College baseball: 25 Golden Spikes award semifinalists announced for 2019

Semifinalists are here for the 2019 Golden Spikes award, given out by USA Baseball to the most outstanding amateur baseball player in the country.
Nine NCAA conferences are represented on the 25-player list. The SEC leads the way with 10 teams nominated, making up over a third of the field. Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Texas A&M all had multiple players nominated.
California's Andrew Vaughn, the 2018 Golden Spikes winner, is nominated again this season. So are both of last year's other finalists, Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, and Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson.
|first
|last
|year
|pos
|school
|conference
|Hunter
|Bishop
|Jr
|OF
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|JJ
|Bleday
|JR
|OF
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|Isaiah
|Campbell
|Jr
|P
|Arkansas
|SEC
|Reid
|Detmers
|So
|P
|Louisville
|ACC
|John
|Doxakis
|Jr
|P
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|Ryan
|Garcia
|Jr
|P
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|Nick
|Gonzales
|So
|2B
|New Mexico State
|WAC
|Emerson
|Hancock
|So
|P
|Georgia
|SEC
|Kody
|Hoese
|Jr
|3B
|Tulane
|AAC
|Josh
|Jung
|Jr
|3B
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|George
|Kirby
|Jr
|P
|Elon
|CAA
|Asa
|Lacy
|So
|P
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|Jake
|Mangum
|Sr
|OF
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|Alek
|Manoah
|JR
|P
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|Austin
|Martin
|So
|3B
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|Jackson
|Rutledge
|So
|P
|San Jacinto
|Pacific Coast Athletic
|Adley
|Rutschman
|Jr
|C
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|T.J.
|Sikkema
|Jr
|P
|Missouri
|SEC
|Ethan
|Small
|Jr
|P
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|Noah
|Song
|Sr
|P
|Navy
|Patriot
|Bryson
|Stott
|Jr
|SS
|UNLV
|MWC
|Zack
|Thompson
|Jr
|P
|Kentucky
|SEC
|Spencer
|Torkelson
|So
|1B
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|Andrew
|Vaughn
|Jr
|1B
|California
|Pac-12
|Bobby
|Witt Jr.
|Sr (HS)
|OF
|Colleyville High School
This list was cut down from 40 names released on April 10 in the Golden Spikes' midseason watch list. From now until May 26, a 200-person voting body made up of "select professional baseball personnel, previous Golden Spikes Award winners and select USA Baseball staff" will vote for three finalists. Fans will also be able to contribute to the vote by visiting GoldenSpikesAward.com, and can enter their vote as many as 25 times per day. The Golden Spikes voting body will make up 95 percent of the vote, while fans will account for 5 percent.
The final award will be handed out on Friday, June 14 in a ceremony televised on ESPN.