Chapman sweeps Birmingham Southern to win the 2019 DIII baseball championship

Cedar Rapids, IOWA — For the second time in school history, Chapman is NCAA Division III baseball national champion. The Panthers swept Birmingham-Southern in the best-of-three championship round, 6-4 and 11-0, to win the NCAA title for the first time since 2003. The Panthers were also runner-up in 2011.



Chapman, ranked No. 1 in the nation at times throughout the season, overcame a pool-play loss by defeating UMass Boston twice in Monday's semifinals. The starting rotation reset in time for Game 1 of the finals, as Tyler Peck took the hill against Birmingham-So. He gave up a run in the first and third innings, but his teammates responded with a two-spot in the second and another run in the third.

The two runs that gave Chapman the lead came on a two-run single by right fielder Joe Tsuruda. The run in the third came on a solo homer off the bat of catcher Joe Jimenez. The cushion grew to 6-2 in the fifth inning on an RBI single from first baseman Henry Zeisler and a two-run single from center fielder Trevor Marrs. Peck put up zeroes in the fourth and fifth before giving up another run in the sixth.

Reliever Nick Garcia then registered a six-out save, his 12th of the year. Jimenez was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a homer and an RBI. No other player had more than one hit. Birmingham-Southern DH Tyler Hamel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and third baseman Brian Williams was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Righty Mason Collins took the ball in Game 2 for Chapman and was brilliant, as was BSC's Hanan Mauldin. Chapman didn’t have a hit through the first five innings while BSC were held to three. But in the sixth, two straight errors eventually led to a Drew Litwin sac fly to break the drought.

The floodgates then opened as Campbell tacked on two runs in the seventh and eight runs in the eighth.

Six different Panthers recorded an RBI in that eighth inning. Zeisler had a two-run single; Shimabuku knocked in two with a triple; Penniman plated a run with a single; second baseman Aaron Wong had an RBI double; Tsuruda had an RBI single; and Littwin finished off the barrage with an RBI single.

Collins went the distance for his ninth win of the year (9-4). He struck out four and walked one, throwing 102 pitches in the process.

Chapman finished the season at 44-12. Birmingham-Southern’s final record was 42-15. The 2019 championship was the first of four years to be hosted in Cedar Rapids. The 2020 championship is set for May 29- June 2/3.

DIII baseball championship series:

Tuesday, June 4

Finals

* All games take place at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; all times are Eastern

Friday, May 31

BRACKET 1:

BRACKET 2:

Saturday, June 1

BRACKET 1:

BRACKET 2:

Sunday, June 2

Monday, June 3

DIII baseball championship schedule:

Tuesday, June 4

Teams are bracketed to have a predetermined super regional pod match-up. Super regional hosts will be determined by the Division III Baseball Committee following the regional round. Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.

NCAA DIII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY