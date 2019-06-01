TRENDING:

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | June 1, 2019

Watch: Steven Williams sends Auburn baseball to regional finals with walk-off homer vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lefty Connor Thomas had stymied the Auburn offense for 8.2 innings Saturday night in the Atlanta Regional. But then Steven Williams struck.

With the Tigers down to their final out and final strike of the night, trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Williams crushed an 0-2 breaking ball far beyond the right-field wall into the trees. The home run gave Auburn a stunning 6-5 walk-off win and a berth to the regional finals Sunday night.

Auburn entered the bottom of the ninth down 5-2 and quickly brought the tying run up to the plate after Conor Davis reached first on an error and Jarrett Easton got hit in the foot. After Thomas coaxed two consecutive outs, Rankin Woley made it 5-3 with an RBI single through the left side.

NCAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: Schedule & scores | Full bracket | CWS predictions

That brought up Williams as the game-winning run. The homer was Williams' eighth of the year and second in two days of regional play.

Auburn advances to the Atlanta Regional finals, where it will play the winner of Georgia Tech/Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. With a win, the Tigers would advance to Super Regionals for the second straight year.

