindsay Meggs 13-12 Central Oklahoma Montgomery, Ala. 1996 *Kennesaw State (48-17) Mike Sansing 4-0 St. Joseph's (Ind.) Montgomery, Ala. 1995 *Florida Southern (51-10) Chuck Anderson 15-0 Georiga College Montgomery, Ala. 1994 Central Missouri (51-11) Dave Van Horn 14-9 Florida Southern Montgomery, Ala. 1993 *Tampa (43-21) Lelo Prado 7-5 #Cal Poly Montgomery, Ala. 1992 Tampa (42-19) Lelo Prado 11-8 Mansfield Montgomery, Ala. 1991 Jacksonville State (41-12) Rudy Abbott 20-4 Missouri Southern State Montgomery, Ala. 1990 Jacksonville State (43-9) Rudy Abbott 12-8 Cal State Northridge Montgomery, Ala. 1989 #Cal Poly (38-25) Steve McFarland 9-5 New Haven Montgomery, Ala. 1988 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 5-4 (10) Cal State Sacramento Montgomery, Ala. 1987 *Troy (38-10-1) Chase Riddle 7-5 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 1986 Troy (46-8) Chase Riddle 5-0 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 1985 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 15-5 Cal Poly Pomona Montgomery, Ala. 1984 Cal State Northridge (46-21-1) Bib Hiegert 10-5 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1983 *Cal Poly Pomona (41-22) John Scolinos 9-7 Jacksonville State Riverside, Calif. 1982 *UC Riverside (36-23) Jack Smitheran 10-1 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1981 *Florida Southern (55-8) Joe Arnold 9-0 Eastern Illinois Riverside, Calif. 1980 *Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1) John Scolinos 13-6 New Haven Riverside, Calif. 1979 Valdosta State (47-14) Tommy Thomas 3-2 Florida Southern Springfield, Ill. 1978 Florida Southern (41-8) Joe Arnold 7-2 Delta State Springfield, Ill. 1977 UC Riverside (43-19) Jack Smitheran 4-1 Eckerd Springfield, Ill. 1976 Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1) John Scolinos 17-3 SIU-Edwardsville Springfield, Ill. 1975 Florida Southern (35-10) Hal Smeltzly 10-7 Marietta Springfield, Ill. 1974 UC Irvine (48-8) Gary Adams 14-1 New Orleans Springfield, Ill. 1973 *UC Irvine (44-12) Gary Adams 9-6 Ithaca Springfield, Ill. 1972 Florida Southern (31-6) Hal Smeltzly 5-1 Cal State Northridge Springfield, Ill. 1971 Florida Southern (34-4) Hal Smeltzly 4-0 Central Michigan Springfield, Mo. 1970 Cal State Northridge (41-21) Bob Hiegert 2-1 Nicholls State Springfield, Mo. 1969 *Illinois State (33-5) Duffy Bass 12-0 Missouri State Springfield, Mo. 1968 *Chapman (35-18) Paul Deese 11-0 Delta State Springfield, Mo.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series

#Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions