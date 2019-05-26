16 regional hosts selected for 2019 DI baseball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 73rd annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

• Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)

• Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)

• Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)

• Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)

• Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (36-18-1)

• Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)

• Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)

• Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)

• Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)

• Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)

• Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)

• Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)

• Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)

• Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)

• Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (46-13)

• Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Oklahoma St. (35-18)



By being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team championship field.

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, May 31 to Monday, June 3 (if necessary).

ROAD TO OMAHA: How to watch the 2019 DI baseball selection show | Full bracket | CWS info & tickets

LSU leads all institutions in the field as the Tigers are hosting for the 26th time, while West Virginia is hosting for the first time. Stanford is second in the field, hosting for the 18th time, while Mississippi St. is hosting for the 14th and Oklahoma St. for the 13th time, respectively, since the NCAA went to the regional format in 1975.

Georgia Tech is hosting for the 12th time, but the first time since 2011. North Carolina is hosting for the 11th time, while Ole Miss is hosting for the ninth time. Hosting for the eighth time includes Arkansas, Louisville and Oregon St., with Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and UCLA hosting for the seventh time. Hosting for the sixth time is Georgia, while East Carolina is the destination for the fifth time.

Eight institutions, Arkansas, East Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Stanford and Texas Tech, all hosted in 2018.

The remaining at-large teams, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at noon (ET), Monday, May 27. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPNU. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.

CWS HISTORY: Programs with the most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | Winningest coaches

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 4 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET).

There are 31 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 33 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 15, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

OTHER REGIONAL SITE SELECTION INFORMATION

conference host institutions Southeastern 6 (Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, Vanderbilt) Atlantic Coast 3 (Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina) Big 12 3 (Oklahoma St., Texas Tech, West Virginia) Pac-12 3 (Oregon St., Stanford, UCLA) American Athletic 1 (East Carolina)

Below are the 31 automatic qualifiers into the 2019 tournament, via conference championship.

2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers