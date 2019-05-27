2019 NCAA baseball tournament bracket announced; UCLA is top seed

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams competing for the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced Monday by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
The national top 16 seeds are UCLA (47-8), Vanderbilt (49-10), Georgia Tech (41-17), Georgia (44-15), Arkansas (41-17), Mississippi St. (46-13), Louisville (43-15), Texas Tech (39-17), Oklahoma St. (36-18), East Carolina (43-15), Stanford (41-11), Ole Miss (37-25), LSU (37-24), North Carolina (42-17), West Virginia (37-20) and Oregon St. (36-18-1).
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with all-time tournament tying 10 teams selected. This is the third time in history the SEC has accomplished this mark (2014 and 2018). The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has eight participants, while the Big 12 Conference, Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 have five participants each in the field. The American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) each have three in the field. Conference USA is the only other conference to have multiple teams with two teams.
Omaha is making its first appearance in the championship in 2019. Cincinnati is in the tournament for the first time since 1974, while Central Michigan earns its first bid since 1995 and Fordham is in for the first time since 1998.
Florida State has the longest consecutive streak with its 42nd straight appearance, with Cal St. Fullerton’s streak of appearances ending at 27. The other consecutive streaks of 10 or more, includes Vanderbilt (13), Florida (12) and Clemson (11).
Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 4 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 15, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS
AT-LARGE BIDS (33)
|Team
|Conference
|Record
|Years
|Won
|Lost
|Appearance
|Arkansas
|Southeastern
|41-17
|31
|83
|66
|2018
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|37-17
|40
|160
|78
|2016
|Auburn
|Southeastern
|33-25
|21
|49
|45
|2018
|Baylor
|Big 12
|34-17
|21
|44
|43
|2018
|California
|Pac-12
|32-18
|14
|41
|26
|2015
|Clemson
|Atlantic Coast
|34-24
|44
|117
|92
|2018
|DBU
|Missouri Valley
|41-18
|9
|15
|17
|2018
|Duke
|Atlantic Coast
|31-25
|8
|16
|16
|2018
|East Carolina
|American Athletic
|43-15
|30
|36
|59
|2018
|Florida Atlantic
|Conference USA
|40-19
|12
|21
|23
|2018
|Florida
|Southeastern
|33-24
|35
|115
|76
|
2018
|Florida State
|Atlantic Coast
|36-21
|57
|192
|126
|2018
|Georgia
|Southeastern
|44-15
|12
|48
|30
|2018
|Georgia Tech
|Atlantic Coast
|41-17
|32
|71
|63
|2016
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|36-19
|12
|17
|21
|2015
|Illinois State
|Missouri Valley
|34-24
|4
|2
|6
|2010
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|36-21
|8
|13
|14
|2018
|Louisville
|Atlantic Coast
|43-15
|13
|39
|27
|2018
|LSU
|Southeastern
|37-24
|32
|154
|63
|2018
|Miami (FL)
|Atlantic Coast
|39-18
|46
|192
|99
|2016
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|41-18
|24
|61
|47
|2017
|Mississippi State
|Southeastern
|46-13
|36
|107
|81
|2018
|NC State
|Atlantic Coast
|42-17
|31
|55
|62
|2018
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|31-22
|16
|32
|31
|2017
|Ole Miss
|Southeastern
|37-25
|23
|55
|48
|2018
|Oregon State
|Pac-12`
|36-18-1
|19
|67
|37
|2018
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|41-11
|35
|143
|76
|2018
|TCU
|Big 12
|32-26
|16
|53
|36
|2017
|Tennessee
|Southeastern
|38-19
|10
|31
|19
|2005
|Texas A&M
|Southeastern
|37-21-1
|35
|82
|76
|2018
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|39-17
|14
|34
|30
|2018
|UConn
|American Athletic
|36-23
|21
|32
|42
|2018
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|37-20
|13
|10
|24
|2017
FIELD BY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|Teams
|Southeastern
|
10 (Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt)
|Atlantic Coast
|
8 [Clemson, Duke, Florida St., Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, North Carolina]
|Big 12
|
5 (Baylor, Oklahoma St., TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia)
|Big Ten
|
5 (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio St.)
|Pac-12
|
5 (Arizona St., California, Oregon St., Stanford, UCLA)
|
American Athletic
|
3 (Cincinnati, East Carolina, UConn)
|Missouri Valley
|
3 (DBU, Illinois St., Indiana St.)
|Conference USA
|
2 (Fla. Atlantic, Southern Miss.)
|American East
|
1 (Stony Brook)
|Atlantic-10
|
1 (Fordham)
|Atlantic Sun
|
1 (Liberty)
|Big East
|
1 (Creighton)
|Big South
|
1 (Campbell)
|Big West
|
1 (UC Santa Barbara)
|Colonial
|
1 (UNCW)
|Horizon
|
1 (UIC)
|Ivy
|1 (Harvard)
|Metro Atlantic
|
1 (Quinnipiac)
|Mid-American
|
1 (Central Michigan)
|Mid-Eastern
|
1 (Florida A&M)
|Mountain West
|
1 (Fresno St.)
|
Northeast
|
1 (Central Conn. St.)
|Patriot
|1 (Army West Point)
|Southern
|1 (Mercer)
|Southland
|1 (McNeese)
|Southwestern
|1 (Southern U.)
|Summit
|1 (Omaha)
|West Coast
|1 [LMU (CA)]
|Western Athletic
|1 (Sacramento State)