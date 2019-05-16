2019 DIII baseball regionals: Schedule, live stats and scores

The 2019 NCAA Division III baseball regionals began on Friday, May 17 with 58 teams competing at 16 separate regional sites.
Thirteen regional sites will feature four teams each battling for one spot, while the three remaining regionals will each have two teams competing for one spot. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series.
The winner of each of the 16 regional tournaments will qualify for a best-of-three series at the super regionals, which take place on Friday, May 24 and Saturday May 25.
DIII BASEBALL CHAMP: Regional bracket | Final site bracket | Season stats | Latest news
2019 NCAA DIII baseball regional bracket
Click here for a live scoreboard
DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS:
Friday–Sunday, May 17-19
Adrian, Michigan Region Hosted by Adrian
Game 1: Denison 4, La Roche 0
Game 2: Heidelberg vs. Adrian | 5 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 mins after Game 6 | Live stats
Baltimore, Maryland Region Hosted by Johns Hopkins
Game 1: Susquehanna 5, TCNJ 4
Game 2: Johns Hopkins vs. Farmingdale State | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 35 minutes after Game 4 | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 35 minutes after Game 6 | Live stats
Birmingham, Alabama Region Hosted by Birmingham Southern
Game 1: Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 2 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 2: Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange |6 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 2 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4 (if necessary): Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 6 p.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 5 (if necessary): Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 2 p.m. Sunday | Live stats
Boston, Massachusetts Region Hosted Massachusetts Boston
Game 1: UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1
Game 2: Wheaton (Mass.) vs. Saint Joseph's (Maine) | 2:30 p.m. Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 mins after Game 6 | Live stats
Chicago, Illinois Region Hosted by Concordia Chicago
Game 1: Concordia Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0
Game 2: Baldwin Wallace vs. Saint John's (Minn.) | 2:30 p.m ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after Game 6 ends | Live stats
Cortland, New York Region Hosted by SUNY Cortland
Game 1: SUNY Cortland 7, Alvernia 3
Game 2: Penn State Harrisburg vs. Tufts | 2 p.m. ET Friday | Live Stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 8:30 a.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 mins after Game 6 | Live stats
Gorham, Maine Region Hosted by Southern Maine
Game 1: Southern Maine vs. New England College | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 2: Oswego State vs. MIT | 4:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 7 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser| 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats
Newport News, Virginia Region Hosted by Christopher Newport
Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4
Game 2: Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 3:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3 (if necessary) : Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4 (if necessary): Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5 (if necessary): Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Orange, California Region Hosted by Chapman
Game 1: Chapman vs. Whitman | 5 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 2: Chapman vs. Whitman | 45 minutes after Game 1 | Live stats
Game 3: Chapman vs. Whitman | 2 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4 (if necessary): Chapman vs. Whitman |45 minutes after Game 3 | Live stats
Game 5 (if necessary): Chapman vs. Whitman |3 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
St. Louis, Missouri Region Hosted by Washington University in St. Louis
Game 1: WashU 14, Cornell College 1
Game 2: Coe vs. Aurora | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 4: 30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats
Salisbury, Maryland Region Hosted by Salisbury
Game 1: Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2
Game 2: Washington and Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday| Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after Game 6 | Live stats
Seguin, Texas Region Hosted by Texas Lutheran
Game 1: Trinity (Texas) vs. Franklin | 2 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 2: Texas Lutheran vs. Concordia University Texas | 5:30 p.m. Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats
Trinity, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity (Connecticut)
Game 1: Babson 7, Keystone 3
Game 2: Trinity (Conn.) vs. Salve Regina | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 2:30 p.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats
Union, New Jersey Region Hosted by Kean
Game 1: Westfield State 4, Ithaca 2
Game 2: Kean vs. Shenandoah | 4:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 7 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater
Game 1: Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2
Game 2: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. North Central (Ill.) | 4 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 4 p.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 7 p.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 1 p.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats
Wooster, Ohio Region Hosted by Wooster
Game 1: Rochester (N.Y.) 2, Wooster 1
Game 2: Case Western Reserve 4, Otterbein 2
Game 3: Wooster vs. Game 2 loser | 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Rochester (N.Y.) vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday| Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after Game 6 ends| Live stats
Teams are bracketed to have a predetermined super regional pod match-up. Super regional hosts will be determined by the Division III Baseball Committee following the regional round. Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.
NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|UT Tyler (40-18)
|Brent Porche
|9-6
|Texas Lutheran
|Appleton, Wis.
|2017
|Cal Lutheran (43-12)
|Marty Slimak
|7-3
|Washington & Jefferson
|Appleton, Wis.
|2016
|Trinity (Texas) (44-7)
|Tim Scannell
|10-7
|Keystone
|Appleton, Wis.
|2015
|SUNY Cortland (44-4)
|Joe Brown
|6-2
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Appleton, Wis.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7)
|John Vodenlich
|7-0
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2013
|Linfield (42-8)
|Scott Brosius
|4-1
|Southern Maine
|Appleton, Wis.
|2012
|Marietta (47-8)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2011
|Marietta (47-4)
|Brian Brewer
|18-5
|Chapman
|Appleton, Wis.
|2010
|Illinois Wesleyan (31-21)
|Dennis Martel
|17-5
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2009
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13)
|Dennis Denning
|3-2 (12)
|Wooster
|Appleton, Wis.
|2008
|Trinity (Conn.) (45-1)
|Bill Decker
|5-4
|Johns Hopkins
|Appleton, Wis.
|2007
|Kean (43-8)
|Neil Ioviero
|5-4 (10)
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2006
|Marietta (43-11)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7)
|John Vodenlich
|11-4
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2004
|George Fox (40-10)
|Pat Bailey
|5-3
|Eastern Conn. St.
|Appleton, Wis.
|2003
|Chapman (39-12)
|Tom Tereschuk
|15-7
|Chris. Newport
|Appleton, Wis.
|2002
|Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-0
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2001
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10)
|Dennis Denning
|8-4
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2000
|Montclair State (42-6-1)
|Norm Schoenig
|6-2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|1999
|North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9)
|Charlie Long
|1-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11)
|Bill Holowaty
|16-1
|Montclair State
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Southern Maine (39-9)
|Ed Flaherty
|15-1
|Wooster
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|William Paterson (39-5-1)
|Jeff Albies
|6-5
|Cal Lutheran
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|La Verne (39-9)
|Owen Wright
|5-3
|Methodist
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4)
|Tom Lechnir
|6-2
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1993
|Montclair State (37-11)
|Norm Schoenig
|3-1
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1992
|William Paterson (36-7)
|Jeff Albies
|3-1
|Cal Lutheran
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1991
|Southern Maine (38-6)
|Ed Flaherty
|9-0
|TCNJ
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1990
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-1
|Aurora
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1989
|North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1)
|Mike Fox
|8-7 (13)
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Bristol, Conn.
|1988
|Ithaca (36-4-1)
|George Valesente
|7-5
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Bristol, Conn.
|1987
|Montclair State (34-14-1)
|Kevin Cooney
|13-12 (10)
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Marietta, Ohio
|1986
|Marietta (48-13-2)
|Don Schaly
|11-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1985
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3)
|Russ Tiedemann
|11-6
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1984
|Ramapo (35-11)
|Mickey Ennis
|5-4
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1983
|Marietta (49-9)
|Don Schaly
|36-8
|Otterbein
|Marietta, Ohio
|1982
|Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|11-6
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1981
|Marietta (59-5)
|Don Schaly
|14-12 (12)
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1980
|Ithaca (33-4)
|George Valesente
|12-5
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1979
|Rowan (29-5)
|Michael Briglia
|3-0
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1978
|Rowan (29-11)
|Michael Briglia
|5-3
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1977
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1)
|Jim Bowen
|8-5
|Brandeis
|Marietta, Ohio
|1976
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2)
|Jim Bowen
|13-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio