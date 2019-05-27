TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 27, 2019

2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

The 2019 NCAA baseball tournament field is revealed

The Road to Omaha is underway. Conference tournaments are over, making it a little more clear how the bracket will look for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

2019 PRINTABLE BRACKETS: Field of 64, CWS brackets, schedules, and FAQs

Of the 64 teams that battle for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, 31 earn an automatic bid via winning their respective conferences. Twenty-nine conference tournaments decided who gets an automatic spot in the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament while two of those bids — the Big West Conference and the Pac-12 — earned their spots by winning the regular season title.

Florida A&M captured the first automatic qualifying bid of the 2019 season back on May 18. 

2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

CONFERENCE (BRACKET) LOCATION DATES CHAMPION
America East Vestal, NY May 22-25 Stony Brook
American Athletic Clearwater, FL May 21-26 Cincinnati
ACC Durham, NC May 21-26 North Carolina
Atlantic Sun DeLand, FL May 22-25/26 Liberty
Atlantic 10 Bronx, NY May 22-25 Fordham
Big East Mason, OH May 23-25 Creighton
Big South Fayetteville, NC May 21-25 Campbell
Big Ten Omaha, NE May 22-26 Ohio State
Big 12 Oklahoma City May 22-26 Oklahoma State
Big West No Tournament N/A UC Santa Barbara
Colonial Harrisonburg, VA May 22-25/26 UNCW
Conference USA Biloxi, MS May 22-26 Southern Miss
Horizon Fairborn, OH May 22-25 UIC
Ivy Cambridge, MA May 18-19 Harvard
Metro Atlantic Staten Island, NY May 22-26 Quinnipiac
Mid-American Avon, OH May 22-26 Central Michigan
Mid-Eastern Daytona Beach, FL May 15-18 Florida A&M
Missouri Valley Normal, IL May 21-25 Indiana State
Mountain West Reno, Nev. May 23-26 Fresno State
Northeast Norwich, CT May 23-26 Central Connecticut
Ohio Valley Marion, IL May 21-26 Jacksonville State
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A UCLA
Patriot at higher seed May 11-12; 17-19 Army
SEC Hoover, AL May 21-26 Vanderbilt
Southern Greenville, SC May 21-26 Mercer
Southland Sugar Land, TX May 22-25 McNeese
SWAC New Orleans, LA May 15-19 Southern
Summit Tulsa, OK May 22-25 Omaha
Sun Belt Conway, SC May 21-26 Coastal Carolina
West Coast Stockton, CA May 23-25 Loyola Marymount
WAC Mesa, AZ May 22-25/26 Sacramento State

NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule:

DATE EVENT TENTATIVE TIME (CT UNLESS NOTED) HOW TO WATCH
May 27 Selection show 12 p.m. ET ESPNU
May 31-June 3 Regional tournaments TBD TBD
June 7-10 Super Regional Tournaments TBD TBD
June 15 College World Series begins
June 15 Game 1, 2 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN
June 16 Game 3, 4 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2
June 17 Game 5, 6 1.pm., 6 p.m. ESPN
June 18 Game 7,8 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
June 19 Game 9 6 p.m. ESPN
June 20 Game 10 7 p.m. ESPNU
June 21 Game 11, 12 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN
June 22 If necessary games 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
June 24-26 CWS Finals 6 p.m. ESPN

NCAA Baseball: Champions, College World Series winners

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb.
2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb.
2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb.
2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb.
2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb.
2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb.
2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb.
2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb.
2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb.
2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb.
2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb.
2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb.
2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb.
2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb.
1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb.
1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb.
1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb.
1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb.
1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb.
1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb.
1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb.
1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb.
1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb.
1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb.
1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb.
1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb.
1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb.
1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb.
1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb.
1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb.
1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb.
1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb.
1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb.
1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb.
1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb.
1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb.
1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb.
1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb.
1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb.
1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb.
1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb.
1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb.
1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb.
1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb.
1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan.
1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.
1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.

*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.

