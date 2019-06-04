2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Super Regionals hosts announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight super-regional hosts were announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9 (if necessary). The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parenthesis.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 7 - All times are Eastern

*Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

No. 10 East Carolina (47-16) at No. 7 Louisville (47-16)

Noon (ESPN2) Friday, 3 p.m. (ESPNU) Saturday, *Noon (ESPN2) Sunday

No. 9 Oklahoma St. (39-19) at No. 8 Texas Tech (42-17)

3 p.m. (ESPN2) Friday, 6 p.m. (ESPNU) Saturday, *6 p.m. (ESPNU) Sunday

Duke (34-25) at No. 2 Vanderbilt (52-10)

6 p.m. (ESPN2) Friday, 9 p.m. (ESPNU) Saturday, *3 p.m. (ESPN2) Sunday

Michigan (44-19) at No. 1 UCLA (51-9)

9 p.m. (ESPN2) Friday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, *9 p.m. (ESPN2) Sunday

The following four best-of-three super regionals will be played Saturday, June 8, Sunday, June 9, and Monday, June 10 (if necessary).

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 8 – All times are Eastern

*Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

No. 12 Ole Miss (40-25) at No. 5 Arkansas (44-17)

Noon (ESPN) Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPNU) Sunday, *4 p.m. (ESPN2) Monday

Florida St. (39-21) at No. 13 LSU (40-24)

3 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2) Sunday, *8:30 p.m. (ESPN) Monday

Auburn (36-25) at No. 14 North Carolina (45-17)

Noon (ESPN2) Saturday, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Sunday, *1 p.m. (ESPN2) Monday

No 11 Stanford (45-12) at No. 6 Mississippi St. (49-13)

3 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, 9 p.m. (ESPNU) Sunday, *7 p.m. (ESPN2) Monday

The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, will be announced Monday, June 10. The ESPN family of networks and www.NCAA.com/cws will release the CWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.

The College World Series begins play Saturday, June 15, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here's what that looks like in bracket form (and you can find a .pdf here):

How Super Regionals hosts are selected

Super Regional hosts are first determined by seeding. The top-8 seeds from the Top-16 national seeds list are assured home field should they advance from the Regionals round, as long as the site has been approved by the Division I Baseball Committee. If a higher seed has not submitted a proposal, the lower seed will host if its proposal is deemed acceptable.

If a Super Regional is between two equally seeded teams, the committee will review hosting proposals and take into account selection criteria (including quality and availability of facilities, potential revenue and accommodations). For example, last year, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt both won their regionals as No. 2 seeds. The committee selected Vanderbilt. The Commodores had previously swept the Bulldogs during the regular season.

Here were the top 16 national seeds for this year:

UCLA (47-8) Vanderbilt (49-10) Georgia Tech (41-17) Georgia (44-15) Arkansas (41-17) Mississippi State (46-13) Louisville (43-15) Texas Tech (39-17) Oklahoma State (36-18) East Carolina (43-15) Stanford (41-11) Ole Miss (37-25) LSU (37-24) North Carolina (42-17) West Virginia (37-20) Oregon State (36-18-1)

Mississippi State's Jake Mangum spoke with ESPN during the Selection Show #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Q4OWC0Z4mU — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 27, 2019

How Super Regionals work

The tournament starts with 64 teams, with four teams placed at 16 Regional sites. These are played in double-elimination format. The 16 winners then advance to the Super Regionals, which will be played at eight sites between two teams in a best-of-3 series.

Super Regionals pairings are determined by the initial bracket placement of the teams. For example, if all 16 seeded teams make it through the Regionals, then No. 1 will play No. 16, No. 2 will play No. 15 and No. 3 will play No. 14, etc., down to No. 8 against No. 9. This year, that means the winner of the Los Angeles Regional (No. 1 UCLA hosts) will play the winner of the Corvallis Regional (No. 16 Oregon State hosts). Even if one — or both — of the top-16 seeds fail to win the region, these matchups will remain in place. The winner of the Los Angeles Regional will play the Corvallis Regional, even if UCLA and Oregon State both are eliminated.

College World Series: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.

*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.