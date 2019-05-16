2019 DIII baseball regionals: Schedule, live stats and scores

The 2019 NCAA Division III baseball regionals began on Friday, May 17 with 58 teams competing at 16 separate regional sites.

Thirteen regional sites will feature four teams each battling for one spot, while the three remaining regionals will each have two teams competing for one spot. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series.

The winner of each of the 16 regional tournaments will qualify for a best-of-three series at the super regionals, which take place on Friday, May 24 and Saturday May 25.

DIII BASEBALL CHAMP: Regional bracket | Final site bracket | Season stats | Latest news

2019 NCAA DIII baseball regional bracket

Click here for a live scoreboard

DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS:

Friday–Sunday, May 17-19

Adrian, Michigan Region Hosted by Adrian

Game 1: Denison 4, La Roche 0

Game 2: Heidelberg vs. Adrian | 5 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 mins after Game 6 | Live stats

Baltimore, Maryland Region Hosted by Johns Hopkins

Game 1: Susquehanna 5, TCNJ 4

Game 2: Johns Hopkins vs. Farmingdale State | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 35 minutes after Game 4 | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 35 minutes after Game 6 | Live stats

Birmingham, Alabama Region Hosted by Birmingham Southern

Game 1: Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 2 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 2: Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange |6 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 2 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4 (if necessary): Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 6 p.m. Saturday | Live stats

Game 5 (if necessary): Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange | 2 p.m. Sunday | Live stats

Boston, Massachusetts Region Hosted Massachusetts Boston

Game 1: UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1

Game 2: Wheaton (Mass.) vs. Saint Joseph's (Maine) | 2:30 p.m. Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 mins after Game 6 | Live stats

Chicago, Illinois Region Hosted by Concordia Chicago

Game 1: Concordia Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0

Game 2: Baldwin Wallace vs. Saint John's (Minn.) | 2:30 p.m ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after Game 6 ends | Live stats

Cortland, New York Region Hosted by SUNY Cortland

Game 1: SUNY Cortland 7, Alvernia 3

Game 2: Penn State Harrisburg vs. Tufts | 2 p.m. ET Friday | Live Stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 8:30 a.m. Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 mins after Game 6 | Live stats

Gorham, Maine Region Hosted by Southern Maine

Game 1: Southern Maine vs. New England College | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 2: Oswego State vs. MIT | 4:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 7 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser| 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Newport News, Virginia Region Hosted by Christopher Newport

Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4

Game 2: Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 3:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3 (if necessary) : Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4 (if necessary): Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5 (if necessary): Christopher Newport vs. Misericordia | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

Orange, California Region Hosted by Chapman

Game 1: Chapman vs. Whitman | 5 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 2: Chapman vs. Whitman | 45 minutes after Game 1 | Live stats

Game 3: Chapman vs. Whitman | 2 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4 (if necessary): Chapman vs. Whitman |45 minutes after Game 3 | Live stats

Game 5 (if necessary): Chapman vs. Whitman |3 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

St. Louis, Missouri Region Hosted by Washington University in St. Louis

Game 1: WashU 14, Cornell College 1

Game 2: Coe vs. Aurora | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 4: 30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Salisbury, Maryland Region Hosted by Salisbury

Game 1: Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2

Game 2: Washington and Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday| Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after Game 6 | Live stats

Seguin, Texas Region Hosted by Texas Lutheran

Game 1: Trinity (Texas) vs. Franklin | 2 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 2: Texas Lutheran vs. Concordia University Texas | 5:30 p.m. Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Trinity, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity (Connecticut)

Game 1: Babson 7, Keystone 3

Game 2: Trinity (Conn.) vs. Salve Regina | 2:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 11 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 2:30 p.m. Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Union, New Jersey Region Hosted by Kean

Game 1: Westfield State 4, Ithaca 2

Game 2: Kean vs. Shenandoah | 4:30 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 7 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater

Game 1: Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2

Game 2: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. North Central (Ill.) | 4 p.m. ET Friday | Live stats

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 4 p.m. Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 7 p.m. Saturday | Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 1 p.m. Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after the end of Game 6 | Live stats

Wooster, Ohio Region Hosted by Wooster

Game 1: Rochester (N.Y.) 2, Wooster 1

Game 2: Case Western Reserve 4, Otterbein 2

Game 3: Wooster vs. Game 2 loser | 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 4: Rochester (N.Y.) vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. ET Saturday | Live stats

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday| Live stats

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11 a.m. ET Sunday | Live stats

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 45 minutes after Game 6 ends| Live stats

Teams are bracketed to have a predetermined super regional pod match-up. Super regional hosts will be determined by the Division III Baseball Committee following the regional round. Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.

NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY