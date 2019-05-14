College baseball: 25 Golden Spikes award semifinalists announced for 2019

Semifinalists are here for the 2019 Golden Spikes award, given out by USA Baseball to the most outstanding amateur baseball player in the country.

Nine NCAA conferences are represented on the 25-player list. The SEC leads the way with 10 teams nominated, making up over a third of the field. Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Texas A&M all had multiple players nominated.

California's Andrew Vaughn, the 2018 Golden Spikes winner, is nominated again this season. So are both of last year's other finalists, Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, and Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

first last year pos school conference Hunter Bishop Jr OF Arizona State Pac-12 JJ Bleday JR OF Vanderbilt SEC Isaiah Campbell Jr P Arkansas SEC Reid Detmers So P Louisville ACC John Doxakis Jr P Texas A&M SEC Ryan Garcia Jr P UCLA Pac-12 Nick Gonzales So 2B New Mexico State WAC Emerson Hancock So P Georgia SEC Kody Hoese Jr 3B Tulane AAC Josh Jung Jr 3B Texas Tech Big 12 George Kirby Jr P Elon CAA Asa Lacy So P Texas A&M SEC Jake Mangum Sr OF Mississippi State SEC Alek Manoah JR P West Virginia Big 12 Austin Martin So 3B Vanderbilt SEC Jackson Rutledge So P San Jacinto Pacific Coast Athletic Adley Rutschman Jr C Oregon State Pac-12 T.J. Sikkema Jr P Missouri SEC Ethan Small Jr P Mississippi State SEC Noah Song Sr P Navy Patriot Bryson Stott Jr SS UNLV MWC Zack Thompson Jr P Kentucky SEC Spencer Torkelson So 1B Arizona State Pac-12 Andrew Vaughn Jr 1B California Pac-12 Bobby Witt Jr. Sr (HS) OF Colleyville High School

This list was cut down from 40 names released on April 10 in the Golden Spikes' midseason watch list. From now until May 26, a 200-person voting body made up of "select professional baseball personnel, previous Golden Spikes Award winners and select USA Baseball staff" will vote for three finalists. Fans will also be able to contribute to the vote by visiting GoldenSpikesAward.com, and can enter their vote as many as 25 times per day. The Golden Spikes voting body will make up 95 percent of the vote, while fans will account for 5 percent.

The final award will be handed out on Friday, June 14 in a ceremony televised on ESPN.