2019 NCAA baseball tournament bracket announced; UCLA is top seed

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams competing for the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced Monday by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

The national top 16 seeds are UCLA (47-8), Vanderbilt (49-10), Georgia Tech (41-17), Georgia (44-15), Arkansas (41-17), Mississippi St. (46-13), Louisville (43-15), Texas Tech (39-17), Oklahoma St. (36-18), East Carolina (43-15), Stanford (41-11), Ole Miss (37-25), LSU (37-24), North Carolina (42-17), West Virginia (37-20) and Oregon St. (36-18-1).

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with all-time tournament tying 10 teams selected. This is the third time in history the SEC has accomplished this mark (2014 and 2018). The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has eight participants, while the Big 12 Conference, Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 have five participants each in the field. The American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) each have three in the field. Conference USA is the only other conference to have multiple teams with two teams.

Omaha is making its first appearance in the championship in 2019. Cincinnati is in the tournament for the first time since 1974, while Central Michigan earns its first bid since 1995 and Fordham is in for the first time since 1998.

Florida State has the longest consecutive streak with its 42nd straight appearance, with Cal St. Fullerton’s streak of appearances ending at 27. The other consecutive streaks of 10 or more, includes Vanderbilt (13), Florida (12) and Clemson (11).

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 4 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 15, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS

AT-LARGE BIDS (33)

Team Conference Record Years Won Lost Appearance Arkansas Southeastern 41-17 31 83 66 2018 Arizona State Pac-12 37-17 40 160 78 2016 Auburn Southeastern 33-25 21 49 45 2018 Baylor Big 12 34-17 21 44 43 2018 California Pac-12 32-18 14 41 26 2015 Clemson Atlantic Coast 34-24 44 117 92 2018 DBU Missouri Valley 41-18 9 15 17 2018 Duke Atlantic Coast 31-25 8 16 16 2018 East Carolina American Athletic 43-15 30 36 59 2018 Florida Atlantic Conference USA 40-19 12 21 23 2018 Florida Southeastern 33-24 35 115 76 2018 Florida State Atlantic Coast 36-21 57 192 126 2018 Georgia Southeastern 44-15 12 48 30 2018 Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast 41-17 32 71 63 2016 Illinois Big Ten 36-19 12 17 21 2015 Illinois State Missouri Valley 34-24 4 2 6 2010 Indiana Big Ten 36-21 8 13 14 2018 Louisville Atlantic Coast 43-15 13 39 27 2018 LSU Southeastern 37-24 32 154 63 2018 Miami (FL) Atlantic Coast 39-18 46 192 99 2016 Michigan Big Ten 41-18 24 61 47 2017 Mississippi State Southeastern 46-13 36 107 81 2018 NC State Atlantic Coast 42-17 31 55 62 2018 Nebraska Big Ten 31-22 16 32 31 2017 Ole Miss Southeastern 37-25 23 55 48 2018 Oregon State Pac-12` 36-18-1 19 67 37 2018 Stanford Pac-12 41-11 35 143 76 2018 TCU Big 12 32-26 16 53 36 2017 Tennessee Southeastern 38-19 10 31 19 2005 Texas A&M Southeastern 37-21-1 35 82 76 2018 Texas Tech Big 12 39-17 14 34 30 2018 UConn American Athletic 36-23 21 32 42 2018 West Virginia Big 12 37-20 13 10 24 2017

FIELD BY CONFERENCE