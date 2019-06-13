2019 College World Series: 10 notable numbers for stats geeks

The 73rd College World Series is here. Action begins Saturday, June 15, from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Let's take a look at how this Omaha 8 compares to past CWS fields by breaking down the numbers.

1 — Teams in the field with an overall winning record in Omaha. That honor goes to Vanderbilt, which is 11-6 in its fourth appearance. Michigan is .500 at 12-12 in its eighth appearance while the other six teams are under .500.

2 — Teams with a national championship in the field. Only Michigan (1953, 1962) and Vanderbilt (2014) have a title. Three of the last six national runner-ups are still standing (Arkansas in 2018, Vanderbilt in 2015, and Mississippi State in 2013) while Florida State has three national runner-up trips to Omaha (1970, 1986, and 1999) to lead the field. Louisville, Texas Tech and Auburn are looking for the first championship series appearance in program history.

3 — Teams that return from 2018: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas Tech are back in Omaha. It is the Razorbacks' 10th appearance, the Bulldogs' 11th, and Texas Tech's fourth trip to Omaha.

4 — SEC teams in Omaha, the fourth time it’s happened. The last time was in 2015 when Vanderbilt lost to Virginia in the championship series. Arkansas was also part of that field.

8 — States represented in the 2019 CWS. It has been ten years since every team in the field hailed from a different state. In case you're curious, California has the most appearances with 83 with Texas (64) and Florida (61) not far behind.

11 — It is just the 11th CWS field without a team from California. It is the second year in a row this has happened and the first time in the history of the College World Series that there have been consecutive years without a team from California.

23 — Florida State is making its 23rd trip to the College World Series, snapping a tie with Arizona State and standing alone for the third-most appearances in the CWS. The Seminoles are still in search of the first national title.

54 — The most wins by any team in the field, going to the Vandy Boys. Mississippi State is the only other team in the Omaha 8 with a 50-win season, going 51-13. Auburn enters the College World Series with 38 wins, the fewest amount among the eight teams remaining.

74 — The next game Florida State plays will snap its tie with Arizona for the sixth-most games played all-time. The Seminoles are 29-44 all-time in College World Series play.

.721 — The combined winning percentage of the Omaha 8, for a record of 369-143. That is well above the all-time low .686 winning percentage the 2018 field set but well below the incredible .832 winning percentage of the 1973 field.