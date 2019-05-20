TRENDING:

D1 baseball staff | May 20, 2019

College baseball rankings: UCLA is No. 1 for 10th straight week; Mississippi State jumps into top 3

Golden Spikes Award Watch: Garcia, Gonzales and Kirby

For the 10th week in a row, UCLA is No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25, powered by Louisville Slugger. The Bruins extended their winning streak to eight games with a midweek victory at UC Irvine and a sweep of Washington, taking sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 in the process.

Another undefeated week moved the Bruins to 45-8 on the season. They still have not lost a weekend series or a midweek game all season, and have not relinquished the No. 1 spot since taking it over from preseason No. 1 Vanderbilt.

GOLDEN SPIKES: 25 award semifinalists announced for 2019 | 9 breakout pitchers

The Commodores remain No. 2 after their own 4-0 week, and Mississippi State moves up two spots to No. 3 following a 3-1 week. Both teams reached the 45-win mark. Vandy won the SEC regular season title with a 23-7 conference record, while Mississippi State shared SEC West leadership with Arkansas.

Stanford slips one spot to No. 4 after splitting two games at home against Oregon State, and Arkansas drops two places to No. 5 after losing two of three at Texas A&M. In a week of stability, the Aggies made the second largest move, up three spots to No. 13.

The back half of the top 10 remains unchanged from last week, as Georgia Tech, Georgia, East Carolina, Louisville and Texas Tech all had winnings weeks.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: 2019 CWS info & tickets | Schedule | Printable bracket

Oklahoma State climbs two spots to No. 11 after sweeping a weather-shortened two-game set against Baylor. NC State also moves up two places to No. 15 after winning a road series at North Carolina, which fell three spots to No. 23.

Two teams make their season debuts in the rankings this week: Dallas Baptist checks in at No. 24 after sharing the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title, and Creighton enters at No. 25 after winning the Big East regular season title.

D1Baseball editors Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of May 19.

D1Baseball.com college baseball rankings (May 20, 2019):

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 UCLA 45-8 1
2 Vanderbilt 45-10 2
3 Mississippi State 45-11 5
4 Stanford 39-10 3
5 Arkansas 40-15 4
6 Georgia Tech 38-16 6
7 Georgia 42-14 7
8 East Carolina 42-13 8
9 Louisville 43-13 9
10 Texas Tech 36-15 10
11 Oklahoma State 32-17 13
12 Oregon State 35-16-1 11
13 Texas A&M 36-19-1 16
14 UC Santa Barbara 44-7 14
15 NC State 41-15 17
16 LSU 34-22 19
17 Miami 38-17 18
18 Baylor 33-15 12
19 West Virginia 34-18 21
20 Illinois 36-17 23
21 Indiana 36-19 25
22 Ole Miss 33-23 15
23 North Carolina 38-17 20
24 Dallas Baptist 38-16 NR
25 Creighton 35-11 NR

