DII baseball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, and updates from the championship

CARY, NC — Tournament regulars UC San Diego and Tampa both picked up wins on Sunday from the 2019 DII baseball championship. The Tritons defeated Catawba 5-0 in Game 1 while Tampa and Mercyhurst went down to the wire, with the Spartans pulling off a 4-2 victory in their half of the eighth inning. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule, scores, and live updates from first pitch to the final out.

WHAT TO KNOW: Essential facts about each remaining team| Print your bracket | Follow the interactive

Pitching. That’s the story from Day 2 at the DII baseball championship.

Coleman Field, overflowing with home-state Catawba faithful, was treated to an all-out pitcher’s duel for the first four innings in Sunday’s first game. Catawba’s Bryan Ketchie and UC San Diego’s Preston Mott went blow for blow, each allowing just one hit and each striking out four opponents through four scoreless frames.

“Establish the fastball,” Mott said, who went 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, striking out six and walking just one. “Then for me, it’s using the off-speed to get the strikeouts. Honestly, it was just doing that and making sure I’m getting strike one. Then I’m in control.”

Much like yesterday which saw both games decided by one monster crooked inning, the Tritons offense exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth. Ketchie could only muster one out before UC San Diego tattooed six-straight hits, four off which were of the hard-hit extra-base variety. Eight-hole hitter Ryan McNally and nine-hole hitter Chris Schasteen hit back-to-back home runs to start the scoring.

“Coach Newman was joking with me at the banquet about my plate not being big enough to hit a ball out of the ballpark,” McNally said. “I guess it was.”

Catawba's Bryce Butler lays out for incredible diving catch on the warning track at the DII baseball championship

Game 2 was more of the same. Aside from a wild second inning — and no other word describes it better — in which Tampa centerfielder Danny Blair climbed the centerfield wall to pull in a home run only to watch it dribble out of his glove to allow two runs, Tampa’s ace Keven Pimentel and Merychurst ace Tyler Garbee were dazzling.

"Thought I got enough," Josh Sureowiec — who crushed the near home run — said. "The centerfielder made a phenomenal play. I was in shock. When I saw him bring it back, even though he didn't catch the ball I still said it was one of the best pays I've ever seen made."

Lighting up the radar gun and keeping opposing hitters at bay with a variety of benders and changeups, the aces dueled into the seventh inning. Strikeouts filled the box scores (20 combined to be precise), while hits, walks and runs did not.

“We have to match zeroes as long as possible,” Pimentel said. “We knew they had a really good arm going, so I had to keep the ball down and get a lot of outs until our bats woke up. And they woke up.”

The Spartans made their move in the eighth. Garbee — who's final line was 7.2 innings pitched, four runs allowed, and 12 strikeouts to just two walks — walked the first batter when head coach Joe Spano came out for a visit.

"Coach literally said he just wanted some time on the camera," Garbee said laughing. "We didn't even talk about coming out. I wanted the ball."

The bases were suddenly loaded when Adam Jeannette was called upon from the Mercyhurst bullpen. He went to battle with Tampa first baseman Cole Perry, firing off fastball after fastball, while Perry fouled off pitch after pitch. Perry patiently waited for the one to hit, and put Tampa in the lead for good with a bases-clearing triple.

"I was trying to get a good pitch in the zone to hit," Perry said. "I could see he wasn't trusting his curve, so he had to go with the fastball, and I just went with it. Luckily it scored three runs."

Tampa and UC San Diego won the day in two thrilling ball games. The two powerhouses will face off Tuesday at 7 p.m. after Mercyhurst and Catawba face in the second elimination game of the DII baseball championship at 3 p.m. Be sure to relive the highlights in the blog below.

2019 DII baseball championship: Schedule and scores

2019 DII baseball championship: Live updates

Be sure to check here, as we will be bringing you live updates on all the action from Cary in our blog.

2019 DII baseball tournament: Brackets, results from regionals and Super Regionals

Fifty-six teams entered the 2019 DII baseball championship, and only eight remain. Of those 56 teams, 23 earned an automatic bid by winning their respective conferences. We tracked every conference championship here.

Those 56 teams battled first in regional action, with 16 teams advancing to the first-ever DII baseball Super Regionals. When the final eight teams were decided for Cary, the selection committee assigned seeds for the finals.

No. 1: Colorado Mesa (South Central)

No. 2: Tampa (South)

No. 3: Catawba (Southeast)

No. 4: Ashland (Midwest)

No. 5: Central Missouri (Central)

No. 6: UC San Diego (West)

No. 7: Mercyhurst (Atlantic)

No. 8: NYIT (East)

Click or tap here for every regional and Super Regional result

2019 DII baseball championship: History

Augustana (SD) was the 2018 national championship. The Vikings hopes for a repeat came to an end against Central Missouri in the Super Regionals. Below is a complete list of every DII baseball national champion.

HISTORY: DII programs with the most baseball titles | Every perfect game in DII history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 *Augustana (SD) (52-9) Tim Huber 3-2 Columbus State Cary, N.C. 2017 *West Chester (44-11) Jad Prachniak 5-2 UC San Diego Grand Prairie, Texas 2016 *Nova Southeastern (44-16) Greg Brown 8-6 Millersville Cary, N.C. 2015 Tampa (43-13) Joe Urso 3-1 Catawba Cary, N.C. 2014 Southern Indiana (49-13) Tracy Archuleta 3-2 (12) Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2013 Tampa (47-12) Joe Urso 8-2 Minn. St.-Mankato Cary, N.C. 2012 West Chester (46-10) Jad Prachniak 9-0 Delta State Cary, N.C. 2011 West Florida (52-9) Mike Jeffcoat 12-2 Winona State Cary, N.C. 2010 Southern Indiana (52-14) Tracy Archuleta 6-4 UC San Diego Cary, N.C. 2009 Lynn (46-16) Rudy Garbalosa 2-1 Emporia State Cary, N.C. 2008 *Mount Olive (58-6) Carl Lancaster 6-2 Ouachita Baptist Sauget, Ill. 2007 *Tampa (53-10) Joe Urso 7-2 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 2006 *Tampa (54-6) Joe Urso 3-2 (12) Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2005 Florida Southern (51-11) Pete Meyer 12-9 North Florida Montgomery, Ala. 2004 Delta State (54-11) Mike Kinnison 12-8 Grand Valley State Montgomery, Ala. 2003 Central Missouri (51-7 Brad Hill 11-4 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 2002 Columbus State (48-15) Greg Appleton 5-3 Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2001 St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13) Charlie Migl 11-3 Central Missouri Montgomery, Ala. 2000 *Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12) Mike Metheny 7-2 Fort Hays State Montgomery, Ala. 1999 Chico State (50-17) Lindsay Meggs 11-5 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1998 *Tampa (46-14) Terry Rupp 6-1 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1997 *Chico State (52-11) Lindsay Meggs 13-12 Central Oklahoma Montgomery, Ala. 1996 *Kennesaw State (48-17) Mike Sansing 4-0 St. Joseph's (Ind.) Montgomery, Ala. 1995 *Florida Southern (51-10) Chuck Anderson 15-0 Georiga College Montgomery, Ala. 1994 Central Missouri (51-11) Dave Van Horn 14-9 Florida Southern Montgomery, Ala. 1993 *Tampa (43-21) Lelo Prado 7-5 #Cal Poly Montgomery, Ala. 1992 Tampa (42-19) Lelo Prado 11-8 Mansfield Montgomery, Ala. 1991 Jacksonville State (41-12) Rudy Abbott 20-4 Missouri Southern State Montgomery, Ala. 1990 Jacksonville State (43-9) Rudy Abbott 12-8 Cal State Northridge Montgomery, Ala. 1989 #Cal Poly (38-25) Steve McFarland 9-5 New Haven Montgomery, Ala. 1988 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 5-4 (10) Cal State Sacramento Montgomery, Ala. 1987 *Troy (38-10-1) Chase Riddle 7-5 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 1986 Troy (46-8) Chase Riddle 5-0 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 1985 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 15-5 Cal Poly Pomona Montgomery, Ala. 1984 Cal State Northridge (46-21-1) Bib Hiegert 10-5 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1983 *Cal Poly Pomona (41-22) John Scolinos 9-7 Jacksonville State Riverside, Calif. 1982 *UC Riverside (36-23) Jack Smitheran 10-1 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1981 *Florida Southern (55-8) Joe Arnold 9-0 Eastern Illinois Riverside, Calif. 1980 *Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1) John Scolinos 13-6 New Haven Riverside, Calif. 1979 Valdosta State (47-14) Tommy Thomas 3-2 Florida Southern Springfield, Ill. 1978 Florida Southern (41-8) Joe Arnold 7-2 Delta State Springfield, Ill. 1977 UC Riverside (43-19) Jack Smitheran 4-1 Eckerd Springfield, Ill. 1976 Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1) John Scolinos 17-3 SIU-Edwardsville Springfield, Ill. 1975 Florida Southern (35-10) Hal Smeltzly 10-7 Marietta Springfield, Ill. 1974 UC Irvine (48-8) Gary Adams 14-1 New Orleans Springfield, Ill. 1973 *UC Irvine (44-12) Gary Adams 9-6 Ithaca Springfield, Ill. 1972 Florida Southern (31-6) Hal Smeltzly 5-1 Cal State Northridge Springfield, Ill. 1971 Florida Southern (34-4) Hal Smeltzly 4-0 Central Michigan Springfield, Mo. 1970 Cal State Northridge (41-21) Bob Hiegert 2-1 Nicholls State Springfield, Mo. 1969 *Illinois State (33-5) Duffy Bass 12-0 Missouri State Springfield, Mo. 1968 *Chapman (35-18) Paul Deese 11-0 Delta State Springfield, Mo.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series

#Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions