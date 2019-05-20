2019 DII baseball tournament: Super Regional brackets, schedules, and scores

The 2019 NCAA DII baseball tournament regionals are in the books. The Road to Cary continues for the 16 teams who survived and are ready for the Super Regionals on May 24 and 25. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule, and live scoring updates for the rest of the tournament.
At the start of the tournament, eight regions were broken down into 16 double-elimination tournaments. The winners of each bracket now move onto the Super Regionals with a chance to head to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina for the DII baseball championship finals.
Defending champion Augustana (SD) remains in the hunt in the Central Region. It continues its quest to become the first repeat champion since Tampa in 2006 and 2007 against Central Missouri.
BRACKETS: Print your Super Regional Tournament bracket here
2019 DII Baseball Championship: Super Regional schedule and results
* = if necessary game
|2019 DII BASEBALL SUPER REGIONALS
|ATLANTIC
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Mercyhurst
|1
|May 24, 1 p.m.
|Mercyhurst vs. Charleston (WV)
|Live stats
|2
|May 25, 11 a.m.
|Mercyhurst vs. Charleston (WV)
|Live stats
|3*
|May 25, TBD
|Mercyhurst vs. Charleston (WV)
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|CENTRAL
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Augustana (SD)
|1
|May 24, 7 p.m.
|Augustana vs. Central Missouri
|Live stats
|2
|May 25, 1 p.m.
|Augustana vs. Central Missouri
|Live stats
|3*
|May 25, TBD
|Augustana vs. Central Missouri
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|EAST
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Southern New Hampshire
|1
|May 24, 7 p.m.
|Southern New Hampshire vs. NYIT
|Live stats
|2
|May 25, 3:30 p.m.
|Southern New Hampshire vs. NYIT
|Live stats
|3*
|May 25, 7 p.m.
|Southern New Hampshire vs. NYIT
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|MIDWEST
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Ashland
|1
|May 24, 1 p.m.
|Ashland vs. Illinois Springfield
|Live stats
|2
|May 25, Noon
|Ashland vs. Illinois Springfield
|Live stats
|3*
|May 25, 3:30 p.m.
|Ashland vs. Illinois Springfield
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|SOUTH
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Tampa
|1
|May 24, 2 p.m.
|Tampa vs. Delta State
|2
|May 25, 1 p.m.
|Tampa vs. Delta State
|3*
|May 25, TBD
|Tampa vs. Delta State
|CHAMPION
|SOUTH CENTRAL
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Angelo State
|1
|May 24, 4 p.m.
|Colorado Mesa vs. Angelo State
|Live stats
|2
|May 25, 4 p.m.
|Colorado Mesa vs. Angelo State
|Live stats
|3*
|May 25, TBD
|Colorado Mesa vs. Angelo State
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|SOUTHEAST
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: North Greenville
|1
|May 24, 8 p.m.
|North Greenville vs. Catawba
|Live stats
|2
|May 25, 4 p.m.
|North Greenville vs. Catawba
|Live stats
|3*
|May 25, 8 p.m.
|North Greenville vs. Catawba
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|WEST
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Azusa Pacific
|1
|May 24, 8 p.m.
|Azusa Pacific vs. UC San Diego
|Live stats
|2
|May 25, 4:30 p.m.
|Azusa Pacific vs. UC San Diego
|Live stats
|3*
|May 25, 8 p.m.
|Azusa Pacific vs. UC San Diego
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
2019 DII Baseball Championship: Regional results
So, how did we get here? Below is how each regional tournament played out during the first weekend of the DII baseball championship.
|ATLANTIC REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Millersville
|1
|May 16, 1 p.m.
|No. 5 Mercyhurst vs. No. 4 Bloomsburg (18 inn.)
|Mercyhurst, 9-8
|2
|May 17, 11 a.m.
|No. 4 Bloomsburg vs. No. 1 Millersville
|Bloomsburg, 2-1
|3
|May 17, 2:30 p.m.
|Mercyhurst vs. Millersville
|Mercyhurst, 2-0
|4
|May 18, 11 a.m.
|Bloomsburg vs. Mercyhurst
|Mercyhurst, 11-0
|ADVANCING
|MERCYHURST
REACTIONS: 9 takeaways from the DII baseball tournament selection show
|ATLANTIC REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: West Chester
|1
|May 16, 2 p.m.
|No. 6 Charleston (WV) vs. No. 3 Gannon
|UCWV, 12-2
|2
|May 17, 11 a.m.
|No. 3 Gannon vs. No. 2 West Chester
|Gannon, 6-4
|3
|May 17, 2:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Charleston vs. No. 2 West Chester
|UCWV, 3-1
|4
|May 18, 11 a.m.
|Gannon vs. Charleston
|UCWV, 6-1
|ADVANCING
|CHARLESTON
PLAYERS TO WATCH: The 7 players could be game changers in the tournament
|CENTRAL REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Augustana (SD)
|1
|May 16, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist
|Augustana, 12-10
|2
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 4 Minnesota State vs. No. 5 Arkansas-Monticello
|UAM, 13-2
|3
|May 17, 1 p.m
|No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 5 Arkansas-Monticello
|Augustana, 9-4
|4
|May 17, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist vs. No. 4 Minnesota State
|OBU, 8-5
|5
|May 17, 2 p.m.
|Arkansas-Monticello vs. Oklahoma Baptist
|OBU, 17-15
|6
|May 18, 3:30 p.m.
|Augustana vs. Oklahoma Baptist
|Augustana, 8-6
|ADVANCING
|AUGUSTANA
|CENTRAL REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Central Missouri
|1
|May 16, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Central Missouri vs. No. 7 Missouri Southern
|UCM, 8-1
|2
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 3 St. Cloud State vs. No. 6 Central Oklahoma
|UCO, 4-3
|3
|May 17, 1 p.m.
|No. 2 Central Missouri vs. No. 6 Central Oklahoma
|UCM, 6-
|4
|May 17, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Missouri Southern vs. No. 3 St. Cloud State
|SCSU, 10-9
|5
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Central Oklahoma vs. St. Cloud State
|UCO, 9-4
|6 (moved from
|May 19, noon
|Central Missouri vs. Central Oklahoma
|UCM, 8-5
|ADVANCING
|CENTRAL MISSOURI
|EAST REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Adelphi
|1
|May 16, noon
|No. 1 Adelphi vs. No. 8 Franklin Pierce
|FPU, 4-3
|2
|May 16, 3 p.m.
|No. 4 Wilmington (DE) vs. No. 5 NYIT
|NYIT, 10-7
|3
|May 17, 9 a.m.
|No. 8 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 5 NYIT
|NYIT, 9-3
|4
|May 17, noon
|No. 1 Adelphi vs. No. 4 Wilmington
|Wilmington, 14-5
|5
|May 17, 3 p.m.
|No. 8 Franklin Pierce vs. Wilmington
|Wilmington, 12-10
|6
|May 18, noon
|NYIT vs. Wilmington
|NYIT, 6-3
|ADVANCING
|NYIT
|EAST REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Wilmington (DE)
|1
|May 16, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 7 Assumption
|SNHU, 4-3
|2
|May 16, 7 p.m.
|No. 3 LIU Post vs. No. 6 Felician
|LIU Post, 7-2
|3
|May 17, noon
|No. 2 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 3 LIU Post
|LIU Post, 4-3
|4
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|Assumption vs. Felician
|Felician, 6-5
|5
|May 17, 9 p.m.
|Southern New Hampshire vs. Felician
|SNHU, 8-0
|6
|May 18, 2 p.m.
|LIU Post vs. Southern New Hampshire
|SNHU, 8-2
|7
|May 18, TBD*
|LIU Post vs. Southern New Hampshire
|SNHU, 4-1
|ADVANCING
|SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE
|MIDWEST REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Ashland (at Kent State)
|1
|May 16, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Ashland vs. No. 8 Tiffin
|Tiffin, 17-10
|2
|May 16, 7 p.m.
|No. 4 Northwood vs. No. 5 Bellarmine
|Bellarmine, 7-6
|3
|May 17, noon
|No. 8 Tiffin vs. No. 5 Bellarmine
|Tiffin, 8-5
|4
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Ashland vs. No. 4 Northwood
|Ashland, 6-5
|5
|May 17, 7 p.m.
|Bellarmine vs. Ashland
|Ashland, 8-7
|6
|May 18, noon
|Tiffin vs. Ashland
|Ashland, 7-6
|7
|May 18, 4:00 p.m.
|Tiffin vs. Ashland
|Ashland, 15-5
|ADVANCING
|ASHLAND
|MIDWEST REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Illinois-Springfield
|1
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 2 Illinois Springfield vs. No. 7 Drury
|UIS, 5-4
|2
|May 16, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Wayne State (MI) vs. No. 6 Quincy
|WSU, 8-6
|3
|May 17, 1 p.m.
|No. 2 Illinois Springfield vs. No. 3 Wayne State (MI)
|UIS, 6-5
|4
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|Drury vs. Quincy
|Drury, 7-5
|5
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Wayne State (MI) vs. Drury
|Drury, 15-7
|6
|May 18, 1 p.m.
|Illinois Springfield vs. Drury
|UIS, 11-5
|ADVANCING
|ILLINOIS SPRINGFIELD
|SOUTH REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Tampa
|1
|May 16, 1 p.m.
|No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 8 Spring Hill
|Tampa, 18-9
|2
|May 16, 4 p.m.
|No. 4 West Florida vs. No. 5 Nova Southeastern
|UWF, 5-4
|3
|May 17, noon
|Tampa vs. West Florida
|Tampa, 9-1
|4
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|Spring Hill vs. Nova Southeastern
|Nova, 6-3
|5
|May 17, 7 p.m.
|West Florida vs. Nova Southeastern
|Nova, 5-3
|6
|May 18, Noon
|Tampa vs. Nova Southeastern
|Tampa, 6-5 (12)
|ADVANCING
|TAMPA
|SOUTH REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Delta State
|1
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 2 Delta State vs. No. 7 Embry-Riddle
|DSU, 5-1
|2
|May 16, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Valdosta State vs. No. 3 Eckerd
|VSU, 6-1
|3
|May 17, 1 p.m.
|Delta State vs. No.Valdosta State
|DSU, 6-4
|4
|May 17, 4:30 p.m.
|Embry-Riddle vs. Eckerd
|Eckerd, 10-9
|5
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Valdosta State vs. Eckerd
|Valdosta State, 8-7
|6
|May 18, 1 p.m.
|Delta State vs. Valdosta State
|Delta State, 9-6
|ADVANCING
|DELTA STATE
|SOutheast REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: North Greenville
|1
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 4 Mount Olive vs. No. 5 Lincoln Memorial
|LMU, 3-1
|2
|May 17, 4 p.m.
|No. 1 North Greenville vs. No. 4 Mount Olive
|NGU, 4-3
|3
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Lincoln Memorial vs. North Greenville
|NGU, 7-0
|4
|May 18, 4 p.m.
|Lincoln Memorial vs. North Greenville
|NGU, 8-3
|ADVANCING
|NORTH GREENVILLE
|SOutheast REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Newberry
|1
|May 16, 7 p.m.
|No. 3 Catawba vs. No. 6 Young Harris
|Catawba, 9-2
|2
|May 17, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Newberry vs. No. 6 Young Harris
|Young Harris, 5-1
|3
|May 17, 7 p.m.
|Catawba vs. Newberry
|Catawba, 7-0
|4
|May 18, 3:30 p.m.
|Catawba vs. Young Harris
|Catawba, 7-5
|ADVANCING
|CATAWBA
|SOUTH Central REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Colorado Mesa
|1
|May 16, 9 p.m.
|No. 4 Colorado School of Mines vs. No. 5 West Texas A&M
|Mines, 5-4
|2
|May 17, 2 p.m.
|No. 1 Colorado Mesa vs. West Texas A&M
|Mesa, 13-10
|3
|May 17, 6 p.m.
|Colorado School of Mines vs. Colorado Mesa
|Mesa, 6-3
|4
|May 18, 2 p.m.
|Colorado Mesa vs. Colorado School of Mines
|Mesa, 11-1
|ADVANCING
|COLORADO MESA
|SOUTH Central REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Angelo State
|1
|May 16, 8 p.m.
|No. 3 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 6 Rogers State
|Rogers State, 9-5
|2
|May 17, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Angelo State vs. No. 3 Lubbock Christian
|Angelo State, 6-1
|3
|May 17, 8 p.m.
|Rogers State vs. Angelo State
|Rogers State, 9-8
|4
|May 18, 4:30 p.m.
|Rogers State vs. Angelo State
|Angelo State, 13-6
|5
|May 18, 8 p.m.*
|Rogers State vs. Angelo State
|Angelo State, 19-10
|ADVANCING
|ANGELO STATE
|West REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Azusa Pacific
|1
|May 16, 6 p.m.
|No. 4 Cal State Monterey Bay vs. No. 5 Cal Poly Pomona
|CPP, 11-4
|2
|May 17, 3 p.m.
|No. 1 Azusa Pacific vs. No. 4 Cal State Monterey Bay
|APU, 4-3
|3
|May 17, 6:30 p.m.
|Cal Poly Pomona vs. Azusa Pacific
|APU,15-3
|4
|May 18, 3 p.m.
|Cal Poly Pomona vs. Azusa Pacific
|APU, 19-2
|ADVANCING
|AZUSA PACIFIC
|WEST REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: UC San Diego
|1
|May 16, 7 p.m.
|No. 3 Point Loma vs. No. 6 Montana State Billings
|Point Loma, 10-2
|2
|May 17, 6:30 p.m.
|No. 2 UC San Diego vs. No. 6 Montana State Billings
|UC San Diego, 7-5
|3
|May 17, 10 p.m.
|Point Loma vs. UC San Diego
|UC San Diego, 11-4
|4
|May 18, 6:30 p.m.
|Point Loma vs. UC San Diego
|Point Loma, 8-7
|5
|May 18, 10 p.m.*
|Point Loma vs. UC San Diego
|UC San Diego, 7-5
|ADVANCING
|UC SAN DIEGO
The DII Baseball Championship field
Of the 56 teams that were selected for regional play, 23 earned their way into the NCAA DII tournament by winning their respective conference. Eckerd (Sunshine State Conference) and Azusa Pacific (Pacific West) earned the bids by winning the regular season without conference tournaments. The other 21 teams fought through conference tournaments over the past two weekends to guarantee a chance at the 2019 DII baseball national championship.
CONFERENCE CHAMPS: We tracked all 23 conference tournaments
|CONFERENCE
|LOCATION
|CHAMPIONSHIP DATE
|WINNER
|CCAA
|Stockton, CA
|May 11
|Cal Poly Pomona
|CACC
|Waterbury, CT
|May 11
|Wilmington (DE)
|Conference Carolinas
|Tigerville, SC
|April 28
|North Greenville
|ECC
|Glen Head, NY
|May 11
|LIU Post
|GAC
|Enid, OK
|May 7
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GLIAC
|Traverse City, MI
|May 12
|Ashland
|GLVC
|Ozark, MO
|May 12
|Bellarmine
|G-MAC
|Mason, OH
|May 11
|Tiffin
|GNAC
|Portland, OR
|May 10
|Montana State Billings
|GSC
|Oxford, AL
|May 7
|Delta State
|Heartland Conference
|Cleburne, TX
|May 11
|Rogers State
|LSC
|Canyon, TX
|May 12
|West Texas A&M
|MIAA
|Pittsburg, KS
|May 12
|Central Missouri
|MEC
|Beckley, WV
|May 12
|Charleston (WV)
|NE10
|TBD
|May 11
|Franklin Pierce
|NSIC
|St. Cloud, MN
|May 12
|Augustana (SD)
|PacWest
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Azusa Pacific
|PBC
|St. Augustine, FL.
|May 12
|Young Harris
|PSAC
|Johnstown, PA
|May 12
|Bloomsburg *
|RMAC
|TBD (No. 1 seed)
|May 11
|Colorado Mesa
|SAC
|Kodak, TN
|April 29
|Catawba
|SIAC
|Albany, GA
|May 5
|Spring Hill
|SSC
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Eckerd
The DII baseball championship history
Augustana begins its quest to repeat in hopes of being the first DII baseball program to do so since the Tampa Spartans. Those same Spartans are looking to win their eighth title and inch one national championship closer to Florida Southern, who has the most with nine.
HISTORY: These programs have the most titles in DII baseball
The complete history of the DII baseball championship is listed below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Augustana (SD) (52-9)
|Tim Huber
|3-2
|Columbus State
|Cary, N.C.
|2017
|*West Chester (44-11)
|Jad Prachniak
|5-2
|UC San Diego
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|2016
|*Nova Southeastern (44-16)
|Greg Brown
|8-6
|Millersville
|Cary, N.C.
|2015
|Tampa (43-13)
|Joe Urso
|3-1
|Catawba
|Cary, N.C.
|2014
|Southern Indiana (49-13)
|Tracy Archuleta
|3-2 (12)
|Colorado Mesa
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Tampa (47-12)
|Joe Urso
|8-2
|Minn. St.-Mankato
|Cary, N.C.
|2012
|West Chester (46-10)
|Jad Prachniak
|9-0
|Delta State
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|West Florida (52-9)
|Mike Jeffcoat
|12-2
|Winona State
|Cary, N.C.
|2010
|Southern Indiana (52-14)
|Tracy Archuleta
|6-4
|UC San Diego
|Cary, N.C.
|2009
|Lynn (46-16)
|Rudy Garbalosa
|2-1
|Emporia State
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|*Mount Olive (58-6)
|Carl Lancaster
|6-2
|Ouachita Baptist
|Sauget, Ill.
|2007
|*Tampa (53-10)
|Joe Urso
|7-2
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2006
|*Tampa (54-6)
|Joe Urso
|3-2 (12)
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2005
|Florida Southern (51-11)
|Pete Meyer
|12-9
|North Florida
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2004
|Delta State (54-11)
|Mike Kinnison
|12-8
|Grand Valley State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2003
|Central Missouri (51-7
|Brad Hill
|11-4
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2002
|Columbus State (48-15)
|Greg Appleton
|5-3
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2001
|St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13)
|Charlie Migl
|11-3
|Central Missouri
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2000
|*Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12)
|Mike Metheny
|7-2
|Fort Hays State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1999
|Chico State (50-17)
|Lindsay Meggs
|11-5
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1998
|*Tampa (46-14)
|Terry Rupp
|6-1
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1997
|*Chico State (52-11)
|Lindsay Meggs
|13-12
|Central Oklahoma
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1996
|*Kennesaw State (48-17)
|Mike Sansing
|4-0
|St. Joseph's (Ind.)
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1995
|*Florida Southern (51-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-0
|Georiga College
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1994
|Central Missouri (51-11)
|Dave Van Horn
|14-9
|Florida Southern
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1993
|*Tampa (43-21)
|Lelo Prado
|7-5
|#Cal Poly
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1992
|Tampa (42-19)
|Lelo Prado
|11-8
|Mansfield
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1991
|Jacksonville State (41-12)
|Rudy Abbott
|20-4
|Missouri Southern State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1990
|Jacksonville State (43-9)
|Rudy Abbott
|12-8
|Cal State Northridge
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1989
|#Cal Poly (38-25)
|Steve McFarland
|9-5
|New Haven
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1988
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|5-4 (10)
|Cal State Sacramento
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1987
|*Troy (38-10-1)
|Chase Riddle
|7-5
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1986
|Troy (46-8)
|Chase Riddle
|5-0
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1985
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-5
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1984
|Cal State Northridge (46-21-1)
|Bib Hiegert
|10-5
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1983
|*Cal Poly Pomona (41-22)
|John Scolinos
|9-7
|Jacksonville State
|Riverside, Calif.
|1982
|*UC Riverside (36-23)
|Jack Smitheran
|10-1
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1981
|*Florida Southern (55-8)
|Joe Arnold
|9-0
|Eastern Illinois
|Riverside, Calif.
|1980
|*Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1)
|John Scolinos
|13-6
|New Haven
|Riverside, Calif.
|1979
|Valdosta State (47-14)
|Tommy Thomas
|3-2
|Florida Southern
|Springfield, Ill.
|1978
|Florida Southern (41-8)
|Joe Arnold
|7-2
|Delta State
|Springfield, Ill.
|1977
|UC Riverside (43-19)
|Jack Smitheran
|4-1
|Eckerd
|Springfield, Ill.
|1976
|Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1)
|John Scolinos
|17-3
|SIU-Edwardsville
|Springfield, Ill.
|1975
|Florida Southern (35-10)
|Hal Smeltzly
|10-7
|Marietta
|Springfield, Ill.
|1974
|UC Irvine (48-8)
|Gary Adams
|14-1
|New Orleans
|Springfield, Ill.
|1973
|*UC Irvine (44-12)
|Gary Adams
|9-6
|Ithaca
|Springfield, Ill.
|1972
|Florida Southern (31-6)
|Hal Smeltzly
|5-1
|Cal State Northridge
|Springfield, Ill.
|1971
|Florida Southern (34-4)
|Hal Smeltzly
|4-0
|Central Michigan
|Springfield, Mo.
|1970
|Cal State Northridge (41-21)
|Bob Hiegert
|2-1
|Nicholls State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1969
|*Illinois State (33-5)
|Duffy Bass
|12-0
|Missouri State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1968
|*Chapman (35-18)
|Paul Deese
|11-0
|Delta State
|Springfield, Mo.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series
#Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions