2019 DII baseball tournament: Regional brackets, schedules, and scores

The 2019 NCAA DII baseball tournament begins with regionals on Thursday, May 16. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule, and live scoring updates for the 56-team field.
Eight regions will be broken down into 16 double-elimination tournaments. The winners of each bracket will move onto the Super Regionals with a chance to head to USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina for the DII baseball championship finals.
Defending champion Augustana (SD) returns to the field as a No. 1 seed in the Central Region. It begins its quest to become the first repeat champion since Tampa in 2006 and 2007 against Oklahoma Baptist.
2019 DII Baseball Championship: Schedule
(* = if necessary games)
|ATLANTIC REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Millersville
|1
|May 16, 1 p.m.
|No. 4 Bloomsburg vs. No. 5 Mercyhurst
|Live stats
|2
|May 17, 11 a.m.
|No. 1 Millersville vs. Loser of Game 1
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 2:30 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 18, 11 a.m.
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|5
|May 18, 2:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|ATLANTIC REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: West Chester
|1
|May 16, 2 p.m.
|No. 3 Gannon vs. No. 6 Charleston (WV)
|Live stats
|2
|May 17, 11 a.m.
|No. 2 West Chester vs. Loser of Game 1
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 2:30 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 18, 11 a.m.
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|5
|May 18, 2:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|CENTRAL REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Augustana (SD)
|1
|May 16, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist
|Live stats
|2
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 4 Minnesota State vs. No. 5 Arkansas-Monticello
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 1 p.m
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 17, 4:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|5
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
|Live stats
|6
|May 18, 1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|7
|May 18, 4:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|CENTRAL REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Central Missouri
|1
|May 16, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Central Missouri vs. No. 7 Missouri Southern
|Live stats
|2
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 3 St. Cloud State vs. No. 6 Central Oklahoma
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 17, 4:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|5
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
|Live stats
|6
|May 18, 1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|7
|May 18, 4:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|EAST REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Adelphi
|1
|May 16, noon
|No. 1 Adelphi vs. No. 8 Franklin Pierce
|Live stats
|2
|May 17, 3 p.m.
|No. 4 Wilmington (DE) vs. No. 5 NYIT
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 9 a.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 17, noon
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|5
|May 18, 3 p.m.
|Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
|Live stats
|6
|May 18, noon
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|7
|May 18, 3:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|EAST REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Wilmington (DE)
|1
|May 16, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 7 Assumption
|Live stats
|2
|May 16, 7 p.m.
|No. 3 LIU Post vs. No. 6 Felician
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, noon
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|5
|May 17, 7 p.m.
|Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
|Live stats
|6
|May 18, noon
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|7
|May 18, 3:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|MIDWEST REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Ashland (at Kent State)
|1
|May 16, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Ashland vs. No. 8 Tiffin
|Live stats
|2
|May 16, 7 p.m.
|No. 4 Northwood vs. No. 5 Bellarmine
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, noon
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|5
|May 17, 7 p.m.
|Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
|Live stats
|6
|May 18, noon
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|7
|May 18, 3:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|MIDWEST REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Illinois-Springfield
|1
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 2 Illinois-Springfield vs. No. 7 Drury
|Live stats
|2
|May 16, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Wayne State (MI) vs. No. 6 Quincy
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 17, 4:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|5
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
|Live stats
|6
|May 18, 1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|7
|May 18, 4:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|SOUTH REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Tampa
|1
|May 16, 1 p.m.
|No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 8 Spring Hill
|Live stats
|2
|May 16, 4 p.m.
|No. 4 West Florida vs. No. 5 Nova Southeastern
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, noon
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|5
|May 17, 7 p.m.
|Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
|Live stats
|6
|May 18, TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|7
|May 18, TBD*
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|SOUTH REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Tampa
|1
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 2 Delta State vs. No. 7 Embry-Riddle
|Live stats
|2
|May 16, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Eckerd vs. No. 6 Valdosta State
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 17, 4:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|5
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
|Live stats
|6
|May 18, 1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|7
|May 18, 4:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|SOutheast REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: North Greenville
|1
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 4 Mount Olive vs. No. 5 Lincoln Memorial
|Live stats
|2
|May 17, 4 p.m.
|No. 1 North Greenville vs. Loser of Game 1
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 18, 4 p.m.
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|5
|May 18, 8 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|SOutheast REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Newberry
|1
|May 16, 7 p.m.
|No. 3 Catawba vs. No. 6 Young Harris
|Live stats
|2
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Newberry vs. Loser of Game 1
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 7 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 18, 3:30 p.m.
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|5
|May 18, 7 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|SOUTH Central REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Colorado Mesa
|1
|May 16, 9 p.m.
|No. 4 Colorado School of Mines vs. No. 5 West Texas A&M
|Live stats
|2
|May 17, 2 p.m.
|No. 1 Colorado Mesa vs. Loser of Game 1
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 18, 2 p.m.
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|5
|May 18, 9 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|SOUTH Central REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Angelo State
|1
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 3 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 6 Rogers State
|Live stats
|2
|May 17, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Angelo State vs. Loser of Game 1
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 18, 4:30 p.m.
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|5
|May 18, 8 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|West REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Azusa Pacific
|1
|May 16, 4 p.m.
|No. 4 Cal State Monterey Bay vs. No. 5 Cal Poly Pomona
|Live stats
|2
|May 17, 3 p.m.
|No. 1 Azusa Pacific vs. Loser of Game 1
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 6:30 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 18, 3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|5
|May 18, 6:30 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|SOUTH CENTRAL REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: UC San Diego
|1
|May 16, 7 p.m.
|No. 3 Point Loma vs. No. 6 Montana State Billings
|Live stats
|2
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 2 UC San Diego vs. Loser of Game 1
|Live stats
|3
|May 17, 7 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner/Loser of Game 2
|Live stats
|4
|May 18, 3:30 p.m.
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|5
|May 18, 7 p.m.*
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
|Live stats
|Champion
The DII Baseball Championship field
Of the 56 teams that were selected for regional play, 23 earned their way into the NCAA DII tournament by winning their respective conference. Eckerd (Sunshine State Conference) and Azusa Pacific (Pacific West) earned the bids by winning the regular season without conference tournaments. The other 21 teams fought through conference tournaments over the past two weekends to guarantee a chance at the 2019 DII baseball national championship.
|CONFERENCE
|LOCATION
|CHAMPIONSHIP DATE
|WINNER
|CCAA
|Stockton, CA
|May 11
|Cal Poly Pomona
|CACC
|Waterbury, CT
|May 11
|Wilmington (DE)
|Conference Carolinas
|Tigerville, SC
|April 28
|North Greenville
|ECC
|Glen Head, NY
|May 11
|LIU Post
|GAC
|Enid, OK
|May 7
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GLIAC
|Traverse City, MI
|May 12
|Ashland
|GLVC
|Ozark, MO
|May 12
|Bellarmine
|G-MAC
|Mason, OH
|May 11
|Tiffin
|GNAC
|Portland, OR
|May 10
|Montana State Billings
|GSC
|Oxford, AL
|May 7
|Delta State
|Heartland Conference
|Cleburne, TX
|May 11
|Rogers State
|LSC
|Canyon, TX
|May 12
|West Texas A&M
|MIAA
|Pittsburg, KS
|May 12
|Central Missouri
|MEC
|Beckley, WV
|May 12
|Charleston (WV)
|NE10
|TBD
|May 11
|Franklin Pierce
|NSIC
|St. Cloud, MN
|May 12
|Augustana (SD)
|PacWest
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Azusa Pacific
|PBC
|St. Augustine, FL.
|May 12
|Young Harris
|PSAC
|Johnstown, PA
|May 12
|Bloomsburg *
|RMAC
|TBD (No. 1 seed)
|May 11
|Colorado Mesa
|SAC
|Kodak, TN
|April 29
|Catawba
|SIAC
|Albany, GA
|May 5
|Spring Hill
|SSC
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Eckerd
The DII baseball championship history
Augustana begins its quest to repeat in hopes of being the first DII baseball program to do so since the Tampa Spartans. Those same Spartans are looking to win their eighth title and inch one national championship closer to Florida Southern, who has the most with nine.
The complete history of the DII baseball championship is listed below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Augustana (SD) (52-9)
|Tim Huber
|3-2
|Columbus State
|Cary, N.C.
|2017
|*West Chester (44-11)
|Jad Prachniak
|5-2
|UC San Diego
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|2016
|*Nova Southeastern (44-16)
|Greg Brown
|8-6
|Millersville
|Cary, N.C.
|2015
|Tampa (43-13)
|Joe Urso
|3-1
|Catawba
|Cary, N.C.
|2014
|Southern Indiana (49-13)
|Tracy Archuleta
|3-2 (12)
|Colorado Mesa
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Tampa (47-12)
|Joe Urso
|8-2
|Minn. St.-Mankato
|Cary, N.C.
|2012
|West Chester (46-10)
|Jad Prachniak
|9-0
|Delta State
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|West Florida (52-9)
|Mike Jeffcoat
|12-2
|Winona State
|Cary, N.C.
|2010
|Southern Indiana (52-14)
|Tracy Archuleta
|6-4
|UC San Diego
|Cary, N.C.
|2009
|Lynn (46-16)
|Rudy Garbalosa
|2-1
|Emporia State
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|*Mount Olive (58-6)
|Carl Lancaster
|6-2
|Ouachita Baptist
|Sauget, Ill.
|2007
|*Tampa (53-10)
|Joe Urso
|7-2
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2006
|*Tampa (54-6)
|Joe Urso
|3-2 (12)
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2005
|Florida Southern (51-11)
|Pete Meyer
|12-9
|North Florida
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2004
|Delta State (54-11)
|Mike Kinnison
|12-8
|Grand Valley State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2003
|Central Missouri (51-7
|Brad Hill
|11-4
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2002
|Columbus State (48-15)
|Greg Appleton
|5-3
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2001
|St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13)
|Charlie Migl
|11-3
|Central Missouri
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2000
|*Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12)
|Mike Metheny
|7-2
|Fort Hays State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1999
|Chico State (50-17)
|Lindsay Meggs
|11-5
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1998
|*Tampa (46-14)
|Terry Rupp
|6-1
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1997
|*Chico State (52-11)
|Lindsay Meggs
|13-12
|Central Oklahoma
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1996
|*Kennesaw State (48-17)
|Mike Sansing
|4-0
|St. Joseph's (Ind.)
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1995
|*Florida Southern (51-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-0
|Georiga College
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1994
|Central Missouri (51-11)
|Dave Van Horn
|14-9
|Florida Southern
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1993
|*Tampa (43-21)
|Lelo Prado
|7-5
|#Cal Poly
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1992
|Tampa (42-19)
|Lelo Prado
|11-8
|Mansfield
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1991
|Jacksonville State (41-12)
|Rudy Abbott
|20-4
|Missouri Southern State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1990
|Jacksonville State (43-9)
|Rudy Abbott
|12-8
|Cal State Northridge
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1989
|#Cal Poly (38-25)
|Steve McFarland
|9-5
|New Haven
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1988
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|5-4 (10)
|Cal State Sacramento
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1987
|*Troy (38-10-1)
|Chase Riddle
|7-5
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1986
|Troy (46-8)
|Chase Riddle
|5-0
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1985
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-5
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1984
|Cal State Northridge (46-21-1)
|Bib Hiegert
|10-5
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1983
|*Cal Poly Pomona (41-22)
|John Scolinos
|9-7
|Jacksonville State
|Riverside, Calif.
|1982
|*UC Riverside (36-23)
|Jack Smitheran
|10-1
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1981
|*Florida Southern (55-8)
|Joe Arnold
|9-0
|Eastern Illinois
|Riverside, Calif.
|1980
|*Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1)
|John Scolinos
|13-6
|New Haven
|Riverside, Calif.
|1979
|Valdosta State (47-14)
|Tommy Thomas
|3-2
|Florida Southern
|Springfield, Ill.
|1978
|Florida Southern (41-8)
|Joe Arnold
|7-2
|Delta State
|Springfield, Ill.
|1977
|UC Riverside (43-19)
|Jack Smitheran
|4-1
|Eckerd
|Springfield, Ill.
|1976
|Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1)
|John Scolinos
|17-3
|SIU-Edwardsville
|Springfield, Ill.
|1975
|Florida Southern (35-10)
|Hal Smeltzly
|10-7
|Marietta
|Springfield, Ill.
|1974
|UC Irvine (48-8)
|Gary Adams
|14-1
|New Orleans
|Springfield, Ill.
|1973
|*UC Irvine (44-12)
|Gary Adams
|9-6
|Ithaca
|Springfield, Ill.
|1972
|Florida Southern (31-6)
|Hal Smeltzly
|5-1
|Cal State Northridge
|Springfield, Ill.
|1971
|Florida Southern (34-4)
|Hal Smeltzly
|4-0
|Central Michigan
|Springfield, Mo.
|1970
|Cal State Northridge (41-21)
|Bob Hiegert
|2-1
|Nicholls State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1969
|*Illinois State (33-5)
|Duffy Bass
|12-0
|Missouri State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1968
|*Chapman (35-18)
|Paul Deese
|11-0
|Delta State
|Springfield, Mo.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series
#Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions