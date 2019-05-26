TRENDING:

NCAA.com | May 27, 2019

16 regional hosts selected for 2019 DI baseball tournament

The 2019 NCAA baseball tournament field is revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 73rd annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows: 

•    Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)
•    Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)
•    Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)
•    Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)
•    Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (36-18-1)
•    Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)
•    Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)
•    Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)
•    Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)
•    Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)
•    Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)
•    Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)
•    Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)
•    Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)
•    Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (46-13)
•    Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Oklahoma St. (35-18)


By being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team championship field. 

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, May 31 to Monday, June 3 (if necessary).

ROAD TO OMAHA: How to watch the 2019 DI baseball selection show | Full bracket | CWS info & tickets

LSU leads all institutions in the field as the Tigers are hosting for the 26th time, while West Virginia is hosting for the first time. Stanford is second in the field, hosting for the 18th time, while Mississippi St. is hosting for the 14th and Oklahoma St. for the 13th time, respectively, since the NCAA went to the regional format in 1975. 

Georgia Tech is hosting for the 12th time, but the first time since 2011. North Carolina is hosting for the 11th time, while Ole Miss is hosting for the ninth time.  Hosting for the eighth time includes Arkansas, Louisville and Oregon St., with Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and UCLA hosting for the seventh time. Hosting for the sixth time is Georgia, while East Carolina is the destination for the fifth time.

Eight institutions, Arkansas, East Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Stanford and Texas Tech, all hosted in 2018.

The remaining at-large teams, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at noon (ET), Monday, May 27. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPNU. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins. 

CWS HISTORY: Programs with the most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | Winningest coaches

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 4 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). 

There are 31 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 33 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 15, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. 

OTHER REGIONAL SITE SELECTION INFORMATION

conference host institutions
Southeastern 6 (Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, Vanderbilt)
Atlantic Coast 3 (Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina)
Big 12 3 (Oklahoma St., Texas Tech, West Virginia)
Pac-12 3 (Oregon St., Stanford, UCLA)
American Athletic 1 (East Carolina)

Below are the 31 automatic qualifiers into the 2019 tournament, via conference championship.

2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

CONFERENCE (BRACKET) LOCATION DATES CHAMPION
America East Vestal, NY May 22-25 Stony Brook
American Athletic Clearwater, FL May 21-26 Cincinnati
ACC Durham, NC May 21-26 North Carolina
Atlantic Sun DeLand, FL May 22-25/26 Liberty
Atlantic 10 Bronx, NY May 22-25 Fordham
Big East Mason, OH May 23-25 Creighton
Big South Fayetteville, NC May 21-25 Campbell
Big Ten Omaha, NE May 22-26 Ohio State
Big 12 Oklahoma City May 22-26 Oklahoma State
Big West No Tournament N/A UC Santa Barbara
Colonial Harrisonburg, VA May 22-25/26 UNCW
Conference USA Biloxi, MS May 22-26 Southern Miss
Horizon Fairborn, OH May 22-25 UIC
Ivy Cambridge, MA May 18-19 Harvard
Metro Atlantic Staten Island, NY May 22-26 Quinnipiac
Mid-American Avon, OH May 22-26 Central Michigan
Mid-Eastern Daytona Beach, FL May 15-18 Florida A&M
Missouri Valley Normal, IL May 21-25 Indiana State
Mountain West Reno, Nev. May 23-26 Fresno State
Northeast Norwich, CT May 23-26 Central Connecticut
Ohio Valley Marion, IL May 21-26 Jacksonville State
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A UCLA
Patriot at higher seed May 11-12; 17-19 Army
SEC Hoover, AL May 21-26 Vanderbilt
Southern Greenville, SC May 21-26 Mercer
Southland Sugar Land, TX May 22-25 McNeese
SWAC New Orleans, LA May 15-19 Southern
Summit Tulsa, OK May 22-25 Omaha
Sun Belt Conway, SC May 21-26 Coastal Carolina
West Coast Stockton, CA May 23-25 Loyola Marymount
WAC Mesa, AZ May 22-25/26 Sacramento State

