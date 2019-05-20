2019 DII baseball tournament: Super Regional brackets, schedules, and scores

The 2019 NCAA DII baseball tournament regionals are in the books. The Road to Cary continues for the 16 teams who survived and are ready for the Super Regionals on May 24 and 25. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule, and live scoring updates for the rest of the tournament.

At the start of the tournament, eight regions were broken down into 16 double-elimination tournaments. The winners of each bracket now move onto the Super Regionals with a chance to head to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina for the DII baseball championship finals.

Defending champion Augustana (SD) remains in the hunt in the Central Region. It continues its quest to become the first repeat champion since Tampa in 2006 and 2007 against Central Missouri.

BRACKETS: Print your Super Regional Tournament bracket here

2019 DII Baseball Championship: Super Regional schedule and results

* = if necessary game

2019 DII BASEBALL SUPER REGIONALS ATLANTIC Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Mercyhurst 1 May 24, 1 p.m. Mercyhurst vs. Charleston (WV) Live stats 2 May 25, 11 a.m. Mercyhurst vs. Charleston (WV) Live stats 3* May 25, TBD Mercyhurst vs. Charleston (WV) Live stats CHAMPION CENTRAL Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Augustana (SD) 1 May 24, 7 p.m. Augustana vs. Central Missouri Live stats 2 May 25, 1 p.m. Augustana vs. Central Missouri Live stats 3* May 25, TBD Augustana vs. Central Missouri Live stats CHAMPION EAST Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Southern New Hampshire 1 May 24, 7 p.m. Southern New Hampshire vs. NYIT Live stats 2 May 25, 3:30 p.m. Southern New Hampshire vs. NYIT Live stats 3* May 25, 7 p.m. Southern New Hampshire vs. NYIT Live stats CHAMPION MIDWEST Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Ashland 1 May 24, 1 p.m. Ashland vs. Illinois Springfield Live stats 2 May 25, Noon Ashland vs. Illinois Springfield Live stats 3* May 25, 3:30 p.m. Ashland vs. Illinois Springfield Live stats CHAMPION SOUTH Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Tampa 1 May 24, 2 p.m. Tampa vs. Delta State 2 May 25, 1 p.m. Tampa vs. Delta State 3* May 25, TBD Tampa vs. Delta State CHAMPION SOUTH CENTRAL Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Angelo State 1 May 24, 4 p.m. Colorado Mesa vs. Angelo State Live stats 2 May 25, 4 p.m. Colorado Mesa vs. Angelo State Live stats 3* May 25, TBD Colorado Mesa vs. Angelo State Live stats CHAMPION SOUTHEAST Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: North Greenville 1 May 24, 8 p.m. North Greenville vs. Catawba Live stats 2 May 25, 4 p.m. North Greenville vs. Catawba Live stats 3* May 25, 8 p.m. North Greenville vs. Catawba Live stats CHAMPION WEST Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Azusa Pacific 1 May 24, 8 p.m. Azusa Pacific vs. UC San Diego Live stats 2 May 25, 4:30 p.m. Azusa Pacific vs. UC San Diego Live stats 3* May 25, 8 p.m. Azusa Pacific vs. UC San Diego Live stats CHAMPION

2019 DII Baseball Championship: Regional results

So, how did we get here? Below is how each regional tournament played out during the first weekend of the DII baseball championship.

ATLANTIC REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Millersville 1 May 16, 1 p.m. No. 5 Mercyhurst vs. No. 4 Bloomsburg (18 inn.) Mercyhurst, 9-8 2 May 17, 11 a.m. No. 4 Bloomsburg vs. No. 1 Millersville Bloomsburg, 2-1 3 May 17, 2:30 p.m. Mercyhurst vs. Millersville Mercyhurst, 2-0 4 May 18, 11 a.m. Bloomsburg vs. Mercyhurst Mercyhurst, 11-0 ADVANCING MERCYHURST

ATLANTIC REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: West Chester 1 May 16, 2 p.m. No. 6 Charleston (WV) vs. No. 3 Gannon UCWV, 12-2 2 May 17, 11 a.m. No. 3 Gannon vs. No. 2 West Chester Gannon, 6-4 3 May 17, 2:30 p.m. No. 6 Charleston vs. No. 2 West Chester UCWV, 3-1 4 May 18, 11 a.m. Gannon vs. Charleston UCWV, 6-1 ADVANCING CHARLESTON

CENTRAL REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Augustana (SD) 1 May 16, 4:30 p.m. No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist Augustana, 12-10 2 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 4 Minnesota State vs. No. 5 Arkansas-Monticello UAM, 13-2 3 May 17, 1 p.m No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 5 Arkansas-Monticello Augustana, 9-4 4 May 17, 4:30 p.m. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist vs. No. 4 Minnesota State OBU, 8-5 5 May 17, 2 p.m. Arkansas-Monticello vs. Oklahoma Baptist OBU, 17-15 6 May 18, 3:30 p.m. Augustana vs. Oklahoma Baptist Augustana, 8-6 ADVANCING AUGUSTANA

CENTRAL REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Central Missouri 1 May 16, 4:30 p.m. No. 2 Central Missouri vs. No. 7 Missouri Southern UCM, 8-1 2 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 3 St. Cloud State vs. No. 6 Central Oklahoma UCO, 4-3 3 May 17, 1 p.m. No. 2 Central Missouri vs. No. 6 Central Oklahoma UCM, 6- 4 May 17, 4:30 p.m. No. 7 Missouri Southern vs. No. 3 St. Cloud State SCSU, 10-9 5 May 17, 8 p.m. Central Oklahoma vs. St. Cloud State UCO, 9-4 6 (moved from May 19, noon Central Missouri vs. Central Oklahoma UCM, 8-5 ADVANCING CENTRAL MISSOURI

EAST REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Adelphi 1 May 16, noon No. 1 Adelphi vs. No. 8 Franklin Pierce FPU, 4-3 2 May 16, 3 p.m. No. 4 Wilmington (DE) vs. No. 5 NYIT NYIT, 10-7 3 May 17, 9 a.m. No. 8 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 5 NYIT NYIT, 9-3 4 May 17, noon No. 1 Adelphi vs. No. 4 Wilmington Wilmington, 14-5 5 May 17, 3 p.m. No. 8 Franklin Pierce vs. Wilmington Wilmington, 12-10 6 May 18, noon NYIT vs. Wilmington NYIT, 6-3 ADVANCING NYIT

EAST REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Wilmington (DE) 1 May 16, 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 7 Assumption SNHU, 4-3 2 May 16, 7 p.m. No. 3 LIU Post vs. No. 6 Felician LIU Post, 7-2 3 May 17, noon No. 2 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 3 LIU Post LIU Post, 4-3 4 May 17, 3:30 p.m. Assumption vs. Felician Felician, 6-5 5 May 17, 9 p.m. Southern New Hampshire vs. Felician SNHU, 8-0 6 May 18, 2 p.m. LIU Post vs. Southern New Hampshire SNHU, 8-2 7 May 18, TBD* LIU Post vs. Southern New Hampshire SNHU, 4-1 ADVANCING SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE

MIDWEST REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Ashland (at Kent State) 1 May 16, 3:30 p.m. No. 1 Ashland vs. No. 8 Tiffin Tiffin, 17-10 2 May 16, 7 p.m. No. 4 Northwood vs. No. 5 Bellarmine Bellarmine, 7-6 3 May 17, noon No. 8 Tiffin vs. No. 5 Bellarmine Tiffin, 8-5 4 May 17, 3:30 p.m. No. 1 Ashland vs. No. 4 Northwood Ashland, 6-5 5 May 17, 7 p.m. Bellarmine vs. Ashland Ashland, 8-7 6 May 18, noon Tiffin vs. Ashland Ashland, 7-6 7 May 18, 4:00 p.m. Tiffin vs. Ashland Ashland, 15-5 ADVANCING ASHLAND

MIDWEST REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Illinois-Springfield 1 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 2 Illinois Springfield vs. No. 7 Drury UIS, 5-4 2 May 16, 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Wayne State (MI) vs. No. 6 Quincy WSU, 8-6 3 May 17, 1 p.m. No. 2 Illinois Springfield vs. No. 3 Wayne State (MI) UIS, 6-5 4 May 17, 3:30 p.m. Drury vs. Quincy Drury, 7-5 5 May 17, 8 p.m. Wayne State (MI) vs. Drury Drury, 15-7 6 May 18, 1 p.m. Illinois Springfield vs. Drury UIS, 11-5 ADVANCING ILLINOIS SPRINGFIELD

SOUTH REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Tampa 1 May 16, 1 p.m. No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 8 Spring Hill Tampa, 18-9 2 May 16, 4 p.m. No. 4 West Florida vs. No. 5 Nova Southeastern UWF, 5-4 3 May 17, noon Tampa vs. West Florida Tampa, 9-1 4 May 17, 3:30 p.m. Spring Hill vs. Nova Southeastern Nova, 6-3 5 May 17, 7 p.m. West Florida vs. Nova Southeastern Nova, 5-3 6 May 18, Noon Tampa vs. Nova Southeastern Tampa, 6-5 (12) ADVANCING TAMPA

SOUTH REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Delta State 1 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 2 Delta State vs. No. 7 Embry-Riddle DSU, 5-1 2 May 16, 4:30 p.m. No. 6 Valdosta State vs. No. 3 Eckerd VSU, 6-1 3 May 17, 1 p.m. Delta State vs. No.Valdosta State DSU, 6-4 4 May 17, 4:30 p.m. Embry-Riddle vs. Eckerd Eckerd, 10-9 5 May 17, 8 p.m. Valdosta State vs. Eckerd Valdosta State, 8-7 6 May 18, 1 p.m. Delta State vs. Valdosta State Delta State, 9-6 ADVANCING DELTA STATE

SOutheast REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: North Greenville 1 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 4 Mount Olive vs. No. 5 Lincoln Memorial LMU, 3-1 2 May 17, 4 p.m. No. 1 North Greenville vs. No. 4 Mount Olive NGU, 4-3 3 May 17, 8 p.m. Lincoln Memorial vs. North Greenville NGU, 7-0 4 May 18, 4 p.m. Lincoln Memorial vs. North Greenville NGU, 8-3 ADVANCING NORTH GREENVILLE

SOutheast REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Newberry 1 May 16, 7 p.m. No. 3 Catawba vs. No. 6 Young Harris Catawba, 9-2 2 May 17, 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Newberry vs. No. 6 Young Harris Young Harris, 5-1 3 May 17, 7 p.m. Catawba vs. Newberry Catawba, 7-0 4 May 18, 3:30 p.m. Catawba vs. Young Harris Catawba, 7-5 ADVANCING CATAWBA

SOUTH Central REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Colorado Mesa 1 May 16, 9 p.m. No. 4 Colorado School of Mines vs. No. 5 West Texas A&M Mines, 5-4 2 May 17, 2 p.m. No. 1 Colorado Mesa vs. West Texas A&M Mesa, 13-10 3 May 17, 6 p.m. Colorado School of Mines vs. Colorado Mesa Mesa, 6-3 4 May 18, 2 p.m. Colorado Mesa vs. Colorado School of Mines Mesa, 11-1 ADVANCING COLORADO MESA

SOUTH Central REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Angelo State 1 May 16, 8 p.m. No. 3 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 6 Rogers State Rogers State, 9-5 2 May 17, 4:30 p.m. No. 2 Angelo State vs. No. 3 Lubbock Christian Angelo State, 6-1 3 May 17, 8 p.m. Rogers State vs. Angelo State Rogers State, 9-8 4 May 18, 4:30 p.m. Rogers State vs. Angelo State Angelo State, 13-6 5 May 18, 8 p.m.* Rogers State vs. Angelo State Angelo State, 19-10 ADVANCING ANGELO STATE

West REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Azusa Pacific 1 May 16, 6 p.m. No. 4 Cal State Monterey Bay vs. No. 5 Cal Poly Pomona CPP, 11-4 2 May 17, 3 p.m. No. 1 Azusa Pacific vs. No. 4 Cal State Monterey Bay APU, 4-3 3 May 17, 6:30 p.m. Cal Poly Pomona vs. Azusa Pacific APU,15-3 4 May 18, 3 p.m. Cal Poly Pomona vs. Azusa Pacific APU, 19-2 ADVANCING AZUSA PACIFIC

WEST REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: UC San Diego 1 May 16, 7 p.m. No. 3 Point Loma vs. No. 6 Montana State Billings Point Loma, 10-2 2 May 17, 6:30 p.m. No. 2 UC San Diego vs. No. 6 Montana State Billings UC San Diego, 7-5 3 May 17, 10 p.m. Point Loma vs. UC San Diego UC San Diego, 11-4 4 May 18, 6:30 p.m. Point Loma vs. UC San Diego Point Loma, 8-7 5 May 18, 10 p.m.* Point Loma vs. UC San Diego UC San Diego, 7-5 ADVANCING UC SAN DIEGO

The DII Baseball Championship field

Of the 56 teams that were selected for regional play, 23 earned their way into the NCAA DII tournament by winning their respective conference. Eckerd (Sunshine State Conference) and Azusa Pacific (Pacific West) earned the bids by winning the regular season without conference tournaments. The other 21 teams fought through conference tournaments over the past two weekends to guarantee a chance at the 2019 DII baseball national championship.

CONFERENCE LOCATION CHAMPIONSHIP DATE WINNER CCAA Stockton, CA May 11 Cal Poly Pomona CACC Waterbury, CT May 11 Wilmington (DE) Conference Carolinas Tigerville, SC April 28 North Greenville ECC Glen Head, NY May 11 LIU Post GAC Enid, OK May 7 Oklahoma Baptist GLIAC Traverse City, MI May 12 Ashland GLVC Ozark, MO May 12 Bellarmine G-MAC Mason, OH May 11 Tiffin GNAC Portland, OR May 10 Montana State Billings GSC Oxford, AL May 7 Delta State Heartland Conference Cleburne, TX May 11 Rogers State LSC Canyon, TX May 12 West Texas A&M MIAA Pittsburg, KS May 12 Central Missouri MEC Beckley, WV May 12 Charleston (WV) NE10 TBD May 11 Franklin Pierce NSIC St. Cloud, MN May 12 Augustana (SD) PacWest No Tournament N/A Azusa Pacific PBC St. Augustine, FL. May 12 Young Harris PSAC Johnstown, PA May 12 Bloomsburg * RMAC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 11 Colorado Mesa SAC Kodak, TN April 29 Catawba SIAC Albany, GA May 5 Spring Hill SSC No Tournament N/A Eckerd

The DII baseball championship history

Augustana begins its quest to repeat in hopes of being the first DII baseball program to do so since the Tampa Spartans. Those same Spartans are looking to win their eighth title and inch one national championship closer to Florida Southern, who has the most with nine.

The complete history of the DII baseball championship is listed below.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 *Augustana (SD) (52-9) Tim Huber 3-2 Columbus State Cary, N.C. 2017 *West Chester (44-11) Jad Prachniak 5-2 UC San Diego Grand Prairie, Texas 2016 *Nova Southeastern (44-16) Greg Brown 8-6 Millersville Cary, N.C. 2015 Tampa (43-13) Joe Urso 3-1 Catawba Cary, N.C. 2014 Southern Indiana (49-13) Tracy Archuleta 3-2 (12) Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2013 Tampa (47-12) Joe Urso 8-2 Minn. St.-Mankato Cary, N.C. 2012 West Chester (46-10) Jad Prachniak 9-0 Delta State Cary, N.C. 2011 West Florida (52-9) Mike Jeffcoat 12-2 Winona State Cary, N.C. 2010 Southern Indiana (52-14) Tracy Archuleta 6-4 UC San Diego Cary, N.C. 2009 Lynn (46-16) Rudy Garbalosa 2-1 Emporia State Cary, N.C. 2008 *Mount Olive (58-6) Carl Lancaster 6-2 Ouachita Baptist Sauget, Ill. 2007 *Tampa (53-10) Joe Urso 7-2 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 2006 *Tampa (54-6) Joe Urso 3-2 (12) Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2005 Florida Southern (51-11) Pete Meyer 12-9 North Florida Montgomery, Ala. 2004 Delta State (54-11) Mike Kinnison 12-8 Grand Valley State Montgomery, Ala. 2003 Central Missouri (51-7 Brad Hill 11-4 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 2002 Columbus State (48-15) Greg Appleton 5-3 Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2001 St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13) Charlie Migl 11-3 Central Missouri Montgomery, Ala. 2000 *Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12) Mike Metheny 7-2 Fort Hays State Montgomery, Ala. 1999 Chico State (50-17) Lindsay Meggs 11-5 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1998 *Tampa (46-14) Terry Rupp 6-1 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1997 *Chico State (52-11) Lindsay Meggs 13-12 Central Oklahoma Montgomery, Ala. 1996 *Kennesaw State (48-17) Mike Sansing 4-0 St. Joseph's (Ind.) Montgomery, Ala. 1995 *Florida Southern (51-10) Chuck Anderson 15-0 Georiga College Montgomery, Ala. 1994 Central Missouri (51-11) Dave Van Horn 14-9 Florida Southern Montgomery, Ala. 1993 *Tampa (43-21) Lelo Prado 7-5 #Cal Poly Montgomery, Ala. 1992 Tampa (42-19) Lelo Prado 11-8 Mansfield Montgomery, Ala. 1991 Jacksonville State (41-12) Rudy Abbott 20-4 Missouri Southern State Montgomery, Ala. 1990 Jacksonville State (43-9) Rudy Abbott 12-8 Cal State Northridge Montgomery, Ala. 1989 #Cal Poly (38-25) Steve McFarland 9-5 New Haven Montgomery, Ala. 1988 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 5-4 (10) Cal State Sacramento Montgomery, Ala. 1987 *Troy (38-10-1) Chase Riddle 7-5 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 1986 Troy (46-8) Chase Riddle 5-0 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 1985 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 15-5 Cal Poly Pomona Montgomery, Ala. 1984 Cal State Northridge (46-21-1) Bib Hiegert 10-5 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1983 *Cal Poly Pomona (41-22) John Scolinos 9-7 Jacksonville State Riverside, Calif. 1982 *UC Riverside (36-23) Jack Smitheran 10-1 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1981 *Florida Southern (55-8) Joe Arnold 9-0 Eastern Illinois Riverside, Calif. 1980 *Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1) John Scolinos 13-6 New Haven Riverside, Calif. 1979 Valdosta State (47-14) Tommy Thomas 3-2 Florida Southern Springfield, Ill. 1978 Florida Southern (41-8) Joe Arnold 7-2 Delta State Springfield, Ill. 1977 UC Riverside (43-19) Jack Smitheran 4-1 Eckerd Springfield, Ill. 1976 Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1) John Scolinos 17-3 SIU-Edwardsville Springfield, Ill. 1975 Florida Southern (35-10) Hal Smeltzly 10-7 Marietta Springfield, Ill. 1974 UC Irvine (48-8) Gary Adams 14-1 New Orleans Springfield, Ill. 1973 *UC Irvine (44-12) Gary Adams 9-6 Ithaca Springfield, Ill. 1972 Florida Southern (31-6) Hal Smeltzly 5-1 Cal State Northridge Springfield, Ill. 1971 Florida Southern (34-4) Hal Smeltzly 4-0 Central Michigan Springfield, Mo. 1970 Cal State Northridge (41-21) Bob Hiegert 2-1 Nicholls State Springfield, Mo. 1969 *Illinois State (33-5) Duffy Bass 12-0 Missouri State Springfield, Mo. 1968 *Chapman (35-18) Paul Deese 11-0 Delta State Springfield, Mo.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series

#Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions