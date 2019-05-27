The Road to Omaha is underway. Conference tournaments are over, making it a little more clear how the bracket will look for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Of the 64 teams that battle for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, 31 earn an automatic bid via winning their respective conferences. Twenty-nine conference tournaments decided who gets an automatic spot in the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament while two of those bids — the Big West Conference and the Pac-12 — earned their spots by winning the regular season title.
Florida A&M captured the first automatic qualifying bid of the 2019 season back on May 18.
2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers
NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule:
|DATE
|EVENT
|TENTATIVE TIME (CT UNLESS NOTED)
|HOW TO WATCH
|May 27
|Selection show
|12 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|May 31-June 3
|Regional tournaments
|TBD
|TBD
|June 7-10
|Super Regional Tournaments
|TBD
|TBD
|June 15 College World Series begins
|June 15
|Game 1, 2
|1 p.m., 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 16
|Game 3, 4
|1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN2
|June 17
|Game 5, 6
|1.pm., 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 18
|Game 7,8
|1 p.m., 6 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2
|June 19
|Game 9
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 20
|Game 10
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|June 21
|Game 11, 12
|1 p.m., 6 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN
|June 22
|If necessary games
|1 p.m., 6 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2
|June 24-26
|CWS Finals
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
NCAA Baseball: Champions, College World Series winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O'Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O'Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquess
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquess
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John "Hi" Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.
