COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

CWS schedule, scores

Michigan advances in Game 1

Florida State wins pitchers' duel

Updated bracket

baseball-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | June 7, 2019

Here's what it's like to be selected in the MLB Draft while playing for the DII baseball championship

2019 DII Baseball Championship: Day Five Recap

The 2019 DII baseball championship is in full swing in Cary, North Carolina. Wednesday was a thrilling day as two elimination games narrowed the field to just four teams remaining in the hunt. 

FOLLOW THE DII BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, scores, and bracket

This season had a bonus attraction. With the tournament a week later than its usual Memorial Day weekend start, the 2019 MLB draft was underway while 200 student-athletes were competing for the national championship. That meant, for some of these DII baseball players, two dreams could be achieved on one field.

Imagine remembering the moment you were drafted, preparing for an elimination game just minutes away or in the middle of a rain delay while you're waiting to go back out and pitch. For UC San Diego's Jonah DiPoto, that's exactly how it happened. He was pitching when the second rain delay of the afternoon struck. By the time play resumed, he had found out his next stop of his baseball journey was heading toward Kansas City.

BRACKET: Print yours | Follow the interactive

For Central Missouri’s Mason Janvrin, he found out Wednesday afternoon while waiting to bat deep into the Mules' elimination game against Ashland.

“Obviously it’s hard not to be thinking about that the whole game,” Janvrin said. “I tried to focus on getting ABs. I found out in the bottom of the eighth inning while I was in the hole. Coach said it. It’s just kind of all your hard work coming together in one moment.

“I think a little bit," Janvrin said about how having scout's eyes on him changed things. "Kind of taking everything carefully during pregame to make sure I was locked in. It’s a little more stressful on the field, but you get used to it and learn to deal with it and play with it and eventually it becomes natural.”

Wednesday's second elimination featured UC San Diego and Mercyhurst. Before the game, Ted Stuka, the Tritons' massive 6-7 right-hander — and bringer of the hardest fastball we've seen in Cary — was drafted by the Detroit Tigers. In the Mercyhurst dugout during the game, Tyler Garbee, who struck out 12 in the championship opener against Tampa, found out he was selected in the 19th round thanks to a friend tagging him in a tweet. His teammate Matt Minnick got the call in the fourth inning. He was a New York Yankee, which just so happened to be his favorite team growing up.

"It's awesome," Garbee said. "I was more excited for him [Minnick] than I was for me, just because of everything he's been through. Watching him get drafted by the Yankees, it makes me so happy."

"I'm so happy for Tyler, as well," Minnick said. "Obviously he made the right decision coming over here from Pitt. It's not like it was competitive, but we were wondering who was going to go first."

Mercyhurst also won in dramatic fashion, with a Matthew Schneider home run in the eighth inning of a tied ball game to extend the Lakers' stay in Cary at least one more day.

"It's pretty cool being around our other teammates," Garbee said. "To see their excitement for us was awesome. Then kind of around the sixth inning we were all like, you know what, let's win this game. Let's not be sad about something, there's been such great things today."

Winners of two straight, Tampa was enjoying an off day on Wednesday. Sammy Peralta, Yorvis Torrealba, Keven Pimentel and Tyler Beck were really enjoying it. Peralta, after throwing one inning and striking out two Tritons to wrap up the Spartans' most recent victory, was taken by the Chicago White Sox in the 18th. “It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come this season and on top of that getting drafted, this moment is something you dream of as a kid,” Peralta said. 

His teammate, Yorvis Torrealba went a few rounds later. Torrealba was struggling in the Super Regionals and then in Tampa’s first game here in Cary. His teammate Mikey Navarette bought him the Rally Chicken. “He said, ‘You know what? I’m going to buy you this chicken, you’re going to carry it everywhere, and you’re going to go off next game,’” Torrealba explained.

Since he got the chicken? He has four hits, two stolen bases, a run scored, and two RBI. Don’t let go of that chicken young Yorvis. “No better feeling than being able to celebrate getting drafted with my teammates and at the same time compete for a national championship.”

“Being drafted was a huge goal of mine," added Beck, "but being in the DII baseball championship is the main reason I chose to attend The University of Tampa. Would not want the end of my collegiate career to go any other way. Love going to battle with this great group of men day in day out. The draft is just the cherry on top to this great season we are having."

Peyton Williams' time in Cary came to an end one day too soon, to no fault of his own. He threw one final inning for Catawba on Tuesday when the Indians were eliminated on Wednesday night. "Unfortunately Peyton Williams won't be back for us next year," head coach Jim Gantt said, "but that's good for him. I told him if he wants to go, I'll drive him to the airport."

Here's the list of Division II players selected in this year's MLB draft.

DII baseball players selected in the 2019 MLB draft

(Bold players were in the 2019 DII baseball championship)

Name School Position MLB Team Round
Brenton Doyle Shepherd OF Colorado Rockies 4
Hunter Brown Wayne State (MI) RHP Houston Astros 5
Ethan Elliott Lincoln Memorial LHP San Diego Padres 10
Joe Corbett West Texas A&M RHP Texas Rangers 10
Andrew Pratt Lubbock Christian C Washington Nationals 10
Zach Hart Franklin Pierce RHP Cleveland Indians 10
Mitch Spence USC Aiken RHP New York Yankees 10
Cooper Bradford Florida Southern RHP Chicago White Sox 13
Hunter Markwardt Oklahoma Christian CF Philadelphia Phillies 13
Micah Pries Point Loma OF Cleveland Indians 13
Mason Janvrin Central Missouri CF Baltimore Orioles 14
Ted Stuka UC San Diego RHP Detroit Tigers 14
Garrett Wolforth Nova Southeastern C Cincinnati Reds 14
Logan Allen Arkansas-Fort Smith OF Tampa Bay Rays 14
Louie Varland Concordia-St. Paul RHP Minnesota Twins 15
Garrett Leonard Rollins RHP Pittsburgh Pirates 15
David Vinsky Northwood OF St. Louis Cardinals 15
Sammy Peralta Tampa RHP Chicago White Sox 18
Andrew Dean Illinois Springfield LHP San Diego Padres 18
Cole Waites West Alabama RHP San Francisco Giants 18
Alex Moore Lander RHP Chicago Cubs 18
Tyler Garbee Mercyhurst RHP Cincinnati Reds 19
Blaine Crim Mississippi College 1B Texas Rangers 19
Spencer Van Scoyoc Central Oklahoma LHP Philadelphia Phillies  19
Tyler Yankosky Millersville RHP Washington Nationals 19
Jared McDonald Western Oregon C Oakland A's 19
Tyler Krabbe Montavello C Houston Astros 19
Najee Gaskins St. Cloud State CF San Francisco Giants 20
Jimmy Robbins Rollins  LHP Toronto Blue Jays 20
Keaton Greenwalt Lubbock Christian OF Philadelphia Phillies  20
Cade Marlowe West Georgia CF Seattle Mariners 20
Peyton Williams Catawba RHP Atlanta Braves  20
Yorvis Torrealba Tampa LF Colorado Rockies 20
Alex Roth Western Oregon RHP Pittsburgh Pirates 21
Shayne Fontana Lynn CF Baltimore Orioles 23
Jayden Murray Dixie State RHP Tampa Bay Rays 23
Blair Calvo Flagler RHP Colorado Rockies 23
Austin Wahl Cal State Monterey Bay RHP Oakland A's 23
Matt Minnick Mercyhurst LHP New York Yankees 23
Shane Kelso Oklahoma Baptist RHP Anaheim Angels 24
Will Guay Concord RHP St. Louis Cardinals 24
Kipp Rollings North Greenville RHP Seattle Mariners 24
Josh Broughton Valdosta State 3B Kansas City Royals 25
Ethan Goforth Carson-Newman C Pittsburgh Pirates 25
Garrett Hiott Eckerd CF Tampa Bay Rays 25
Dan Wirchansky Pace LHP Milwaukee Brewers 25
E.P. Reese Winston-Salem State CF  Houston Astros 25
Ryan Troutman Lander RHP Pittsburgh Pirates 26
Luke Chevalier Northern State RHP Colorado Rockies 26
Chandler Casey Lubbock Christian RHP Houston Astros 26
Dillon McCollough Eckerd LHP Baltimore Orioles 27
Beau Brieske Colorado State-Pueblo RHP Detroit Tigers 27
Tyler Adams Indiana (Pa) LHP Philadelphia Phillies 27
Brock Minich Nova Southeastern RHP Seattle Mariners 27
Cameron Enck Rollins RHP Colorado Rockies 27
Jake Hoover Hillsdale SS Texas Rangers 28
Hill Alexander Lubbock Christian RF Tampa Bay Rays 28
Keven Pimentel Tampa RHP Colorado Rockies 28
Michael Giacone North Greenville LHP New York Yankees 28
LT Struble Felician OF New York Mets 29
Utah Jones North Greenville SS Seattle Mariners 29
James Acuna Azusa Pacific RHP Atlanta Braves 29
Whit Drennan Rollins LHP  Houston Astros 29
Tyler Beck Tampa RHP Minnesota Twins 30
Troy Stainbrook Biola LHP Washington Nationals  30
Mitch Calandra Eckerd C Atlanta Braves 30
Alex Achtermann Pittsburg State RF Colorado Rockies 30
Edward Baram Adelphi RHP Oakland A’s 30
Justin Gomez Azusa Pacific Cincinnati Reds 31
Cody Birdsong Quincy 2B Atlanta Braves 32
Craig Lewis Seton Hill CF Baltimore Orioles 33
Cole Kleszcz Azusa Pacific OF New York Mets 33
Charles Hall  Tusculum RHP Oakland A's 33
Ryan Bernadino Bentley 1B Kansas City Royals 34
Jonah DiPoto UC San Diego RHP Kansas City Royals 35
Zach Rafuse USC Aiken RHP Oakland A's 35
Jake Walkinshaw Southern New Hampshire RHP Oakland A's 36
Garvin Alston USC Aiken LHP Chicago White Sox 37
Kolton Ingram Columbus State LHP Detroit Tigers 37
Jacob Forrester Central Washington RHP Cleveland Indians 37
Chase Wheatcroft Stanislaus State RHP Oakland A's 37
Eli Nabholz Millersville RHP Milwaukee Brewers 38
Tom Archer Lynn 2B Chicago White Sox 39
Nick Conti Eckerd 2B New York Mets 39
Austin Crowson Western Oregon  LHP Philadelphia Phillies 39
Daniel Ross Millersville RHP Pittsburgh Pirates 39
Koty Fallon Western Oregon RHP San Diego Padres 40

These schools have the most DII baseball national championships

Let's take a look at the schools with the most DII baseball national championships.
READ MORE

The essential things to know about each team in the DII baseball championship

Here's a quick guide to each team that will compete in Cary, North Carolina, for the 2019 DII baseball championship from June 1-8.
READ MORE

These 7 exciting baseball players can impact the 2019 DII baseball championship

Let's take a look at some of the most exciting players in DII baseball this season who we think have a great shot to continue their success in the postseason.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships