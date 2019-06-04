2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Super Regionals hosts announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight super-regional hosts were announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9 (if necessary). The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parenthesis.
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 7 - All times are Eastern
*Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
No. 10 East Carolina (47-16) at No. 7 Louisville (47-16)
Noon (ESPN2) Friday, 3 p.m. (ESPNU) Saturday, *Noon (ESPN2) Sunday
No. 9 Oklahoma St. (39-19) at No. 8 Texas Tech (42-17)
3 p.m. (ESPN2) Friday, 6 p.m. (ESPNU) Saturday, *6 p.m. (ESPNU) Sunday
Duke (34-25) at No. 2 Vanderbilt (52-10)
6 p.m. (ESPN2) Friday, 9 p.m. (ESPNU) Saturday, *3 p.m. (ESPN2) Sunday
Michigan (44-19) at No. 1 UCLA (51-9)
9 p.m. (ESPN2) Friday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, *9 p.m. (ESPN2) Sunday
The following four best-of-three super regionals will be played Saturday, June 8, Sunday, June 9, and Monday, June 10 (if necessary).
GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 8 – All times are Eastern
*Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
No. 12 Ole Miss (40-25) at No. 5 Arkansas (44-17)
Noon (ESPN) Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPNU) Sunday, *4 p.m. (ESPN2) Monday
Florida St. (39-21) at No. 13 LSU (40-24)
3 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2) Sunday, *8:30 p.m. (ESPN) Monday
Auburn (36-25) at No. 14 North Carolina (45-17)
Noon (ESPN2) Saturday, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Sunday, *1 p.m. (ESPN2) Monday
No 11 Stanford (45-12) at No. 6 Mississippi St. (49-13)
3 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, 9 p.m. (ESPNU) Sunday, *7 p.m. (ESPN2) Monday
The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, will be announced Monday, June 10. The ESPN family of networks and www.NCAA.com/cws will release the CWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.
The College World Series begins play Saturday, June 15, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
Here's what that looks like in bracket form (and you can find a .pdf here):
How Super Regionals hosts are selected
Super Regional hosts are first determined by seeding. The top-8 seeds from the Top-16 national seeds list are assured home field should they advance from the Regionals round, as long as the site has been approved by the Division I Baseball Committee. If a higher seed has not submitted a proposal, the lower seed will host if its proposal is deemed acceptable.
If a Super Regional is between two equally seeded teams, the committee will review hosting proposals and take into account selection criteria (including quality and availability of facilities, potential revenue and accommodations). For example, last year, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt both won their regionals as No. 2 seeds. The committee selected Vanderbilt. The Commodores had previously swept the Bulldogs during the regular season.
Here were the top 16 national seeds for this year:
- UCLA (47-8)
- Vanderbilt (49-10)
- Georgia Tech (41-17)
- Georgia (44-15)
- Arkansas (41-17)
- Mississippi State (46-13)
- Louisville (43-15)
- Texas Tech (39-17)
- Oklahoma State (36-18)
- East Carolina (43-15)
- Stanford (41-11)
- Ole Miss (37-25)
- LSU (37-24)
- North Carolina (42-17)
- West Virginia (37-20)
- Oregon State (36-18-1)
Mississippi State's Jake Mangum spoke with ESPN during the Selection Show #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Q4OWC0Z4mU— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 27, 2019
How Super Regionals work
The tournament starts with 64 teams, with four teams placed at 16 Regional sites. These are played in double-elimination format. The 16 winners then advance to the Super Regionals, which will be played at eight sites between two teams in a best-of-3 series.
Super Regionals pairings are determined by the initial bracket placement of the teams. For example, if all 16 seeded teams make it through the Regionals, then No. 1 will play No. 16, No. 2 will play No. 15 and No. 3 will play No. 14, etc., down to No. 8 against No. 9. This year, that means the winner of the Los Angeles Regional (No. 1 UCLA hosts) will play the winner of the Corvallis Regional (No. 16 Oregon State hosts). Even if one — or both — of the top-16 seeds fail to win the region, these matchups will remain in place. The winner of the Los Angeles Regional will play the Corvallis Regional, even if UCLA and Oregon State both are eliminated.
College World Series: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O'Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O'Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquess
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquess
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John "Hi" Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.