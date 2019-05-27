The Road to Omaha is underway. Conference tournaments are over, making it a little more clear how the bracket will look for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

2019 PRINTABLE BRACKETS: Field of 64, CWS brackets, schedules, and FAQs

Of the 64 teams that battle for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, 31 earn an automatic bid via winning their respective conferences. Twenty-nine conference tournaments decided who gets an automatic spot in the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament while two of those bids — the Big West Conference and the Pac-12 — earned their spots by winning the regular season title.

Florida A&M captured the first automatic qualifying bid of the 2019 season back on May 18.

BUY 2019 DI BASEBALL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GEAR

2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule:

DATE EVENT TENTATIVE TIME (CT UNLESS NOTED) HOW TO WATCH May 27 Selection show 12 p.m. ET ESPNU May 31-June 3 Regional tournaments TBD TBD June 7-10 Super Regional Tournaments TBD TBD June 15 College World Series begins June 15 Game 1, 2 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN June 16 Game 3, 4 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 June 17 Game 5, 6 1.pm., 6 p.m. ESPN June 18 Game 7,8 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 June 19 Game 9 6 p.m. ESPN June 20 Game 10 7 p.m. ESPNU June 21 Game 11, 12 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN June 22 If necessary games 1 p.m., 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 June 24-26 CWS Finals 6 p.m. ESPN

NCAA Baseball: Champions, College World Series winners

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.

*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Top news | 2019 schedule