2019 College World Series: Predictions for who’ll win the NCAA title

The field is set. The 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship begins on Friday, May 31. Eight bids for the College World Series are up for grabs as 64 teams go to battle in 16 regional tournaments. The Super Regionals conclude June 10 and we’ll know the official Omaha 8 then. The staff at NCAA.com took a stab at predicting the field for the 2019 CWS.

Below you'll find the College World Series and national champion picks for each. Once the CWS field is set, we'll re-visit our staff picks and make predictions for the championship series.

Andrew Cyr

College World Series picks: UCLA, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Florida State, Vanderbilt, NC State, Stanford, Georgia Tech

College World Series champion: Vanderbilt

Quick thoughts: UCLA has been on top of the rankings for most of the 2019 season, but it’s the Commodores who might be the hottest team in the country right now. Last year we saw Oregon State’s Adley Rutschman take Omaha by storm en route to a Beavers title, and this year it’s going to be the J.J. Bleday show. Vandy is perhaps the deepest team in the tournament field, and because of that, the Commodores will be dog-piling on the mound at TD Ameritrade Park at the end of June.

Anthony Chiusano

College World Series picks: UCLA, Texas Tech, Mississippi, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Louisville, UC Santa Barbara, Coastal Carolina

College World Series champion: UCLA

Quick thoughts: No top overall national seed has won the College World Series since 1999 Miami — but that drought ends this year. I'm sticking with the remarkable consistency of UCLA. Elsewhere, I picked plenty of pop with Arizona State, Coastal Carolina and Vanderbilt — all top-6 home run-hitting squads. UCLA-Vanderbilt would be the dream final matchup for many college baseball fans, but look for UC Santa Barbara to be a surprise player in Omaha.

Wayne Cavadi

College World Series picks: UCLA, Texas Tech, Arkansas, LSU, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, UC Santa Barbara, Georgia Tech

College World Series champion: Vanderbilt

Quick thoughts: Georgia Tech has some big bats, but the health of ace Xzavion Curry (shoulder injury) will be the big factor if the Jackets are to reach Omaha. I've always been a fan of the hot team out West, whether it was Cal State Fullerton or Long Beach State, so UC Santa Barbara will do as a favorite to reach the CWS. As strong as UCLA is, I still think this is Vanderbilt's tournament to lose. If it comes down to the Bruins and Commodores it will be a fight for the ages.

Wayne Staats

College World Series picks: UCLA, Texas Tech, Arkansas, LSU, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, Stanford, North Carolina

College World Series champion: UCLA

Quick thoughts: UCLA-Vanderbilt is the matchup most baseball fans expect (and many want to see). Chances are, something can and will get wacky in the Regionals and Super Regionals. Vanderbilt could easily crush its way to the title, but I think UCLA wins its second national championship this year. I trust Ryan Garcia and UCLA's pitching more than anything else.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NCAA or its member institutions.

