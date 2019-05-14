TRENDING:

Softball: Region-by-region preview

DI MTEN championship

DII baseball regionals

DI Men's Golf champ participants

baseball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 15, 2019

College baseball: 25 Golden Spikes award semifinalists announced for 2019

Golden Spikes Award Watch: Garcia, Gonzales and Kirby

Semifinalists are here for the 2019 Golden Spikes award, given out by USA Baseball to the most outstanding amateur baseball player in the country.

Nine NCAA conferences are represented on the 25-player list. The SEC leads the way with 10 teams nominated, making up over a third of the field. Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Texas A&M all had multiple players nominated.

COLLEGE BASEBALL RANKINGS: Vanderbilt moves up, but UCLA's still on top

California's Andrew Vaughn, the 2018 Golden Spikes winner, is nominated again this season. So are both of last year's other finalists, Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, and Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

first last year pos school conference
Hunter Bishop Jr OF Arizona State Pac-12
JJ Bleday JR OF Vanderbilt SEC
Isaiah Campbell Jr P Arkansas SEC
Reid Detmers So P Louisville ACC
John Doxakis Jr P Texas A&M SEC
Ryan Garcia Jr P UCLA Pac-12
Nick Gonzales So 2B New Mexico State WAC
Emerson Hancock So P Georgia SEC
Kody Hoese Jr 3B Tulane AAC
Josh Jung Jr 3B Texas Tech Big 12
George Kirby Jr P Elon CAA
Asa Lacy So P Texas A&M SEC
Jake Mangum Sr OF Mississippi State SEC
Alek Manoah JR P West Virginia Big 12
Austin Martin So 3B Vanderbilt SEC
Jackson Rutledge So P San Jacinto Pacific Coast Athletic
Adley Rutschman Jr C Oregon State Pac-12
T.J. Sikkema Jr P Missouri SEC
Ethan Small Jr P Mississippi State SEC
Noah Song Sr P Navy Patriot
Bryson Stott Jr SS UNLV MWC
Zack Thompson Jr P Kentucky SEC
Spencer Torkelson So 1B Arizona State Pac-12
Andrew Vaughn Jr 1B California Pac-12
Bobby Witt Jr. Sr (HS) OF Colleyville High School  

This list was cut down from 40 names released on April 10 in the Golden Spikes' midseason watch list. From now until May 26, a 200-person voting body made up of "select professional baseball personnel, previous Golden Spikes Award winners and select USA Baseball staff" will vote for three finalists. Fans will also be able to contribute to the vote by visiting GoldenSpikesAward.com, and can enter their vote as many as 25 times per day. The Golden Spikes voting body will make up 95 percent of the vote, while fans will account for 5 percent.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Can Florida State make the NCAA tournament in Mike Martin's final season?

The final award will be handed out on Friday, June 14 in a ceremony televised on ESPN.

Here's 9 college baseball pitchers enjoying breakout campaigns in 2019

Some have always had the stuff, others look like a brand new pitcher, but all 9 of these college baseball arms have had big 2019 seasons.
READ MORE

Can Florida State baseball make the NCAA tournament in Mike Martin's final season?

The Florida State baseball team has never missed the NCAA Tournament under Mike Martin, and the perfect script for his 40th and final season would have him reaching the College World Series for the 17th time and winning his first national championship.
READ MORE

College baseball rankings: Vanderbilt moves up, but UCLA still in No. 1 spot

For the ninth straight week, UCLA is No. 1 in the D1Baseball college Top 25 rankings, powered by Louisville Slugger. The only other team to be ranked No. 1 this season, Vanderbilt, is now back up to No. 2.
READ MORE
Division I
College World Series
June 15-26, 2019
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners