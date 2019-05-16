TRENDING:

Ryan Connors |NCAA.com | May 17, 2019

2019 DIII baseball regionals: Schedule, live stats and scores

DIII Baseball: 2019 Selection Show

The 2019 NCAA Division III baseball regionals began on Friday, May 17 with 58 teams competing at 16 separate regional sites. 

Thirteen regional sites will feature four teams each battling for one spot, while the three remaining regionals will each have two teams competing for one spot. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series.

The winner of each of the 16 regional tournaments will qualify for a best-of-three series at the super regionals, which take place on Friday, May 24 and Saturday May 25. 

DIII BASEBALL CHAMP: Regional bracketFinal site bracket Season stats | Latest news 

2019 NCAA DIII baseball regional bracket

The 2019 NCAA baseball DIII regionals bracket

Click here for a live scoreboard

DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS:

Friday–Sunday, May 17-19

Adrian, Michigan Region Hosted by Adrian

Game 1: Denison 4La Roche 0  
Game 2: Heidelberg vs. Adrian | 5 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 mins after Game 6 | Live stats

Baltimore, Maryland Region Hosted by Johns Hopkins

Game 1: Susquehanna 5TCNJ 4
Game 2: Johns Hopkins vs. Farmingdale State | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 35 minutes after Game 4 | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 35 minutes after Game 6 | Live stats

Birmingham, Alabama Region Hosted by Birmingham Southern

Game 1: Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 2 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 2: Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange |6 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 2 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4 (if necessary): Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 6 p.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 5 (if necessary): Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange  | 2 p.m. Sunday | Live stats

Boston, Massachusetts Region Hosted Massachusetts Boston

Game 1: UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1
Game 2: Wheaton (Mass.) vs. Saint Joseph's (Maine) | 2:30 p.m. Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 mins after Game 6 | Live stats

Chicago, Illinois Region Hosted by Concordia Chicago

Game 1: Concordia Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0 
Game 2: Baldwin Wallace vs. Saint John's (Minn.) | 2:30 p.m ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after Game 6 ends | Live stats

Cortland, New York Region Hosted by SUNY Cortland

Game 1: SUNY Cortland 7, Alvernia 3 
Game 2: Penn State Harrisburg vs. Tufts | 2 p.m. ET Friday | Live Stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 8:30 a.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 mins after Game 6 | Live stats

Gorham, Maine Region Hosted by Southern Maine

Game 1: Southern Maine vs. New England College | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 2: Oswego State vs. MIT | 4:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 7 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser| 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Newport News, Virginia Region Hosted by Christopher Newport

Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4 
Game 2: Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 3:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3 (if necessary) : Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4 (if necessary): Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5 (if necessary): Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

Orange, California Region Hosted by Chapman

Game 1: Chapman vs. Whitman | 5 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 2: Chapman vs. Whitman | 45 minutes after Game 1 | Live stats
Game 3: Chapman vs. Whitman | 2 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4 (if necessary): Chapman vs. Whitman |45 minutes after Game 3 | Live stats
Game 5 (if necessary): Chapman vs. Whitman |3 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

St. Louis, Missouri Region Hosted by Washington University in St. Louis

Game 1: WashU 14, Cornell College 1 
Game 2: Coe vs. Aurora | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 4: 30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Salisbury, Maryland Region Hosted by Salisbury

Game 1: Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2
Game 2: Washington and Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday| Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after Game 6 | Live stats

Seguin, Texas Region Hosted by Texas Lutheran

Game 1: Trinity (Texas) vs. Franklin | 2 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 2: Texas Lutheran vs. Concordia University Texas | 5:30 p.m. Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Trinity, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity (Connecticut)

Game 1: Babson 7, Keystone 3 
Game 2: Trinity (Conn.) vs. Salve Regina | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 2:30 p.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Union, New Jersey Region Hosted by Kean

Game 1: Westfield State 4, Ithaca 2
Game 2: Kean vs. Shenandoah | 4:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 7 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater

Game 1: Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2 
Game 2: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. North Central (Ill.) | 4 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 4 p.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 7 p.m. Saturday | Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 1 p.m. Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Wooster, Ohio Region Hosted by Wooster

Game 1: Rochester (N.Y.) 2, Wooster 1
Game 2: Case Western Reserve 4, Otterbein 2 
Game 3: Wooster vs. Game 2 loser | 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 4: Rochester (N.Y.) vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday| Live stats
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. ET Sunday | Live stats
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after Game 6 ends| Live stats

Teams are bracketed to have a predetermined super regional pod match-up. Super regional hosts will be determined by the Division III Baseball Committee following the regional round. Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.

NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis.
2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis.
2016 Trinity (Texas) (44-7) Tim Scannell 10-7 Keystone Appleton, Wis.
2015 SUNY Cortland (44-4) Joe Brown 6-2 Wisconsin-La Crosse Appleton, Wis.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7) John Vodenlich 7-0 Emory Appleton, Wis.
2013 Linfield (42-8) Scott Brosius 4-1 Southern Maine Appleton, Wis.
2012 Marietta (47-8) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2011 Marietta (47-4) Brian Brewer 18-5 Chapman Appleton, Wis.
2010 Illinois Wesleyan (31-21) Dennis Martel 17-5 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2009 St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13) Dennis Denning 3-2 (12) Wooster Appleton, Wis.
2008 Trinity (Conn.) (45-1) Bill Decker 5-4 Johns Hopkins Appleton, Wis.
2007 Kean (43-8) Neil Ioviero 5-4 (10) Emory Appleton, Wis.
2006 Marietta (43-11) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis.
2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis.
2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis.
1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va.
1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va.
1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va.
1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va.
1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich.
1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich.
1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich.
1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich.
1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich.
1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn.
1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn.
1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio
1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio
1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio
1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio

2019 NCAA Division III baseball championship selections

The 2019 NCAA Division III baseball championship selections will be announced on Monday, May 13. Check out the full bracket here.
World Series 2018: Here's where the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox played college baseball

College baseball: 20-second play clock recommended

