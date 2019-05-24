2019 DIII baseball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores from the championship

The 2019 NCAA DIII baseball championship finals continue pool play Monday, June 3 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Birmingham-So. is first into the championship series after a dominating 15-4 win over Johns Hopkins Sunday night. The Panthers await their challenger for the national title.
On the other side of the bracket, Chapman eliminated Washington & Jefferson with an 8-4 win to move on to the semifinals against UMass-Boston. Chapman then beat UMass-Boston to force a winner-takes-all game on Monday. The victor will advance to the championship series against Birmingham-So.
After pool play whittles the field down to two teams, those squads will play a best-of-three series to determine the 2019 NCAA DIII baseball national champion.
Live stream links and results from throughout the tournament are available below.
DIII BASEBALL CHAMP: Season stats | Latest news
2019 DIII Baseball Tournament: Bracket
2019 DIII Baseball Tournament: Schedule, scores
Finals
* All games take place at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; all times are Eastern
Friday, May 31
BRACKET 1:
- Game 1: Chapman 6, Washington & Jefferson 3
- Game 2: UMass-Boston 4, Webster 3
BRACKET 2:
- Game 3: John Hopkins 7, Babson 6 (10)
- Game 4: Birmingham-So. 6, Heidelberg 1
Saturday, June 1
BRACKET 1:
- Game 5: Washington & Jefferson 3, Webster 2
- Game 6: UMass-Boston 10, Chapman 6
BRACKET 2:
- Game 7: Babson 6, Heidelberg 5
- Game 8: Birmingham-So. 4, Johns Hopkins 3 (10 inn.)
Sunday, June 2
- Game 9: Chapman 8, Washington & Jefferson 4
- Game 10: Johns Hopkins 6, vs. Babson 5 (10 inn.)
- Game 11: Chapman 8, UMass-Boston 4
- Game 12: Birmingham-So. 15, Johns Hopkins 4
Monday, June 3*
- Game 13: 1 p.m. Chapman vs. UMass-Boston
* Should neither of these game go to the "if necessary" game, the championship begins at 1 p.m.
** If there is no if necessary Game 13, Game 14 will be played at 1 p.m.
Super Regionals
Boston, Mass. — May 24-25 — UMass Boston advances
Game 1: UMass Boston 5, New England College 4
Game 2: UMass Boston 6, New England College
ADVANCING: UMass Boston
Babson Park, Mass. — May 24-25 — Babson advancing
Game 1: Babson 7, SUNY Cortland 6
Game 2: Babson 2, SUNY Cortland
ADVANCING: Babson
Orange, Calif. — May 24-25
Game 1: Chapman 11, Concordia (TX) 3
Game 2: Chapman 3, Concordia (TX) 2
ADVANCING: Chapman
Birmingham, Ala. — May 24-25 — Birmingham-Southern advancing
Game 1: Birmingham-Southern 6, Coe 4 (12 inn.)
Game 2: Birmingham-Southern 11, Coe 2
ADVANCING: Birmingham-Southern
River Forest, Ill. — May 24-25 — Webster advancing
Game 1: Webster 4, Concordia Chicago 3
Game 2: Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6
ADVANCING: Webster
Tiffin, Ohio — May 24-25 — Heidelberg advancing
Game 1: Heidelberg 8, Wooster 5
Game 2: Heidelberg 14, Wooster
ADVANCING: Heidelberg
Baltimore, Md. — May 24-25 — Johns Hopkins advances
Game 1: Johns Hopkins 6, Shenandoah 3
Game 2: Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3
ADVANCING: Johns Hopkins
Dallas, Pa. — May 24-25
Game 1: Washington & Jefferson 8, Misericordia 3
Game 2: Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4
ADVANCING: Washington & Jefferson
Regionals:
Friday–Sunday, May 17-19
Adrian, Michigan Region Hosted by Adrian — Heidelberg advances
Game 1: Denison 4, La Roche 0
Game 2: Heidelberg 4, Adrian 3
Game 3: Adrian 6, La Roche 4
Game 4: Heidelberg 2, Denison 1
Game 5: Adrian 5, Denison 3
Game 6: Heidelberg 9, Adrian 6
Baltimore, Maryland Region Hosted by Johns Hopkins — Johns Hopkins advances
Game 1: Susquehanna 5, TCNJ 4
Game 2: Johns Hopkins 6, Farmingdale State 2
Game 3: TCNJ 8, Farmingdale State 7, 13 innings
Game 4: Johns Hopkins 12, Susquehanna 2
Game 5: TCNJ 7, Susquehanna 4
Game 6: Johns Hopkins 10, TCNJ 3
Birmingham, Alabama Region Hosted by Birmingham Southern - Birmingham Southern advances
Game 1: Birmingham Southern 15, LaGrange 6
Game 2: LaGrange 11, Birmingham Southern 7
Game 3: LaGrange 6, Birmingham Southern 4
Game 4: Birmingham Southern 8, LaGrange 5
Game 5: Birmingham Southern 14, vs. LaGrange 6
Boston, Massachusetts Region Hosted Massachusetts Boston — UMass Boston advances
Game 1: UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1
Game 2: Wheaton (Mass.) 9, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 3
Game 3: Saint Joesph's (Maine) 11, Baruch 0
Game 4: UMass Boston 12, Wheaton (Mass.) 2
Game 5: Wheaton (Mass.) 7, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 3
Game 6: UMass Boston 6, Wheaton 4
Chicago, Illinois Region Hosted by Concordia Chicago — Concordia Chicago advances
Game 1: Concordia Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0
Game 2: Baldwin Wallace 5, Saint John's (Minn.) 4, 10 innings
Game 3: Buena Vista 7, Saint John's (Minn.) 3|
Game 4 (rescheduled): Baldwin Wallace 10, Concordia Chicago 8
Game 5: Concordia Chicago 11, Buena Vista 5
Game 6: Concordia Chicago 14, Baldwin Wallace 13
Game 7: Concordia Chicago 5, Baldwin Wallace 3
Cortland, New York Region Hosted by SUNY Cortland — SUNY Cortland advances
Game 1: SUNY Cortland 7, Alvernia 3
Game 2: Tufts 13, Penn State Harrisburg 5
Game 3: Penn State Harrisburg 13, Alvernia 12
Game 4: SUNY Cortland 10, Tufts 5
Game 5: Tufts 7, Penn State Harrisburg 4
Game 6: SUNY Cortland 18, Tufts 5
Gorham, Maine Region Hosted by Southern Maine - New England College advances
Game 1: New England College 10, Southern Maine 2
Game 2: MIT 5, Oswego State 4
Game 3: Southern Maine 3, Oswego State 2
Game 4: New England College 6, MIT 5
Game 5: Southern Maine 14, MIT 5
Game 6: Southern Maine 16, New England College 4
Game 7: New England College 7, Southern Maine 6 (13 inn)
Newport News, Virginia Region Hosted by Christopher Newport — Misericordia advances
Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4
Game 2: Misericordia 14, Christopher Newport 9
Game 3 : Misericordia 4, Christopher Newport 3
Orange, California Region Hosted by Chapman- Chapman advances
Game 1: Chapman 10, Whitman 5
Game 2: Whitman 2, Chapman 1
Game 3: Chapman 9, Whitman 4
Game 4 Whitman 5, Chapman 2
Game 5: Chapman 3, Whitman 2
St. Louis, Missouri Region Hosted by Washington University in St. Louis - Coe advances
Game 1: WashU 14, Cornell College 1
Game 2: Coe 10, Aurora 1
Game 3: Aurora 3, Cornell College 2
Game 4: Coe 5, WashU 1
Game 5: WashU 10, Aurora 9, 11 innings
Game 6: WashU 10, Coe 5
Game 7: Coe 4, WashU 3
Salisbury, Maryland Region Hosted by Salisbury — Washington and Jefferson advances
Game 1: Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2
Game 2: Washington and Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1
Game 3: Salisbury 5, Penn St. -Abington 2
Game 4: Washington and Jefferson 2, Rowan 0
Game 5: Rowan 9, Salisbury 6
Game 6: Washington and Jefferson 6, Rowan 5
Seguin, Texas Region Hosted by Texas Lutheran - Concordia University Texas advances
Game 1: Franklin 8, Trinity (Texas) 6
Game 2: Concordia University Texas 6, Texas Lutheran 0
Game 3: Trinity (Texas) 10, Texas Lutheran 7
Game 4: Concordia University Texas 4, Franklin 0
Game 5: Franklin 6, Trinity 3
Game 6: Franklin 13, Concordia University Texas 4
Game 7: Concordia University Texas 6, Franklin 4
Trinity, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity (Connecticut) - Babson advances
Game 1: Babson 7, Keystone 3
Game 2: Trinity (Conn.) 11, Salve Regina 3
Game 3: Salve Regina 13, Keystone 1
Game 4: Babson 4, Trinity (Conn.) 1
Game 5: Trinity (Conn.) 7, Salve Regina 2
Game 6: Trinity (Conn.) 12, Babson 3
Game 7: Babson 10, Trinity (Conn.) 3
Union, New Jersey Region Hosted by Kean - Shenadoah advances
Game 1: Westfield State 4, Ithaca 2
Game 2: Kean 5, Shenandoah 3
Game 3: Shenandoah 9, Ithaca 2
Game 4: Kean 9, Westfield State 1
Game 5: Shenandoah 7, Westfield State 1
Game 6: Shenandoah 6, Kean 4, 10 innings
Game 7: Shenandoah 4, Kean 1
Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater - Webster advances
Game 1: Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2
Game 2: Wisconsin-Whitewater 9, North Central (Ill.) 2
Game 3: North Central (Ill.) 11, Bethany Lutheran 4
Game 4: Webster 7, Wisconsin-Whitewater 5
Game 5: North Central (Ill.) 13, Wisconsin-Whitewater 4
Game 6: North Central (Ill.) 14, Webster 9
Game 7: Webster 11, North Central (Ill.) 2
Wooster, Ohio Region Hosted by Wooster - Wooster advances
Game 1: Rochester (N.Y.) 2, Wooster 1
Game 2: Case Western Reserve 4, Otterbein 2
Game 3: Wooster 13 vs. Otterbein 3
Game 4: Case Western Reserve 11, Rochester (N.Y.) 0
Game 5: Wooster 21, Rochester (N.Y.) 4
Game 6: Wooster 8, Case Western Reserve 7
Game 7: Wooster 9, Case Western Reserve 3
Teams are bracketed to have a predetermined super regional pod match-up. Super regional hosts will be determined by the Division III Baseball Committee following the regional round. Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.
NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|UT Tyler (40-18)
|Brent Porche
|9-6
|Texas Lutheran
|Appleton, Wis.
|2017
|Cal Lutheran (43-12)
|Marty Slimak
|7-3
|Washington & Jefferson
|Appleton, Wis.
|2016
|Trinity (Texas) (44-7)
|Tim Scannell
|10-7
|Keystone
|Appleton, Wis.
|2015
|SUNY Cortland (44-4)
|Joe Brown
|6-2
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Appleton, Wis.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7)
|John Vodenlich
|7-0
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2013
|Linfield (42-8)
|Scott Brosius
|4-1
|Southern Maine
|Appleton, Wis.
|2012
|Marietta (47-8)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2011
|Marietta (47-4)
|Brian Brewer
|18-5
|Chapman
|Appleton, Wis.
|2010
|Illinois Wesleyan (31-21)
|Dennis Martel
|17-5
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2009
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13)
|Dennis Denning
|3-2 (12)
|Wooster
|Appleton, Wis.
|2008
|Trinity (Conn.) (45-1)
|Bill Decker
|5-4
|Johns Hopkins
|Appleton, Wis.
|2007
|Kean (43-8)
|Neil Ioviero
|5-4 (10)
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2006
|Marietta (43-11)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7)
|John Vodenlich
|11-4
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2004
|George Fox (40-10)
|Pat Bailey
|5-3
|Eastern Conn. St.
|Appleton, Wis.
|2003
|Chapman (39-12)
|Tom Tereschuk
|15-7
|Chris. Newport
|Appleton, Wis.
|2002
|Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-0
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2001
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10)
|Dennis Denning
|8-4
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2000
|Montclair State (42-6-1)
|Norm Schoenig
|6-2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|1999
|North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9)
|Charlie Long
|1-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11)
|Bill Holowaty
|16-1
|Montclair State
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Southern Maine (39-9)
|Ed Flaherty
|15-1
|Wooster
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|William Paterson (39-5-1)
|Jeff Albies
|6-5
|Cal Lutheran
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|La Verne (39-9)
|Owen Wright
|5-3
|Methodist
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4)
|Tom Lechnir
|6-2
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1993
|Montclair State (37-11)
|Norm Schoenig
|3-1
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1992
|William Paterson (36-7)
|Jeff Albies
|3-1
|Cal Lutheran
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1991
|Southern Maine (38-6)
|Ed Flaherty
|9-0
|TCNJ
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1990
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-1
|Aurora
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1989
|North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1)
|Mike Fox
|8-7 (13)
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Bristol, Conn.
|1988
|Ithaca (36-4-1)
|George Valesente
|7-5
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Bristol, Conn.
|1987
|Montclair State (34-14-1)
|Kevin Cooney
|13-12 (10)
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Marietta, Ohio
|1986
|Marietta (48-13-2)
|Don Schaly
|11-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1985
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3)
|Russ Tiedemann
|11-6
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1984
|Ramapo (35-11)
|Mickey Ennis
|5-4
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1983
|Marietta (49-9)
|Don Schaly
|36-8
|Otterbein
|Marietta, Ohio
|1982
|Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|11-6
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1981
|Marietta (59-5)
|Don Schaly
|14-12 (12)
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1980
|Ithaca (33-4)
|George Valesente
|12-5
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1979
|Rowan (29-5)
|Michael Briglia
|3-0
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1978
|Rowan (29-11)
|Michael Briglia
|5-3
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1977
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1)
|Jim Bowen
|8-5
|Brandeis
|Marietta, Ohio
|1976
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2)
|Jim Bowen
|13-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio