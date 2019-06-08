COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

CWS schedule, scores

Michigan advances in Game 1

Florida State wins pitchers' duel

Updated bracket

baseball-d1 flag

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | June 9, 2019

Kumar Rocker throws 19-strikeout no-hitter to keep Vanderbilt's College World Series hopes alive

Watch: Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker throws 19-strikeout no-hitter against Duke

Kumar Rocker kept Vanderbilt's season alive in historic fashion.

The 6-4 freshman righty threw the first no-hitter in NCAA baseball Super Regionals history in a 3-0 win over Duke. The Super Regional format was first introduced in 1999.

Rocker finished with 19 strikeouts and walked just two in nine innings on 131 pitches. He struck out the side to finish the game. The no-hitter is the first in program history since Doug Wessel in 1971.

CWS 2019: Full tournament bracket | Printable CWS bracket | CWS info & tickets | Shop latest CWS gear

A night after a deflating 18-5 loss to the Blue Devils, the No. 2 overall seeded Commodores needed Saturday's win to stay alive in the best-of-three series. Vanderbilt and Duke will now play a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

Rocker now has a 10-5 record and 3.50 ERA in his freshman season. He's allowed just one earned run in 15.2 innings of the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament. In regionals, he tossed 6.2 innings, recording eight strikeouts on one earned run in an 8-5 win over Indiana State.

Rocker's historic no-hitter was actually almost the second of the day. Louisville's Bobby Miller made it through eight hitless frames before giving up a single in the ninth inning of the Cardinals' 12-0 win over ECU.

Rocker's gem is the eighth no-hitter in NCAA baseball tournament history. Two have come in College World Series play.

4 reasons to watch the opening day of the College World Series

Now, instead of a goal and a dream, the College World Series becomes a baseball tournament. And here are four teams with four reasons why Saturday’s opening day should be something to see.
READ MORE

College World Series: Every 2019 MLB draft pick playing in Omaha

Sixty 2019 MLB draft selections will play in this year's College World Series, including three first-round picks.
READ MORE

Vanderbilt has the best head-to-head record of any CWS team — and it’s not even close

The 2019 College World Series is set. Here's how these teams have fared against one another in the regular season.
READ MORE
Division I
College World Series
June 15-26, 2019
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners