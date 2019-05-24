2019 DIII baseball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores from the championship

The 2019 NCAA DIII baseball championship finals continue pool play Monday, June 3 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Birmingham-So. is first into the championship series after a dominating 15-4 win over Johns Hopkins Sunday night. The Panthers await their challenger for the national title.

On the other side of the bracket, Chapman eliminated Washington & Jefferson with an 8-4 win to move on to the semifinals against UMass-Boston. Chapman then beat UMass-Boston to force a winner-takes-all game on Monday. The victor will advance to the championship series against Birmingham-So.

After pool play whittles the field down to two teams, those squads will play a best-of-three series to determine the 2019 NCAA DIII baseball national champion.

Live stream links and results from throughout the tournament are available below.

2019 DIII Baseball Tournament: Bracket

2019 DIII Baseball Tournament: Schedule, scores

Finals

* All games take place at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; all times are Eastern

Friday, May 31

BRACKET 1:

BRACKET 2:

Saturday, June 1

BRACKET 1:

BRACKET 2:

Sunday, June 2

Monday, June 3*

Game 13: 1 p.m. Chapman vs. UMass-Boston

* Should neither of these game go to the "if necessary" game, the championship begins at 1 p.m.

** If there is no if necessary Game 13, Game 14 will be played at 1 p.m.

Super Regionals

Boston, Mass. — May 24-25 — UMass Boston advances

Game 1: UMass Boston 5, New England College 4

Game 2: UMass Boston 6, New England College

ADVANCING: UMass Boston

Babson Park, Mass. — May 24-25 — Babson advancing

Game 1: Babson 7, SUNY Cortland 6

Game 2: Babson 2, SUNY Cortland

ADVANCING: Babson

Orange, Calif. — May 24-25

Game 1: Chapman 11, Concordia (TX) 3

Game 2: Chapman 3, Concordia (TX) 2

ADVANCING: Chapman

Birmingham, Ala. — May 24-25 — Birmingham-Southern advancing

Game 1: Birmingham-Southern 6, Coe 4 (12 inn.)

Game 2: Birmingham-Southern 11, Coe 2

ADVANCING: Birmingham-Southern

River Forest, Ill. — May 24-25 — Webster advancing

Game 1: Webster 4, Concordia Chicago 3

Game 2: Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6

ADVANCING: Webster

Tiffin, Ohio — May 24-25 — Heidelberg advancing

Game 1: Heidelberg 8, Wooster 5

Game 2: Heidelberg 14, Wooster

ADVANCING: Heidelberg

Baltimore, Md. — May 24-25 — Johns Hopkins advances

Game 1: Johns Hopkins 6, Shenandoah 3

Game 2: Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3

ADVANCING: Johns Hopkins

Dallas, Pa. — May 24-25

Game 1: Washington & Jefferson 8, Misericordia 3

Game 2: Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4

ADVANCING: Washington & Jefferson

Regionals:

Friday–Sunday, May 17-19

Adrian, Michigan Region Hosted by Adrian — Heidelberg advances

Game 1: Denison 4, La Roche 0

Game 2: Heidelberg 4, Adrian 3

Game 3: Adrian 6, La Roche 4

Game 4: Heidelberg 2, Denison 1

Game 5: Adrian 5, Denison 3

Game 6: Heidelberg 9, Adrian 6

Baltimore, Maryland Region Hosted by Johns Hopkins — Johns Hopkins advances

Game 1: Susquehanna 5, TCNJ 4

Game 2: Johns Hopkins 6, Farmingdale State 2

Game 3: TCNJ 8, Farmingdale State 7, 13 innings

Game 4: Johns Hopkins 12, Susquehanna 2

Game 5: TCNJ 7, Susquehanna 4

Game 6: Johns Hopkins 10, TCNJ 3

Birmingham, Alabama Region Hosted by Birmingham Southern - Birmingham Southern advances

Game 1: Birmingham Southern 15, LaGrange 6

Game 2: LaGrange 11, Birmingham Southern 7

Game 3: LaGrange 6, Birmingham Southern 4

Game 4: Birmingham Southern 8, LaGrange 5

Game 5: Birmingham Southern 14, vs. LaGrange 6

Boston, Massachusetts Region Hosted Massachusetts Boston — UMass Boston advances

Game 1: UMass Boston 15, Baruch 1

Game 2: Wheaton (Mass.) 9, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 3

Game 3: Saint Joesph's (Maine) 11, Baruch 0

Game 4: UMass Boston 12, Wheaton (Mass.) 2

Game 5: Wheaton (Mass.) 7, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 3

Game 6: UMass Boston 6, Wheaton 4

Chicago, Illinois Region Hosted by Concordia Chicago — Concordia Chicago advances

Game 1: Concordia Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0

Game 2: Baldwin Wallace 5, Saint John's (Minn.) 4, 10 innings

Game 3: Buena Vista 7, Saint John's (Minn.) 3|

Game 4 (rescheduled): Baldwin Wallace 10, Concordia Chicago 8

Game 5: Concordia Chicago 11, Buena Vista 5

Game 6: Concordia Chicago 14, Baldwin Wallace 13

Game 7: Concordia Chicago 5, Baldwin Wallace 3

Cortland, New York Region Hosted by SUNY Cortland — SUNY Cortland advances

Game 1: SUNY Cortland 7, Alvernia 3

Game 2: Tufts 13, Penn State Harrisburg 5

Game 3: Penn State Harrisburg 13, Alvernia 12

Game 4: SUNY Cortland 10, Tufts 5

Game 5: Tufts 7, Penn State Harrisburg 4

Game 6: SUNY Cortland 18, Tufts 5

Gorham, Maine Region Hosted by Southern Maine - New England College advances

Game 1: New England College 10, Southern Maine 2

Game 2: MIT 5, Oswego State 4

Game 3: Southern Maine 3, Oswego State 2

Game 4: New England College 6, MIT 5

Game 5: Southern Maine 14, MIT 5

Game 6: Southern Maine 16, New England College 4

Game 7: New England College 7, Southern Maine 6 (13 inn)

Newport News, Virginia Region Hosted by Christopher Newport — Misericordia advances

Game 1: Misericordia 8, Christopher Newport 4

Game 2: Misericordia 14, Christopher Newport 9

Game 3 : Misericordia 4, Christopher Newport 3

Orange, California Region Hosted by Chapman- Chapman advances

Game 1: Chapman 10, Whitman 5

Game 2: Whitman 2, Chapman 1

Game 3: Chapman 9, Whitman 4

Game 4 Whitman 5, Chapman 2

Game 5: Chapman 3, Whitman 2

St. Louis, Missouri Region Hosted by Washington University in St. Louis - Coe advances

Game 1: WashU 14, Cornell College 1

Game 2: Coe 10, Aurora 1

Game 3: Aurora 3, Cornell College 2

Game 4: Coe 5, WashU 1

Game 5: WashU 10, Aurora 9, 11 innings

Game 6: WashU 10, Coe 5

Game 7: Coe 4, WashU 3

Salisbury, Maryland Region Hosted by Salisbury — Washington and Jefferson advances

Game 1: Rowan 18, Penn St.-Abington 2

Game 2: Washington and Jefferson 4, Salisbury 1

Game 3: Salisbury 5, Penn St. -Abington 2

Game 4: Washington and Jefferson 2, Rowan 0

Game 5: Rowan 9, Salisbury 6

Game 6: Washington and Jefferson 6, Rowan 5

Seguin, Texas Region Hosted by Texas Lutheran - Concordia University Texas advances

Game 1: Franklin 8, Trinity (Texas) 6

Game 2: Concordia University Texas 6, Texas Lutheran 0

Game 3: Trinity (Texas) 10, Texas Lutheran 7

Game 4: Concordia University Texas 4, Franklin 0

Game 5: Franklin 6, Trinity 3

Game 6: Franklin 13, Concordia University Texas 4

Game 7: Concordia University Texas 6, Franklin 4

Trinity, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity (Connecticut) - Babson advances

Game 1: Babson 7, Keystone 3

Game 2: Trinity (Conn.) 11, Salve Regina 3

Game 3: Salve Regina 13, Keystone 1

Game 4: Babson 4, Trinity (Conn.) 1

Game 5: Trinity (Conn.) 7, Salve Regina 2

Game 6: Trinity (Conn.) 12, Babson 3

Game 7: Babson 10, Trinity (Conn.) 3

Union, New Jersey Region Hosted by Kean - Shenadoah advances

Game 1: Westfield State 4, Ithaca 2

Game 2: Kean 5, Shenandoah 3

Game 3: Shenandoah 9, Ithaca 2

Game 4: Kean 9, Westfield State 1

Game 5: Shenandoah 7, Westfield State 1

Game 6: Shenandoah 6, Kean 4, 10 innings

Game 7: Shenandoah 4, Kean 1

Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater - Webster advances

Game 1: Webster 11, Bethany Lutheran 2

Game 2: Wisconsin-Whitewater 9, North Central (Ill.) 2

Game 3: North Central (Ill.) 11, Bethany Lutheran 4

Game 4: Webster 7, Wisconsin-Whitewater 5

Game 5: North Central (Ill.) 13, Wisconsin-Whitewater 4

Game 6: North Central (Ill.) 14, Webster 9

Game 7: Webster 11, North Central (Ill.) 2

Wooster, Ohio Region Hosted by Wooster - Wooster advances

Game 1: Rochester (N.Y.) 2, Wooster 1

Game 2: Case Western Reserve 4, Otterbein 2

Game 3: Wooster 13 vs. Otterbein 3

Game 4: Case Western Reserve 11, Rochester (N.Y.) 0

Game 5: Wooster 21, Rochester (N.Y.) 4

Game 6: Wooster 8, Case Western Reserve 7

Game 7: Wooster 9, Case Western Reserve 3

Teams are bracketed to have a predetermined super regional pod match-up. Super regional hosts will be determined by the Division III Baseball Committee following the regional round. Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.

NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY