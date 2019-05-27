2019 NCAA baseball tournament bracket announced; UCLA is top seed

TRENDING:

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams competing for the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced Monday by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

JOURNEY TO THE WORLD SERIES: Interactive bracket | 16 regional hosts | Every conference champ

The national top 16 seeds are UCLA (47-8), Vanderbilt (49-10), Georgia Tech (41-17), Georgia (44-15), Arkansas (41-17), Mississippi St. (46-13), Louisville (43-15), Texas Tech (39-17), Oklahoma St. (36-18), East Carolina (43-15), Stanford (41-11), Ole Miss (37-25), LSU (37-24), North Carolina (42-17), West Virginia (37-20) and Oregon St. (36-18-1).  

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with all-time tournament tying 10 teams selected. This is the third time in history the SEC has accomplished this mark (2014 and 2018). The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has eight participants, while the Big 12 Conference, Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 have five participants each in the field. The American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) each have three in the field. Conference USA is the only other conference to have multiple teams with two teams.  

Omaha is making its first appearance in the championship in 2019. Cincinnati is in the tournament for the first time since 1974, while Central Michigan earns its first bid since 1995 and Fordham is in for the first time since 1998.

Florida State has the longest consecutive streak with its 42nd straight appearance, with Cal St. Fullerton’s streak of appearances ending at 27. The other consecutive streaks of 10 or more, includes Vanderbilt (13),  Florida (12) and Clemson (11). 

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 4 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 15, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS 

CONFERENCE (BRACKET) LOCATION DATES CHAMPION
America East Vestal, NY May 22-25 Stony Brook
American Athletic Clearwater, FL May 21-26 Cincinnati
ACC Durham, NC May 21-26 North Carolina
Atlantic Sun DeLand, FL May 22-25/26 Liberty
Atlantic 10 Bronx, NY May 22-25 Fordham
Big East Mason, OH May 23-25 Creighton
Big South Fayetteville, NC May 21-25 Campbell
Big Ten Omaha, NE May 22-26 Ohio State
Big 12 Oklahoma City May 22-26 Oklahoma State
Big West No Tournament N/A UC Santa Barbara
Colonial Harrisonburg, VA May 22-25/26 UNCW
Conference USA Biloxi, MS May 22-26 Southern Miss
Horizon Fairborn, OH May 22-25 UIC
Ivy Cambridge, MA May 18-19 Harvard
Metro Atlantic Staten Island, NY May 22-26 Quinnipiac
Mid-American Avon, OH May 22-26 Central Michigan
Mid-Eastern Daytona Beach, FL May 15-18 Florida A&M
Missouri Valley Normal, IL May 21-25 Indiana State
Mountain West Reno, Nev. May 23-26 Fresno State
Northeast Norwich, CT May 23-26 Central Connecticut
Ohio Valley Marion, IL May 21-26 Jacksonville State
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A UCLA
Patriot at higher seed May 11-12; 17-19 Army
SEC Hoover, AL May 21-26 Vanderbilt
Southern Greenville, SC May 21-26 Mercer
Southland Sugar Land, TX May 22-25 McNeese
SWAC New Orleans, LA May 15-19 Southern
Summit Tulsa, OK May 22-25 Omaha
Sun Belt Conway, SC May 21-26 Coastal Carolina
West Coast Stockton, CA May 23-25 Loyola Marymount
WAC Mesa, AZ May 22-25/26 Sacramento State

AT-LARGE BIDS (33) 

Team Conference Record Years Won Lost  Appearance
Arkansas Southeastern 41-17 31 83 66 2018
Arizona State Pac-12 37-17 40 160 78 2016
Auburn Southeastern 33-25 21 49 45 2018
Baylor Big 12  34-17 21 44 43 2018
California Pac-12 32-18 14 41 26 2015
Clemson Atlantic Coast 34-24 44 117 92 2018
DBU Missouri Valley 41-18 9 15 17 2018
Duke Atlantic Coast 31-25 8 16 16 2018
East Carolina American Athletic 43-15 30 36 59 2018
Florida Atlantic Conference USA 40-19 12 21  23 2018
Florida Southeastern 33-24 35 115 76

2018
Florida State Atlantic Coast 36-21 57 192 126 2018
Georgia  Southeastern 44-15 12 48 30 2018
Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast  41-17 32 71 63 2016
Illinois Big Ten 36-19 12 17 21 2015
Illinois State Missouri Valley 34-24 4 2 6 2010
Indiana Big Ten  36-21 8 13 14 2018
Louisville Atlantic Coast 43-15 13 39 27 2018
LSU Southeastern 37-24 32 154 63 2018
Miami (FL) Atlantic Coast  39-18 46 192 99 2016
Michigan  Big Ten 41-18 24 61 47 2017
Mississippi State Southeastern 46-13 36 107 81 2018
NC State Atlantic Coast 42-17 31 55 62 2018
Nebraska Big Ten 31-22 16  32 31 2017
Ole Miss Southeastern 37-25 23 55 48 2018
Oregon State Pac-12` 36-18-1 19 67 37 2018
Stanford Pac-12 41-11 35 143 76 2018
TCU Big 12 32-26 16 53 36 2017
Tennessee  Southeastern 38-19 10 31 19 2005
Texas A&M Southeastern 37-21-1 35 82 76 2018
Texas Tech Big 12  39-17 14 34 30 2018
UConn American Athletic 36-23 21 32 42 2018
West Virginia  Big 12  37-20 13 10 24 2017

 FIELD BY CONFERENCE

Conference Teams
Southeastern

10 (Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt)
Atlantic Coast

8 [Clemson, Duke, Florida St., Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, North Carolina]
Big 12 

5 (Baylor, Oklahoma St., TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia)
Big Ten

5 (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio St.)
Pac-12

5 (Arizona St., California, Oregon St., Stanford, UCLA)

American Athletic

3 (Cincinnati, East Carolina, UConn)
Missouri Valley

3 (DBU, Illinois St., Indiana St.)
Conference USA 

2 (Fla. Atlantic, Southern Miss.)
American East

1 (Stony Brook)
Atlantic-10

1 (Fordham)
Atlantic Sun 

1 (Liberty)
Big East

1 (Creighton)
Big South

1 (Campbell)
Big West

1 (UC Santa Barbara)
Colonial

1 (UNCW)
Horizon

1 (UIC)
Ivy  1 (Harvard)
Metro Atlantic

1 (Quinnipiac)
Mid-American

1 (Central Michigan)
Mid-Eastern

1 (Florida A&M)
Mountain West

1 (Fresno St.)

Northeast    

1 (Central Conn. St.)
Patriot 1 (Army West Point)
Southern 1 (Mercer)
Southland 1 (McNeese)
Southwestern 1 (Southern U.)
Summit  1 (Omaha)
West Coast  1 [LMU (CA)] 
Western Athletic 1 (Sacramento State)

 

Division I
College World Series
June 15-26, 2019
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

