College baseball rankings: UCLA remains on top heading into the NCAA baseball tournament

Whatever the postseason might hold, UCLA put together a remarkable regular season and finishes it ranked No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25, powered by Louisville Slugger, for the 11th week in a row.

TOURNAMENT BRACKET: Printable | Interactive

The Bruins clinched the Pac-12 Conference title and extended their winning streak to 10 games with a road sweep of Oregon. They not only won every weekend series this spring — a program first — but also went undefeated in midweek play. They head into regionals as the No. 1 national seed and hosts of the Los Angeles Regional.

LOS ANGELES REGIONAL



1️⃣ UCLA

2️⃣ Baylor

3️⃣ LMU (CA)

4️⃣ Omaha#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/bfZzzhlNgK — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 27, 2019

Vanderbilt remains No. 2 after an unbeaten run through the SEC tournament, adding the tournament title to their regular-season SEC crown. The entire top seven remains unchanged, as Mississippi State, Stanford, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Georgia hold steady.

SELECTION SHOW: 16 regional hosts | What we learned

Big 12 powers Texas Tech and Oklahoma State move up two spots apiece to Nos. 8 and 9, matching their national seeds. East Carolina falls two spots to No. 10 after a 1-2 showing in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Four teams that made strong runs in their conference tournaments make significant moves up the rankings, led by North Carolina. The Tar Heels went 4-0 to win the ACC championship and move up eight spots to No. 15. Ole Miss also jumps up eight spots after going 4-2 in the SEC tournament, losing in the championship game to Vanderbilt. West Virginia moves up six spots, and LSU moves up four.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Top news | 2019 CWS schedule | Buy tickets

Indiana State and California break into the rankings as the regular season ends. The Sycamores check in at No. 23 after winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The Golden Bears are No. 25 after sweeping a pair of road games at Washington.

D1Baseball editors Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of May 26.

rank school record previous 1 UCLA 47-8 1 2 Vanderbilt 49-10 2 3 Mississippi State 46-13 3 4 Stanford 41-11 4 5 Arkansas 41-17 5 6 Georgia Tech 41-17 6 7 Georgia 44-15 7 8 Texas Tech 39-17 10 9 Oklahoma State 36-18 11 10 East Carolina 43-15 8 11 Louisville 43-15 9 12 LSU 37-24 16 13 West Virginia 37-20 19 14 Ole Miss 37-25 22 15 North Carolina 42-17 23 16 Oregon State 36-18-1 12 17 Miami 39-18 17 18 Texas A&M 37-21-1 13 19 UC Santa Barbara 45-9 14 20 NC State 42-17 15 21 Baylor 34-17 18 22 Creighton 38-11 25 23 Indiana State 41-16 NR 24 Dallas Baptist 41-18 24 25 California 32-18 NR