Ryan Connors |NCAA.com | June 3, 2019

2019 DIII baseball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores from the championship

2019 DIII Baseball Championship: Day Three Recap

The 2019 NCAA DIII baseball championship finals continue pool play Monday, June 3 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Birmingham-So. is first into the championship series after a dominating 15-4 win over Johns Hopkins Sunday night. The Panthers await their challenger for the national title.

On the other side of the bracket, Chapman eliminated Washington & Jefferson with an 8-4 win to move on to the semifinals against UMass-Boston. Chapman then beat UMass-Boston to force a winner-takes-all game on Monday. The victor will advance to the championship series against Birmingham-So. 

After pool play whittles the field down to two teams, those squads will play a best-of-three series to determine the 2019 NCAA DIII baseball national champion.

Live stream links and results from throughout the tournament are available below.

DIII BASEBALL CHAMP: Final site bracket Regional bracketSeason stats | Latest news 

2019 DIII Baseball Tournament: Bracket

diii baseball

2019 DIII Baseball Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click here for a live scoreboard

Finals 

* All games take place at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; all times are Eastern

Friday, May 31 

BRACKET 1:

BRACKET 2:

Saturday, June 1 

BRACKET 1:

BRACKET 2:

Sunday, June 2

Monday, June 3*

  • Game 13: 1 p.m. Chapman vs. UMass-Boston

* Should neither of these game go to the "if necessary" game, the championship begins at 1 p.m.

** If there is no if necessary Game 13, Game 14 will be played at 1 p.m.

Super Regionals

Boston, Mass. — May 24-25 — UMass Boston advances

Game 1: UMass Boston 5, New England College 4
Game 2: UMass Boston 6, New England College

ADVANCING: UMass Boston

Babson Park, Mass. — May 24-25 — Babson advancing

Game 1: Babson 7, SUNY Cortland 6
Game 2: Babson 2, SUNY Cortland

ADVANCING: Babson

Orange, Calif. — May 24-25

Game 1: Chapman 11, Concordia (TX) 3
Game 2: Chapman 3, Concordia (TX) 2

ADVANCING: Chapman

Birmingham, Ala. — May 24-25 — Birmingham-Southern advancing

Game 1: Birmingham-Southern 6, Coe 4 (12 inn.)
Game 2: Birmingham-Southern 11, Coe 2

ADVANCING: Birmingham-Southern

River Forest, Ill. — May 24-25 — Webster advancing

Game 1: Webster 4, Concordia Chicago 3
Game 2: Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6

ADVANCING: Webster

Tiffin, Ohio — May 24-25 — Heidelberg advancing

Game 1: Heidelberg 8, Wooster 5
Game 2: Heidelberg 14, Wooster

ADVANCING: Heidelberg

Baltimore, Md. — May 24-25 — Johns Hopkins advances

Game 1: Johns Hopkins 6, Shenandoah 3
Game 2: Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3

ADVANCING: Johns Hopkins

Dallas, Pa. — May 24-25

Game 1: Washington & Jefferson 8, Misericordia 3
Game 2: Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4

ADVANCING: Washington & Jefferson

Regionals:

Friday–Sunday, May 17-19

Adrian, Michigan Region Hosted by Adrian — Heidelberg advances

Game 1: Denison 4La Roche 0  
Game 2: Heidelberg 4Adrian 3
Game 3: Adrian 6, La Roche 4
Game 4: Heidelberg 2, Denison 1 
Game 5: Adrian 5, Denison 3
Game 6: Heidelberg 9, Adrian 6 

Baltimore, Maryland Region Hosted by Johns Hopkins — Johns Hopkins advances

Game 1: Susquehanna 5TCNJ 4
Game 2: Johns Hopkins 6, Farmingdale State 2 
Game 3: TCNJ 8, Farmingdale State 7, 13 innings
Game 4: Johns Hopkins 12, Susquehanna 2 
Game 5: TCNJ 7, Susquehanna 4  
Game 6: Johns Hopkins 10, TCNJ 3

Birmingham, Alabama Region Hosted by Birmingham Southern - Birmingham Southern advances

Game 1: Birmingham Southern 15, LaGrange 6 
Game 2: LaGrange 11, Birmingham Southern 7
Game 3: LaGrange 6, Birmingham Southern 4
Game 4: Birmingham Southern 8, LaGrange 5
Game 5: Birmingham Southern 14, vs. LaGrange 6

Boston, Massachusetts Region Hosted Massachusetts Boston — UMass Boston advances

Game 1: UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1
Game 2: Wheaton (Mass.) 9, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 3
Game 3: Saint Joesph's (Maine) 11, Baruch 0
Game 4: UMass Boston 12,  Wheaton (Mass.) 2
Game 5: Wheaton (Mass.) 7, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 3
Game 6: UMass Boston 6, Wheaton 4 

Chicago, Illinois Region Hosted by Concordia Chicago — Concordia Chicago advances

Game 1: Concordia Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0 
Game 2: Baldwin Wallace 5, Saint John's (Minn.) 4, 10 innings
Game 3: Buena Vista 7, Saint John's (Minn.) 3|
Game 4 (rescheduled): Baldwin Wallace 10, Concordia Chicago 8
Game 5: Concordia Chicago 11, Buena Vista 5 
Game 6: Concordia Chicago 14, Baldwin Wallace 13
Game 7: Concordia Chicago 5, Baldwin Wallace 3

Cortland, New York Region Hosted by SUNY Cortland — SUNY Cortland advances

Game 1: SUNY Cortland 7, Alvernia 3 
Game 2: Tufts 13, Penn State Harrisburg 5
Game 3: Penn State Harrisburg 13, Alvernia 12
Game 4: SUNY Cortland 10, Tufts 5 
Game 5: Tufts 7, Penn State Harrisburg 4
Game 6: SUNY Cortland 18, Tufts 5

Gorham, Maine Region Hosted by Southern Maine - New England College advances

Game 1: New England College 10, Southern Maine 2 
Game 2: MIT 5, Oswego State 4
Game 3: Southern Maine 3, Oswego State 2
Game 4: New England College 6, MIT 5 
Game 5: Southern Maine 14, MIT 5 
Game 6: Southern Maine 16, New England College 4 
Game 7: New England College 7, Southern Maine 6 (13 inn)

Newport News, Virginia Region Hosted by Christopher Newport — Misericordia advances

Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4 
Game 2: Misericordia 14, Christopher Newport 9
Game 3 : Misericordia 4, Christopher Newport 3 

Orange, California Region Hosted by Chapman- Chapman advances

Game 1: Chapman 10, Whitman 5 
Game 2: Whitman 2, Chapman 1
Game 3: Chapman 9, Whitman 4 
Game 4 Whitman 5, Chapman 2 
Game 5: Chapman 3, Whitman 2

St. Louis, Missouri Region Hosted by Washington University in St. Louis - Coe advances

Game 1: WashU 14, Cornell College 1 
Game 2: Coe 10,  Aurora 1
Game 3: Aurora 3, Cornell College 2 
Game 4: Coe 5, WashU 1 
Game 5: WashU 10, Aurora 9, 11 innings 
Game 6: WashU 10, Coe 5
Game 7: Coe 4, WashU 3

Salisbury, Maryland Region Hosted by Salisbury — Washington and Jefferson advances

Game 1: Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2
Game 2: Washington and Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1
Game 3: Salisbury 5, Penn St. -Abington 2 
Game 4: Washington and Jefferson 2, Rowan 0
Game 5: Rowan 9, Salisbury 6 
Game 6: Washington and Jefferson 6, Rowan 5 

Seguin, Texas Region Hosted by Texas Lutheran - Concordia University Texas advances

Game 1: Franklin 8, Trinity (Texas) 6 
Game 2: Concordia University Texas 6, Texas Lutheran 0 
Game 3: Trinity (Texas) 10, Texas Lutheran 7 
Game 4: Concordia University Texas 4, Franklin 0 
Game 5: Franklin 6, Trinity 3
Game 6: Franklin 13, Concordia University Texas 4
Game 7: Concordia University Texas 6, Franklin 4

Trinity, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity (Connecticut) - Babson advances

Game 1: Babson 7, Keystone 3 
Game 2: Trinity (Conn.) 11,  Salve Regina  3 
Game 3: Salve Regina 13, Keystone 1 
Game 4: Babson 4, Trinity (Conn.) 1 
Game 5: Trinity (Conn.) 7, Salve Regina 2
Game 6: Trinity (Conn.) 12, Babson 3
Game 7: Babson 10, Trinity (Conn.) 3

Union, New Jersey Region Hosted by Kean - Shenadoah advances

Game 1: Westfield State 4, Ithaca 2
Game 2: Kean 5, Shenandoah 3
Game 3: Shenandoah 9, Ithaca 2 
Game 4: Kean 9, Westfield State 1 
Game 5: Shenandoah 7, Westfield State 1
Game 6: Shenandoah 6, Kean 4, 10 innings
Game 7: Shenandoah 4, Kean 1

Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater - Webster advances

Game 1: Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2 
Game 2: Wisconsin-Whitewater 9, North Central (Ill.) 2
Game 3: North Central (Ill.) 11, Bethany Lutheran 4
Game 4: Webster 7, Wisconsin-Whitewater 5
Game 5: North Central (Ill.) 13, Wisconsin-Whitewater 4 
Game 6: North Central (Ill.) 14, Webster 9
Game 7: Webster 11, North Central (Ill.) 2

Wooster, Ohio Region Hosted by Wooster - Wooster advances

Game 1: Rochester (N.Y.) 2, Wooster 1
Game 2: Case Western Reserve 4, Otterbein 2 
Game 3: Wooster 13 vs. Otterbein 3 
Game 4: Case Western Reserve 11, Rochester (N.Y.) 0 
Game 5: Wooster 21, Rochester (N.Y.) 4
Game 6: Wooster 8, Case Western Reserve 7
Game 7: Wooster 9, Case Western Reserve 3

Teams are bracketed to have a predetermined super regional pod match-up. Super regional hosts will be determined by the Division III Baseball Committee following the regional round. Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.

NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis.
2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis.
2016 Trinity (Texas) (44-7) Tim Scannell 10-7 Keystone Appleton, Wis.
2015 SUNY Cortland (44-4) Joe Brown 6-2 Wisconsin-La Crosse Appleton, Wis.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7) John Vodenlich 7-0 Emory Appleton, Wis.
2013 Linfield (42-8) Scott Brosius 4-1 Southern Maine Appleton, Wis.
2012 Marietta (47-8) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2011 Marietta (47-4) Brian Brewer 18-5 Chapman Appleton, Wis.
2010 Illinois Wesleyan (31-21) Dennis Martel 17-5 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2009 St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13) Dennis Denning 3-2 (12) Wooster Appleton, Wis.
2008 Trinity (Conn.) (45-1) Bill Decker 5-4 Johns Hopkins Appleton, Wis.
2007 Kean (43-8) Neil Ioviero 5-4 (10) Emory Appleton, Wis.
2006 Marietta (43-11) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis.
2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis.
2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis.
1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va.
1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va.
1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va.
1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va.
1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich.
1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich.
1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich.
1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich.
1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich.
1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn.
1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn.
1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio
1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio
1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio
1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio

Johns Hopkins extra-inning walk-off highlights an exciting Day 1 at the DIII baseball championship

A walk-off extra-inning victory highlighted a busy opening day of action at NCAA Division III baseball’s College World Series Friday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. 
DIII men's basketball: Berea's Corey Wise nails game-winning half-court buzzer beater

Shenandoah defeats Birmingham-So. in 11 innings as Vince Claudio fans 10

